Tesla: Cash Coming Into Focus

The company provided weak Q1 guidance, and its CFO indicated he was going to retire, adding to the uncertainty.

The company has several major cash drains that are likely to take place in Q1 2019, which will greatly impair the companies liquidity and ability to fund its growth plans.

Tesla has two great financial quarters in a row to finish 2018, with both Q3 and Q4 profitable on a GAAP and cash flow basis.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) announced its Q4 unaudited results which delivered their second straight quarterly profit driven by strong sales from its new Model 3 sedan. This was particularly important to its CEO Elon Musk, who had made a Twitter promise to investors and fans that the company would be profitable, both on a GAAP and cash flow basis, in Q3 and Q4. Tesla accomplished this and has built up its cash balance to $3.7B as of December 31, 2018. It would appear a lot of the concerns over the company's liquidity should have been put to rest.

Like many things Tesla, nothing seems to ever be as it appears. At the end of their Q4 conference call, the company announced that their CFO, Deepak Ahuja, would be retiring. I found this to be odd timing just as the company was turning the corner financially. The 8-K summarizing this news was worded that Ahuja "intends" to retire and Tesla "intended" to appoint Zachary Kirkhorn as a replacement; normally, it would indicate that this was already done.

This news was followed by an InsideEVs report that sales for all its products had dropped off dramatically, with just 6,500 Model 3s, 875 Model S, and 950 Model X estimated to be sold in January 2019. The company traditionally has weak 1st months to each quarter, but for a company that was supposed to be ramping, this is a pretty dramatic sell-off for a company with a large backlog.

On its conference call, an analyst asked about its Model 3 reservation levels, but instead of providing details, they were shrugged off by the company:

Deepak Ahuja Yes, I mean, I think reservations are not relevant for us. We are really focused on orders. Now we do have a large reservations backlog still, which tells us that a lot of customers are still waiting for those cars, but I don't think it's appropriate to share the reservations number.

Source: Conference Call Transcript, Q4 2018

Both these developments are very big red flags for me, so I am going to investigate what potential cash and operational impacts could impact the company in Q1. Cash and liquidity continue to be the major component of a short thesis on Tesla shares; full disclosure, I am short Tesla through Put options of varying strikes and duration, out until 2020. There are a number of key Q1 2019 cash drains for the company that should impact its liquidity.

Model 3 Inventory Build. In the company's shareholder letter, the company acknowledged that production will exceed deliveries in Q1:

While the number of Model 3 vehicles produced should increase sequentially in Q1, deliveries in North America during Q1 will be lower than the prior quarter as we start delivering cars in Europe and China for the first time. As a result of the start of Model 3 expansion into Europe and China, deliveries will be lower than production by about 10,000 units due to vehicle transit times to these markets.

There is a risk that this inventory build may be higher than these levels. According to the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker, Tesla has produced 24,364 so far in 2019; this is well in excess of the 6,500 they are estimated to deliver. Some of these may be bound for Europe but at this point, they still need to be paid for prior to shipping. This would see a growth in inventory of 17,836 Model 3.

Fellow SA Author CoverDrive was almost bang on in his estimate for Q4's numbers, so I will use his assumptions for Q1 of a Model 3 Average sale price of $57,350 and a margin of 19% which would give a cost per car of $46,450. Based on this assumption, Tesla has to fund a further inventory build of between $465m and $828m during Q1, with the possibility to reduce the $828m depending on the turnaround on European sales. There is also a further risk if the company continues to produce in excess of its demand.

March 2019 Convertible Bond. I won't delve too much into this issue; the Bond is convertible at roughly $360 per share, which would allow it to be settled with shares in lieu of cash. However, with shares remaining well below this level, a considerable increase in share price to produce an average share price of $360 over the 20 days prior is required to trigger this. The company has indicated that even in the case of conversion, they would settle with 50% cash. I see this as unlikely, making this a further $920m due in March 2019.

Capital Expenditures. The company's capital expenditures have been slashed quite deeply, despite the company having the China factory, Model Y, and Semi-Truck projects in the works. Q4's quarterly capex was $325m; management has guided for a $2.5B spent in 2019, which would be roughly $625m per quarter, though these could be back-end loaded should the company try to raise funds. Q4's level was below the depreciation, which is an indicator that a company is not even maintaining its current capabilities. For the purposes of this exercise, I will use a range of $325m to $500m as an approximation for Q1 2019 Capex.

Ramp Reversal. When a company is ramping its operations, it is normal to see a build in its working capital. In Tesla's case, they have been able to maximize this. Most people buy their cars on a near-cash basis, paying Tesla up front. Tesla has managed its suppliers, obtaining the best possible terms for repayment as well as soliciting for credits on its past purchases. As sales grow, this virtuous working capital cycle has provided them with a boost to their cash flow as receivables less payables have been substantially negative.

This cycle can reverse if sales don't continue to grow as Tesla's purchasing drops with older bills coming due. Payables and accrued liabilities totalled $5.4B compared to a total spend of $6.8B in Q4, excluding estimated personnel costs.

I calculated the estimated personnel costs based on Tesla's recently announced layoff of 9% of its staff, which is expected to generate $400m in savings. This would make the current annual labor bill $400m/.09 = roughly $4.4B; in Q4, that would mean $1.1B in labor costs are paid currently out of the $6.8B, leaving $5.7B in non-labor vendor costs. This would put the rough payables days outstanding at roughly 86 days ($5.4/$5.7x91 days per quarter).

