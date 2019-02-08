InnSuites Hospitality Trust: Asset Sales And Merger Potential Should Lead To Upside

Introduction of the Investment Thesis:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) has ownership stakes in hotels and also manages a number of hotels. This company has recently sold some assets which have given material insight into the revelation that this stock is significantly undervalued. Furthermore, the Board of Directors is taking action for additional asset sales and other plans such as a potential merger which could unlock shareholder value.

Company Background:

With about 9.4 million shares outstanding, Innsuites has a market capitalization of just around $16 million. Because of the extremely small size, there appears to be zero analyst coverage from Wall Street and little trading volume. A couple of recent deals made by this company appear to suggest that the sum of the parts valuation is significantly higher than the current market capitalization and share price.

The recent sale of the technology division and sales listing for three of the hotels seem to indicate a major shift in strategy. The other major development is that the Board of Directors recently issued a statement that seems to confirm that a shift in strategy is underway to monetize the significant assets this company owns and to find a way to unlock shareholder value. The board believes the share price is not reflective of the assets this company owns and that seems to be driving the recent shift in strategy to monetize assets.

In a recent filing, the company stated:

Our long-term strategic plan and continuing operations is to obtain the full benefit of our real estate equity value and hotel operations with the expectations of either selling all the remaining interest in our hotels and/or a potential merger candidate for the Trust which will hopefully increase share value to the shareholders. Our plan is similar to strategies followed by internationally diversified hotel industry leaders, which over the last several years have reduced real estate holdings and concentrated on hospitality services."

(As a side note, the company said that it has been buying back stock in the same filing linked above.)

Recent Developments:

On August 15, 2018, the company announced the sale of IBC Hotels, LLC, for $3 million, with net proceeds of $2.75 million. This IBC Hotels technology division developed software for hotel management and it was purchased by another company. The IBC Hotels division was carried on the books with a value of just $400,000. So this sale created a capital gain of $2.375 million. Now that the technology division is sold, the hotels that InnSuites Hospitality Trust owns might have to pay a licensing fee to this former division to use the software, but if that is the case, I believe the fee would be very nominal.

More significantly, on October 29, 2018, InnSuites Hospitality Trust announced that it completed the sale of The InnSuites Yuma Hotel and Suites Best Western for about $16.05 million.

Recent Financial Results:

When looking at financial data on various websites like Yahoo Finance or MSN Money, I have seen different numbers reported for this company, (this variance can depend whether diluted or non-diluted earnings numbers are listed), so I think it makes sense for investors to look at the financials that are reported by the company in SEC filings and/or press releases. In a December 14, 2018 press release the company reported basic earnings of 16 cents per share for the nine months ended October 31, 2018, and diluted earnings per share of 12 cents for the same period.

The company reported third-quarter revenues from continuing operations of about $1.5 million which is an increase of 15% when compared to revenues of around $1.3 million during the same period last year. For the nine months ended on October 31, 2018, the company reported revenues of about $4.8 million from continuing operations which was up 12% when compared to revenues of $4.3 million in the same period last year. A strong economy in the Southwest, lower unemployment and other factors appear to be driving the demand for travel and that in turn is fueling the revenue growth for InnSuites Hospitality Trust. Based on this rate, annual revenues from continuing operations should exceed $6 million annually and should be poised to grow in the high single-digit range going forward.

New Management Strategy Appears to be Focused on Unlocking Shareholder Value:

The company made another statement which caught my attention as it appears to confirm (along with these two recent transactions) that this stock is probably worth far more than the current share price. The press release stated:

Management believes that for an extended period of time the average market price of the Trust’s shares have been significantly below the true underlying value of cash, receivables, net real estate equity at market value, other net assets and goodwill. The Board of Trustees intends to meet soon to consider future strategies for the Trust."

Valuation:

Looking at peer companies, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) has annual revenues of about $1.26 billion and the market cap is around $4.87 billion, for a P/S ratio of 3.8. Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) has annual revenues of about $3.7 billion and a market cap of around $22 billion, implying a P/S ratio of about 5.9. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has annual revenues of about $2.59 billion and a market cap of around $7.5 billion, implying a P/S ratio of about 3.

Since these are extremely well-known brands, they trade at a premium valuation of between 3 and nearly 6 times annual revenues. For the purpose of putting a value on the potential $6 plus million in revenues from continuing operations at InnSuites Hospitality Trust, a significantly lower valuation of 1 to 1.5 times annual revenues seems more appropriate, in my view. This would imply a potential value range of $6 to $9 million for the hospitality service/operations segment, based on an estimated $6 million revenue rate.

