Muni CEF Sector Update: Looking For Quality

A difficult 2018 for the muni sector is followed by a blistering January, making up for much of the lost ground.

After a tough 2018, which saw the worst returns since 2013 for the municipal bond closed-end fund sector, January provided much-needed relief with a rally that wiped off most of last year's loss. Macroeconomic weakness that pushed rates lower and a turnaround by the Fed in light of sharply lower equities set the stage for renewed risk appetite across the board and a reversal in the widening of sector discounts in the previous year.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

In our view, there are further potential positive catalysts for sector performance such as relatively high real rates, stable inflation and solid municipal finances; however, the low yield, still-falling distributions and a previously wide discount that has bounced back makes it difficult to be overly bullish on the sector.

As far as sector funds, we like the following screen which captures yield, valuation (in the form of absolute and relative discount) and fund alpha (measured by excess return above sector average).

More specifically, the criteria are:

Past 12-month distribution rate > 5%

Discount < -4%

Discount percentile < 50%

5-Year Annualized excess return over the sector average > 2%

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

The resulting funds are:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income (NZF)

We think these funds look attractive on a short-term valuation and longer-term management alpha basis.

Kicking Off Our Sector Updates

With this inaugural sector update article, we are excited to introduce a new format to our suite of closed-end fund reports. We are not strangers to sector overviews as we have written about individual sectors before - however those articles were motivated by a specific catalyst such as the negative press around loans or an increase in equity market volatility and its impact on the covered call sector.

What we would like to do with this type of report is something different and, assuming it finds need or interest, to make it a regular feature of our reports. However, for it to work and not get lost in the mix, it's worth exploring an important point - which questions should it try to answer or address?

In our view, we would be personally curious about the following questions with respect to CEF sectors:

What are the fundamental drivers of the sector and what role can it play in the overall portfolio?

What are they key dynamics of the sector - how does it behave relative to other sectors and relative to the broader market?

What is the valuation landscape of this sector within the larger CEF universe (i.e. inter-sector valuation) and the valuation of the individual funds within the sector (i.e. intra-sector valuation)

Which funds have been able to consistently outperform the sector?

What systematic opportunities are there to generate alpha within the sector?

Our long-term readers know that our approach differs somewhat from other SA contributors in the quantitative, systematic and large-scale approach we take. We would hesitate to use the term "big data" but an ability to crunch tens of millions of data points in the closed-end fund sector probably qualifies for a "bigger data" moniker. We think this approach is particularly useful for the municipal sector which hosts the largest number of funds in the sectors we cover, captured by the graphic below which shows sector yield and AUM for our coverage universe. It also allows us to slice and dice along various dimensions and avoid losing the proverbial forest for the trees.

The questions above, we hope, are useful in guiding us away from a blind data-dump approach and keep us, hopefully, on the straight-and-narrow of useful analytics. If it is otherwise, please let us know in the comments.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Much of our approach here and in our other reports has to do with gauging investment opportunities by looking across different valuation metrics, which we touched upon briefly here where we discuss valuation hierarchies. Here, we'll just say that no valuation metric is perfect for two reasons.

First, different investors will have different utility functions and so will not agree on the relative usefulness of various metrics. For example, yield-based investors will be less interested in short-term tactical valuation metrics and more on distribution stability and relative yield, whereas leveraged investors will be more interested in price volatility and historic drawdowns.

Secondly, standalone valuation metrics often miss an important part of the story. For example, the discount metric does not capture sufficient information as a large discount may be justifiable because of capital destructive actions or high fees, a high yield does not tell you if it is about to be cut, making the fund vulnerable to a sharp price drop, and even a high and persistent alpha does not capture if a fund is tactically overbought and expensive. For this reason we diversify across a number of different metrics and approaches.

Finally, we think this report may be useful for a number of investor types such as:

dedicated sector investors who are interested in our sector valuation screens

sector-agnostic investors who are interested in alpha-generating funds or funds that fit a particular risk/reward profile

tactical traders who may find our short-term screens helpful

Sector Month In Review

As we touched on above, January was a big return month for the sector with the discount tightening doing most of the heavy lifting. NAVs rallied for the third straight month, supported by lower nominal rates.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

The January rally shaved off about two-thirds of the 2018 selloff, for those investors, that is, who kept their long positions.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

January also saw a wide-ranging return month of over 10%, highlighting opportunities for more tactical trading in what is traditionally a less volatile sector.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

The stars of the sector - funds with the highest total 5-year returns generally did well on the month.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Inter-Sector View

Although we do most of our relative value sector work in our Weekly, we think it makes sense to at least briefly touch on how the muni sector looks relative to other sectors available to closed-end fund investors.

