Requirements For Stronger Stock Growth

This is where the problem comes in because the world is so connected, economically and financially, that outcomes in markets, like the stock market, cannot be independent of other markets.

Mohamed El-Erian writes that the US stock market could have another year like the year 2017, given the Fed's actions, if the world economy cooperates.

During January, investors in the US stock market responded very favorably to the apparent change in the Federal Reserve's position on its conduct of monetary policy.

Yesterday, I asked the question, “Which is Right? The Bond Market or the Stock Market?.”

Prices in both markets had been rising over the past month, or two, or three.

This is not the usual situation, so it was natural to raise the question about which market is right about the financial future.

I spent more time reviewing the bond side, primarily because I believe that the investor expectations built into the bond market seem more reasonable and more likely to happen.

Today, I would like to give a little more attention to the stock market side of the argument. In doing this I will rely on the article by Mohamed El-Erian, who expresses his opinion on the situation in the Financial Times.

Mr. El-Erian attributes January’s performance in the US stock market, as I have in my post cited above, to the recent shift in Federal Reserve policy.

“The enthusiastic reaction of US stocks to the Federal Reserve’s policy U-turn last week was an important reminder of the continued codependence between the world’s most powerful central bank and the biggest stock market.”

“A dramatic shift saw the Fed send market-friendly policy signals, removing one major obstacle to asset price gains and stability.”

“The worst December since the Great Depression for US stocks was followed by the best January since 1987, allowing investors to regain more than half their losses.”

“And the change in the Fed’s policy narrative was the main reason.”

But, and this is a big BUT, something else, according to Mr. El-Erian, is going to have to take place for the better times in the stock market to be the answer to my question, “Which is Right?”

What Mr. El-Erian is looking for is a return to the amazing days of 2017.

What he is looking for here is an environment that contains high expected returns, low volatility, and asset class correlations that reduce the cost of managing risk.

In support of these three factors Mr. El-Erian adds together the state of the US economy and the new Federal Reserve stance as positive’s.

The Federal Reserve appears to be moving back into a supportive role, similar to the situation in 2017 where the Fed will support asset prices, especially the asset prices represented by stock prices. The Fed’s policy, as in the earlier time period, will support higher expected returns, low volatility, and passive investing, just as it did in the 2017 period.

Furthermore, “The US economy is not the issue here. The household and corporate sectors remain in good shape….”

In addition, the recent employment report was “encouraging.” The “string of companies beating earnings expectations” was confirming of corporate performance. And, progress is being made in the tariff wars.

Where is the question mark, then, for Mr. El-Erian?

The question mark is attached to global markets, especially Chinese markets and European markets.

Here is where the dark clouds come in.

In China, there seems to be “a waning economic momentum.”

But, “The situation in Europe is worse.”

Then there is Brexit; there is “the lack of sustained Franco-German leadership; and there is the policy dilemma being faced by the European Central Bank, something that I have just written about.

It is here that Mr. El-Erian has doubts.

The future performance of the US stock market is dependent upon “better global economic fundamentals.”

Mr. El-Erian concludes “Unfortunately, that seems unlikely to materialize any time soon.”

On effect, Mr. El-Erian is saying that the expectations built into the bond market seem to be more realistic than those built into the stock market.

The actions of the Federal Reserve just cannot overcome what is happening in other parts of the world. Unless, like in the Great Recession and the following recovery, the Federal Reserve throws over just domestic US problems and works to provide liquidity to the whole world. One doesn’t see that coming right at this stage.

But, this brings in an additional point I would like to stress here, something that has not really been taken up in much of the discussion about which market is correct.

This is the issue of connected global economic and financial markets.

Mr. El-Erian is pointing to the modern reality that global markets are more connected now than ever before. Regardless of the nationalism brewing, the rising populist political sentiment, and the other efforts to build barriers throughout the world, information spreads, markets interact, and finance flows. These are just characteristics of the modern world. And, history seems to be in support that this “consecutiveness” is going to continue to grow and information continues to grow and spread.

We are going to see this more and more in the future. What happens domestically is going to be more and more dependent upon what is happening elsewhere in the world. Governments cannot just say they want to serve their own nationalities and then ignore what is going on elsewhere. There still will be repercussions.

Right now, even though the Federal Reserve appears to be supporting higher stock prices, the ultimate outcome for stock prices may be more dependent upon what is going on elsewhere in the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.