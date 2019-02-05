Square's Growth Is Just Beginning
About: Square, Inc. (SQ), Includes: PYPL
by: Simon Sarris
Summary
Square is building out services and making partnerships at breakneck speed with no sign of slowing.
Square's high margin services like Payroll have more interest than ever.
Why Square is in a better position than banks to do banking services for sellers.
All together, this shows Square is becoming more of a business platform company than a mere payment processor.
Ah, dear reader, to look back upon the Square (SQ) of old:
(Not all partnerships and services shown.)
I see a trend. Don't you?
The humble customer can