The company owns other assets that, in extrapolating from recent divestitures and management's statements, are a potential indicator that the company's assets are undervalued by the current share price. A filing made by the company (Page 27) provides the following details regarding two hotels which have been listed for sale.

Hotel Book Value Mortgage Balance Listed Asking Price Potential Gross Proceeds Albuquerque $1,917,000 $0 $7,000,000 $7,000,000 Tucson $7,602,000 $4,872,000 $15,500,000 $10,628,000 Total $17,628,000

InnSuites Hospitality Trust owns approximately 20% interest in the Albuquerque Hotel and approximately 51% interest in the Tucson hotel. Thus, at the listing prices stated, the value (to Innsuites) of the Albuquerque hotel is about $1.4 million and for the Tucson hotel $5.4 million. These estimated values could be higher than actual selling prices, and there could be other costs that lower the proceed amounts. However, it does imply that the ownership interests it holds are valuable, especially compared to the market capitalization of this company.

Looking at Book Value, for the Tuscon Hotel, the roughly 51% stake is being carried on the books for about $7.6 million. That represents about $3.8 million in book value for the Trust. A 51% stake in an asset with an estimated value of $15.5 million represents about $7.9 million. This suggests a potential gain of $4.1 million over the current book value stake of $3.8 million that is held by the Trust.

The stake in the Albuquerque Hotel is being carried on the books at a value of about $1.9 million, so the approximate 20% stake held by the Trust represents about $380,000 in value. However, as detailed before, the Trust could be entitled to about $1.4 million in proceeds from the sale and this represents a gain of just over $1 million on the current stated book value.

Combined, I calculate there is a potential increase of around $5.1 million in shareholders' equity once these 2 hotels are sold.

Beginning with current shareholders' equity of $17.8m, adding $5.1 million in value above BV for the Albuquerque and Tucson properties, and $6-9m for the Hospitality business bring us to a valuation range of $28.9m to $31.9m at this point. This is well above the current market valuation of ~$17m.

There may be additional upside as well. It's reasonable to postulate that since the company has stated it is seeking a potential merger candidate for the Trust, it intends to look for a much larger privately-held hospitality company that is wanting to go public. A privately-held chain of hotels could find a merger with InnSuites Hospitality Trust as a very attractive deal for a number of reasons. A private company would be getting the significant value that is inherent with having an NYSE American Stock Exchange listing, and being linked to a company with a 48-year operating and dividend payment history.

It is expensive for a company to go public through a traditional IPO, especially with sky-high investment banking fees, and it can be a long and laborious process. That could add additional appeal to the value of InnSuites Hospitality as a merger candidate. I am estimating a merger premium of $10-12 million. (For more commentary on the costs of going public, see the Appendix)

My Estimated Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation:

Current Shareholders' Equity: Potential Increase In Equity When Hotels Are Sold: My Estimated Value Of Hospitality Services Division: Potential Value Of Corporate Shell As A Merger Candidate: Total (based on low range of estimates): Total (based on high range of estimates): About $17.8 million $5.1 million $6 to $9 million $10 to $12 million $38.9 million $43.9 million

Innsuites looks quite undervalued when taking into account that the Trust is likely to see significant gains on the sale of the hotels.

Against 9.4 million shares outstanding, a valuation of $38.9 million to $43.9 million leads to a potential target price of $4.13 per share when using the low range of estimates, and $4.67 per share when using the high range of estimates. If you include roughly 3 million class RRF partnership units that could be converted 1 for 1 into common shares, the fully diluted outstanding share count could be about 12.4 million, equating to a potential target price between $3.13 and $3.50 per share. Conservatively, I'm setting a target price is $3 per share. Obviously, there could be some values that are lower or higher, and there are different ways to calculate the value of a company, but overall I believe a $3 per share valuation is reasonable and this stock has jumped over that level at times, to as high as $3.70 per share, in the past year.

Other Considerations and Notes:

The Commercial Real Estate Market Remains Strong in Arizona:

As noted in a recent article, the outlook in 2019 for commercial real estate in Arizona appears strong, so this should be a positive backdrop for continued assets sales. The strong commercial real estate market in Phoenix and Arizona in general is being driven by a business-friendly environment, strong jobs growth, and population growth. This positive economic environment is likely to benefit InnSuites Hospitality Trust with any current and future hotel sales.

Heavy Insider Ownership:

I am happy to see that management owns a huge stake, so they have skin in the game and a lot of motivation to see this stock trade at fair value. James F. Wirth, CEO, is 72 years old and owns nearly 7 million shares or about 70% of the outstanding shares/entire company.

Dividend History:

On December 12, 2018, the company declared a 1 cent per share dividend which was payable to shareholders on record as of January 10. This dividend continues the uninterrupted 48-year-history of dividends. On December 14, 2018, this company reported diluted earnings of 12 cents per share for the nine months ended on October 31, 2018.