The cost on these reduced sales levels, again borrowing from CoverDrive, would work out to the following:

January Results Jan. Sales Avg. Cost Costs Model 3 6500 46450 $302m Model S 875 63360 $55m Model X 950 74880 $17m Total $374m

Source: InsideEVs, CoverDrive Assumptions

There must be some international sales, so we will round this up to $400m for the month and then add in maybe $100m for non-labor SG&A and R&D costs. I will then assume that the purchasing rate will be the same (based on the constant production levels exhibited in the Blomberg tracker) and amortize the first month of outstanding accounts payable/accrued liabilities of $1.8B. You can see that this payable reversal becomes very severe with a drop of $1.3B ($1.8B less $0.1m SG&A less $0.4m COGS) in just one month; if sales levels remain this low in February or March, the pressure on its vendors will become even more acute, forcing them to consider their relationship with Tesla. For this exercise, I will assume that sales normalize in the rest of the quarter to prevent this ramp reversal from continuing.

Restructuring Costs. The company announced a layoff that it expects to generate $400m in annual savings from. I will assume the upfront cost to restructure these staff is $100m without better info at the present, which works out to roughly 90 days' notice.

We can now sum up all the potential cash impacts that will be impacting the company in Q1:

Low High Model 3 Inventory Build $465m $828m Convertible Bond $920m $920m Capital Expenditures $325m $500m Ramp Reversal $1,300m $1,300m Q1 Restructuring $100m $100m Total $3,110m $3,648m

Source: Author Analysis

The company has $3.7B cash on hand which will get chewed up by all these incremental cash impacts; excluding its regular operating performance, which though profitable the last two quarters, would not be enough to overcome these impacts, especially considering potentially lower sales and profit levels. Even including Europe and China, this would only add another 14k in sales in the quarter which is not enough to move the needle.

If I was at Tesla, in order to stave off this cash crunch, I would suspend as much of their capex as possible, if not all of it. I would try to avoid the ramp reversal on payables as well, increase the days payable number up to as high as possible, though this may mean ceasing payments to vendors. I would also halt production as much as possible and even possibly furlough more workers. The issue is if these actions will start to create a negative feedback loop about the company, especially with its convertible bond due in March 2019 and the shares well below the conversion level.

I believe the situation may be even more acute though. I explored the inter-period cash balances in an article SA published the day of the 420, funding secured tweet here. Tesla had $7.326m in interest income in the quarter; based on the end of the quarter balance of $3.7B, this works out to roughly a 0.8% interest income on its balances. This compares to 2.6% that most 3-month T-Bills were paying during the quarter. If we assumed the best practices treasury program, this would mean the company had an average balance of $7.326m x 4 quarters/0.026 = $1.1B. We don't yet have the Q4 numbers but in Q3, the company had $3.0B in unrestricted cash, with $1.5B of it in money market funds and $663m held in foreign jurisdictions. The company would appear, as I posited previously, to keep roughly $0.9B in cash in non-interest bearing vehicles.

Applying this logic, a more likely average balance for Tesla during Q4 was:

Operating float $0.9B Interest-bearing average balance $1.1B Foreign balances $0.7B Total $2.7B

Sources: Author Assumption

This is well over $1.0B below the period end balance; Tesla has done this previously, most notably in Q4 2017, so stretching its working capital to boost its cash is certainly not out of the question.

The Takeaway

Tesla has some severe cash concerns based on my above analysis. Although the company finished with $3.7B in cash, it likely isn't carrying that much on hand generally due to on-going operations; at best, they are carrying $2.7B on average, at worst $1.1B. At best, this is barely enough to cover the $3.1B to $3.7B in working capital, capex, and debt repayments coming in Q1 as I outlined above; at worst, the company cannot meet its obligations without taking draconian actions.

The company has been able to generate operating cash flow of roughly $1B in each of Q3 and Q4 2018; however, this was based on some very strong sales levels due to the realization of the Model 3 backlog as represented by the deposits. This made the company's acknowledgement of very slow demand in Q1 and their unwillingness to talk about the backlog of deposits very concerning for their profitability this quarter. Looking back to Q2 2018, the company sold roughly 22k Model S/X and 18k Model 3; these levels gave the company break-even cash (excluding WoC adjustments). The January 2019 early InsideEV numbers look very similar to this, if not weaker. Should this continue, Tesla will not have any compensation for the above negative cash impacts.

The question is can Tesla management stave off these requirements. I believe they could, but the implications for the company are very poor as they include:

Tap any further room on its ABL

ceasing vendor payments as long as they will let them to prevent the reverse ramp in its accounts payable

cease capital expenditure spends

halt production of its cars to get in-line with demand

default on its convertible payment

I listed these in order of desirability but none of these are indicative of an enterprise with sustainable viability. Deepak Ahuja's resignation is all the more concerning, especially with the fact that Kirkhorn is only "intended" to be his replacement, rather than being appointed his replacement. With a new Chief Counsel, I believe this wording to be done intentionally; for what reason, I am still unsure.

I welcome feedback from everyone, both positive and negative on this article. A special thanks to Seeking Alpha author CoverDrive for permitting the utilization of his model in building this scenario. I have included it below.

Source: CoverDrive

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short through Put options of varying strikes and duration, out as far as 2020.