Keeping An Open Mind In Tech (Podcast)

He shares one of his favorite long ideas, based on management's confidence, and discusses the role AI may play in investors' portfolios and lives.

Joe Albano shares his views on the FAANG stocks and other big names in the sector, as well as how he absorbs new information while trusting his gut.

After a bumpy 2018, this year has mostly been positive for the tech sector, can it continue?

Tech is always in the news, and it's started 2019 as a renewed market leader. But between trade talks, the ups and downs for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and other big names, and periodic calls for regulation, it's unclear where the sector will go from here.

Joe Albano, author of Tech Cache, shares some of his long ideas and how he maintains flexibility while trusting in his intuition at the same time. In an interview for the Marketplace Roundtable, recorded on January 25th, he shared his take on recent near-term headwinds like trade volatility and the risk of regulation. He also dug into the earnings noise around Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the prospects of artificial intelligence both directly and in the healthcare market, and how he trusts his intuition while also allowing for new information in the fast-moving sector. Click play above to listen to the podcast.

Topics covered:

1:25 - Combining the story and the chart into a cohesive analysis

4:40 - The contrary effect of regulation in the tech sector

7:20 - How trade volatility is affecting tech

9:15 - The long case for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

10:10 - The outlook for tech names, including FAANG, amidst recent earnings turmoil

14:05 - AI Opportunities including Google, Skyworks, Nvidia, and others

17:15 - M&A outlook in tech

19:30 - The opportunity for tech in the healthcare sector, and again AI's role

22:15 - Flexibility in the tech sector as stories change, but also the importance of trusting your intuition

We'll be updating the Marketplace Roundtable podcast on this account, and you can also find it on Stitcher, Spotify, Libsyn, Google Podcasts and iTunes/Apple Podcasts. We have been publishing two of these a week, and you can find the next one on Friday, featuring Rick Pendergraft.

Is the recent momentum in the tech sector due to stick? Thoughts on how to combine technical and fundamental analysis? Does regulation actually work in the opposite way for tech giants? Share your thoughts below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Joe Albano is long FB, MU, SWKS, and INTC. Steve Brown has no positions in any stocks named. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.