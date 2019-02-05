Seagate Technology: Overvalued In A Down Cycle
About: Seagate Technology plc (STX)
by: Gary Alexander
Summary
Like most of its peers in the memory sector, Seagate Technology is undergoing a period of stagnation due to slowing memory demand.
The company’s top line declined in Q2, just barely hitting Wall Street’s targets.
Gross margins also saw a notable contraction thanks to declines in memory pricing.
As a percentage of revenues, Seagate’s enterprise segment also is in decline, indicating weakness in datacenter usage.