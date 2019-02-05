Vereit: I Am Adding To This 6.8%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT

I have doubled down on my existing long position in commercial property REIT VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) this week as the company continues to make a compelling value proposition as an income vehicle for investors with a long time horizon: The real estate investment trust has strong portfolio, diversification and distribution coverage stats that combined translate into a high margin of dividend safety for income investors. Shares are affordable and come with a 6.8 percent dividend yield.

VEREIT - Portfolio Snapshot

VEREIT is a commercial property real estate investment trust with a very large real estate portfolio that spans the entire United States. At the end of the September quarter, VEREIT's real estate portfolio consisted of more than 4,000 operating properties reflecting 93.9 million square feet. The portfolio produces about $1.1 billion in annual run-rate rental income and has a fantastic occupancy rate of 99.1 percent.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: VEREIT Investor Presentation

VEREIT invests in retail, restaurant, office and industrial properties. Retail properties accounted for the lion share of the real estate investment trust's portfolio at the end of the September quarter.

Here's a breakdown by property type.

Source: VEREIT Q3-2018 Earnings Supplement

Strong Portfolio And Diversification Stats Limit Downside Risks

VEREIT has excellent portfolio stats.

For one thing, the REIT's occupancy rate has consistently been reported in the high 90-percentage range, indicating a high-quality, in-demand property portfolio.

Here's VEREIT's occupancy trend in the last eight quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

VEREIT also has a high degree of tenant and geographic diversification, which helps reduce cash flow risks. Red Lobster is still VEREIT's largest tenant, though the REIT's exposure to the fast food restaurant chain has decreased over time as the company sold off restaurant properties. Today, Red Lobster accounts for less than 6 percent of the REIT's annualized rental income.

Here's a breakdown by tenant and geography.

Source: VEREIT

Casual Dining restaurants have the largest industry representation in VEREIT's lease portfolio, accounting for 13.2 percent of VEREIT's annualized rental income, followed by manufacturing (9.4 percent) and Quick Service restaurants (8.8 percent).

Here's a breakdown by industries. Source: VEREIT

Balance Sheet

VEREIT has an equity value of $7.8 billion which makes it one of the largest commercial landlords in the country. The majority of VEREIT's market capitalization is made up of common and preferred equity, though the REIT has a substantial amount of net debt sitting on its balance sheet (net-debt-to-enterprise-value: 41.8 percent).

Source: VEREIT

Distribution Coverage

VEREIT has rather excellent distribution coverage for a commercial property REIT with an almost seven percent (covered) dividend yield, which is the main reason why I decided to overweight the REIT. In the last twelve quarters, VEREIT's average quarterly AFFO was ~$0.19/share compared to a stable dividend payout of $0.1375/share. The implied AFFO-payout ratio has averaged just 73 percent, suggesting VEREIT actually has potential to raise its dividend at some point going forward.

Source: Achilles Research

VEREIT has maintained a stable $0.1375/share distribution rate since the company reinstated its dividend in late 2015. Based on today's share price of $8.07, an investment in VER yields 6.82 percent.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

VEREIT's dividend stream is actually quite affordable: Income investors that want to secure a 6.8 percent covered dividend only pay ~11.2x Q3-2018 run-rate adjusted funds from operations and 1.07x book value.

Here's how VEREIT compares against its peers in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

VEREIT has considerable downside risk in case a U.S. recession manifests itself and investors flee to safety. Though VEREIT's dividend is sustainable based on run-rate AFFO, in my opinion, rising bankruptcies and pressure to reduce store counts in the retail sector during a recession could negatively affect the REIT's cash flow, and, by extension, its distribution coverage. Further, VEREIT has litigation risk stemming from its accounting scandal in 2014. I have discussed VEREIT's litigation risk here.

Your Takeaway

Despite the risks, VEREIT is a compelling income vehicle for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income and that want to maintain a shot at capital growth. VEREIT actually has rather good portfolio and dividend coverage stats, which support a stable and sustainable dividend payout. VEREIT widely outearns its recurring dividend with adjusted funds from operations. Shares are affordable, and have an attractive risk/reward for investors looking for a buy-and-hold investment. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER, O, KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.