As this is our first article on the muni sector, we think it's worth zooming out a bit and looking at the bigger picture of long-term returns. Below we plot sector total returns since 2010 (i.e. the "normal" post-GFC period). While the sector comes well off the bottom low-yield or value-trap sectors, its total return is not overly inspiring. That said, for such a high-quality sector to have achieved a return comparable to corporate bonds is nothing to sniff at.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

If we look at two key valuation metrics - past-12M distribution rate and absolute discount, the sector's yield is not impressive and the discount is in the middle of the range. In brief, the sector is not close to the attractive high yield, low discount quadrant.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Intra-Sector View

There are many ways to gauge which funds in a given sector are attractive at any point in time - as we suggest above the right answer depends on a particular investor's horizon, utility function, investment style and other considerations.

Here, we briefly review the types of metrics we use in parsing a fund sector:

Single metrics - e.g. yield-to-risk, alpha etc. This metric usually captures a non-trivial statistic; for example, one of our favorite metrics is yield-to-risk which captures the amount of distribution a fund pays out for a unit of volatility (calculated as the 12-month distribution rate divided by 12-month price volatility). This metric is particularly useful for investors who like to maximize yield but minimize potential drawdowns of a position. The metric is not perfect however as it does not captures important issues such as distribution sustainability and net interest income but with those caveats it does serve a useful purpose.

- e.g. yield-to-risk, alpha etc. This metric usually captures a non-trivial statistic; for example, one of our favorite metrics is yield-to-risk which captures the amount of distribution a fund pays out for a unit of volatility (calculated as the 12-month distribution rate divided by 12-month price volatility). This metric is particularly useful for investors who like to maximize yield but minimize potential drawdowns of a position. The metric is not perfect however as it does not captures important issues such as distribution sustainability and net interest income but with those caveats it does serve a useful purpose. Double metrics - double metrics we usually present in the form of a scatter plot - they are convenient, easy to interpret and often capture enough complexity to cut through a lot of noise. For example, the chart below captures funds that have been able to generate high NAV returns over the last 3-years (suggesting they may have skilled management teams) and yet trade at a relatively wide discount.

- double metrics we usually present in the form of a scatter plot - they are convenient, easy to interpret and often capture enough complexity to cut through a lot of noise. For example, the chart below captures funds that have been able to generate high NAV returns over the last 3-years (suggesting they may have skilled management teams) and yet trade at a relatively wide discount. Compound metrics - these are the most adaptable metrics as they can be tailored precisely to an investor's utility function. These metrics come in constrained or unconstrained form. A constrained example is the one below that we repeat from the top of the article. It is constrained because it fits the four constraints we specified. An unconstrained example would be a set of characteristics simply ranked and summed up. We save such an example for a later time.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Let us know if there are other metrics you find useful or would find useful presented by us.

Fundamental View

On the macro side, with the Fed signalling a nearing end to interest-rate hikes and flexibility on its balance sheet unwind, interest rates have adjusted lower benefiting fixed-income positions like munis.

We think there are two additional benefits of an end to the Fed cycle - first, leverage financing costs will no longer keep escalating as they did before and secondly, funds may be able to unwind interest rate hedges if they, like the Fed, view inflation to be sufficiently stable and the market to be sufficiently late cycle so as to decrease the likelihood of much higher nominal rates. Both of these should allow funds to maintain a more stable net interest income and potentially avoid many more distribution cuts.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, FRED

Checking in on underlying valuations, AAA Muni ratios look fairly rich to us: Source: Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

and well-off of the attractive levels at the end of 2017.

Source: Nuveen

On the other side of credit quality, high-yield munis outperformed in 2018, leaving less room to run in 2019 in that part of the market.

Checking in on the supply-demand side, because of the tax reform bill, supply levels in 2018 were well below that of 2017,

Source: Legg Mason

although this is offset somewhat by lower demand.

Source: Legg Mason

Conclusion

The muni closed-end fund sector had a tough 2018 but has nearly made up for all of it with a stellar January as discounts tightened on renewed risk appetite driven by the Fed climbdown on the path of future interest rate hikes and additional flexibility on the balance sheet unwind. We think the muni sector is supported by attractive real rates and an ability to outperform during risk-off markets, which is particularly compelling given the increased fears of a potential recession to come in the next few quarters. Valuations, however, are less compelling with both AAA and high-yield space looking stretched while sector yields are very low and distributions are still being cut. For dedicated-sector investors we do have some suggestions for further research which we outline above in our screen. These quality funds combine a decent track record of alpha generation as well as attractive distribution rates and valuations which should stand them in good stead over the medium term.

We hope you enjoyed this article. If you would like to automatically receive similar analysis from us, please follow us above by clicking on the Follow label next to our name.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.