Potential Downside Risks:

As with any stock, there are a number of risk factors to consider, including a potential lack of liquidity and volatile price moves up and down. Specifically,

There can be a large spread between bid and ask prices at times.

Operations and financials could be impacted by a number of issues including weather and terrorism that can reduce demand for tourism.

With a company of this size, a key executive departure could negatively impact operations more than it would for a larger company.

In general, investing in a smaller company can sometimes carry added risks due to the potential for conflicts of interest, family members and friends working for the company, related party transactions and the like.

With its hotel assets being concentrated in the Southwest, there is also a potential downside risk for this company since it is not geographically diversified.

I would set downside risk at $1.30 per share. This is right around the 52-week low, and although I find it hard to imagine it would go that low in the midst of strategy to sell assets and increase shareholder value, it is worth considering a negative scenario whereby there is a major market sell-off and perhaps a lack of liquidity in this stock that drives it back to the 52-week low. However, this stock does not seem to trade in line with the market; an attribute I appreciate.

I think if this stock did go down to the 52-week low due to a market pullback or some other issue that is not caused by company news or fundamentals, the stock would quickly rebound. For a sustained pullback to that level, I think it would have to be based on a change in the fundamentals at the company, and I don't see that as a very likely scenario since its main assets are derived from fairly stable sources such as cash on the balance sheet and real estate. If the company were to sell its hotel stakes for significantly less than the asking price, that could be impactful, but probably not enough to cause much (if any) downside at the current share price (although more of an impact at a higher stock price). Negative rumours or news regarding potential merger opportunities could also cause downside risks; however, at the current stock price I do not assign much risk here.

Why the Market is Overlooking this Opportunity:

The market has generally ignored the potential value of this company for a number of reasons in the past. One issue is that earnings results have been lumpy over the years and the market prefers consistency. Another issue is that this is a micro-cap stock that does not appear to have any analyst coverage.

In addition, prior to the recent management statement concerning a new desire to unlock shareholder value and also taking action to start selling company assets, there has been an absence of catalysts to unlock the sum-of-the-parts valuation. Prior to the recent hotel sale, it seemed that the market was unaware that the values of the hotels have appreciated significantly and appear to be worth far more than what was originally paid and what is owed (if anything) on the mortgage.

Liquidity Considerations:

Some investors will not buy stocks that do not have significant trading volumes because without volume there can be liquidity risks. The lack of significant trading volumes on an average day might be keeping some investors away. Although the trading volume is typically limited on an average day, this stock has had a number of significant volume days in the past few months, which is shown in the data provided by Yahoo Finance below. Some of the heavy volume days and significant price spikes were on days when the company announced asset sales, which means it could make sense to buy the recent pullback and wait for another positive company announcement. There have also been heavy volume days for no apparent reason.

As the data below shows, there are some very heavy volume days, so I don't think investors should worry too much about lower trading volumes on most days. Furthermore, the assets this company owns appear to be far more valuable than the current share price. I think that will ultimately drive the share price higher, so investors should focus on valuation more than trading volumes.

Date IHT Daily Low IHT Daily High Approximate Total Shares Traded 8/2/2018 $1.48 $2.70 6.5 million 7/25/2018 $1.40 $2.07 455,000 7/11/2018 $1.62 $2.48 333,000 6/1/2018 $1.60 $2.40 171,000 5/22/2018 $1.77 $2.25 152,000 5/16/2018 $1.69 $3.70 3.6 million

Conclusion:

In summary, shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust appear deeply undervalued when compared to the potential value of the tangible assets it holds and also the value it has as a merger candidate. It appears that management has plans for additional asset sales on an accelerated basis as well as leanings towards unlocking shareholder value, all of which potentially makes this a "special situation" stock. This stock has a 52-week high of $3.70 per share and it has had spikes in the share price from current levels. At times, these stock price spikes have occurred when the company has announced asset sales and it appears that more of these announcements could be coming soon. I think it makes sense to sell on spikes above $3 per share, but at this time it makes sense to buy the stock at very undervalued levels until the market brings this stock up to fair value.

Appendix: Cost of Going Public

The main expense of going public is underwriting fees. According to PWC, on average, companies are charged between 4% and 7% of gross proceeds, plus an additional $4.2 million in offering costs, and significant amounts on legal and accounting fees.

Based on these estimates, the cost of a $100 million IPO could rack up $4-7 million in underwriting fees, plus $4.2 million in offering costs, plus millions more in legal and accounting fees. This indicates that the cost of a small traditional IPO could easily be about $20 million.

