Long Ideas | Tech 

Square's Growth Is Just Beginning

|
About: Square, Inc. (SQ), Includes: PYPL
by: Simon Sarris
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Simon Sarris
Contrarian, Growth
Summary

Square is building out services and making partnerships at breakneck speed with no sign of slowing.

Square's high margin services like Payroll have more interest than ever.

Why Square is in a better position than banks to do banking services for sellers.

All together, this shows Square is becoming more of a business platform company than a mere payment processor.

Ah, dear reader, to look back upon the Square (SQ) of old:

What's it look like today?

(Not all partnerships and services shown.)

I see a trend. Don't you?

The humble customer can