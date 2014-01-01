Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Fred Campbell as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX:KTHN) is the holding company for Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank serving the state of Maine. It opened its first branch in 1918 and now has 16 full service branch offices throughout the state. As I assume most people reading this have little to no interest in the history of the bank, I will not regurgitate it here but will refer you to the bank website if the reader would like to know more about the bank (KTHN History).

Before I begin, I will say I like community banks and have invested in them for over 30 years. They are usually not a home run, but they generally have a decent yield and can generate nice capital gains, especially if a buyout occurs. I enjoy reading anything I can get my hands on regarding this sector, so I was pleasantly surprised when I stumbled upon Phil Timyan's Bank Alert, a website maintained by Mr. Timyan that is dedicated to small banks. Mr. Timyan also happens to be a Seeking Alpha contributor. His recent column in which he names his favorite bank in each state is immensely entertaining, and I ended up buying stock in two of them, of which one is KTHN (500 shares, this is my disclaimer). I had so much fun doing the research I thought I would share my findings, and I especially wanted to give credit to Mr. Timyan. So let’s begin.

The first thing I look at is their safety. Are they well capitalized? If not, we need not go further.

Capital Ratios Min Req 2017 2016 2015 2014 Total Risk Based 10.00% 12.64% 13.02% 13.34% 13.38% Tier 1 Risk Based 8.00% 11.63 11.95 12.33 12.23 Leverage Ratio 5.00% 8.88 9.15 9.48 9.68

The short answer is yes, yes they are. But the numbers are going the wrong way, declining each of the past four years (2018 data is not available yet). Is this an issue? I don’t believe so, the bank has struggled in the past with asset quality, but has put most of that behind them. From the 2017 annual report:

"Credit quality will be another point of emphasis in the coming years. A handful of larger relationships and general weakness in sectors of our portfolio such as the logging and related industries have led to high provisions for loan losses. We feel we can improve in this area which leads directly to bottom-line improvement."

The 2018 4th quarter report has shown a substantial improvement in loan allowances, so I would expect these numbers to be higher in 2018.

Next, here are the technical details. I’ve culled the following spreadsheet data from their annual reports. These are the items I am most interested in; others may disagree with my priorities.

KTHN (Thousands) 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Assets $803,119 $794,638 $754,012 $702,289 $667,112 Liabilities $732,062 $727,839 $689,597 $639,932 $596,026 Shareholder Equity (Minus Preferred Stock) $61,104 $56,940 $54,649 $52,684 $50,483 Shareholder Equity (Total) $71,057 $66,799 $64,415 $62,357 $71,086 Total Loans Outstanding $660,475 $661,636 $623,279 $586,238 $565,337 Deposits $657,074 $647,752 $652,969 $606,205 $550,694 Shares Outstanding 3,404,367 3,404,367 3,404,367 3,404,367 3,404,367 Net Interest Income $26,266 $25,462 $25,069 $23,651 $22,791 Non Interest Expense $21,520 $21,529 $21,535 $20,372 $19,621 Total Non-interest Income $4,408 $4,416 $4,460 $3,882 $3,551 Net Income (Minus Preferred Stock) $6,322 $3,478 $3,939 $3,900 $3,698 Net Income (Total) $7,197 $4,353 $4,814 $4,810 $4,255 Provisions for Loan Losses $180 $1,225 $1,316 $50 $548 Earnings/Share $1.86 $1.02 $1.16 $1.15 $1.09 Dividends/ Share $0.43 $0.40 $0.40 $0.40 $0.39 Share Price at Close of Year $16.50 $16.25 $13.00 $11.22 $11.05 Yield 2.61% 2.46% 3.08% 3.57% 3.53% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 7.61% 7.17% 7.25% 7.50% 7.57% Book Value $17.95 $16.73 $16.05 $15.48 $14.83 Efficiency Ratio 70% 72% 73% 74% 74% Net Interest Margin 3.27% 3.20% 3.32% 3.37% 3.42% Price/Earnings 8.89 15.91 11.24 9.79 10.17 Price/Book 0.92 0.97 0.81 0.73 0.75 Dividend Payout 23.16% 39.15% 34.57% 34.92% 35.90% Return on Equity 10.44% 5.30% 7.34% 7.56% Return on Assets 0.90% 0.56% 0.66% 0.70% % of Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans 0.96% 1.08% 2.45% 1.47% 2.07% Stock Valuation P/B $22.08 P/E $22.90

There are two values for shareholder equity and net income; one includes the dividends payable to preferred shareholders and the other does not. These both need to be included in my spreadsheet as the ones including PF are used to calculate ratios and the ones without to calculate earnings per share.

As one can see, deposits and assets have been heading in the right direction for the last five years. Unfortunately, due to the poor quality of some loans as discussed above, the provisions for loan losses have kept income and earnings growth down. But the provisions required for 2018 were down significantly (almost 85%), so this should augur well for future gains.

A final positive I see is the dividend payout ratio is down to 23% in 2018, from a high of 39% in 2017. CSI Market says the average regional bank payout ratio is 30% of trailing earnings, which would equate to 56 cents. Obviously, we won’t jump to there from 43 cents, but there is plenty of room for a nice increase.

As far as ratios, I have included the Efficiency Ratio (ER), although I am not much of a believer in that. Most analysts want it at 50% or lower, thus KTHN is way below average. But this has much to do with banking strategy, and the ER means so little to me that I’m not going to research the issue. Other ratios are lower than we would like but not bad. NIM, ROE, and ROA are 3.27%, 10.44%, and .96%, respectively. According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, the nationwide average for these numbers are 3.33%, 12.05%, and 1.13%. As with the income, I would expect these numbers to rise as the loan problems grow dimmer.

Finally, what is the stock worth? I try to use three methods:

Book value. I find the average P/B of a regional bank and multiply book value. Per CSI Market, the average P/B of a regional bank is 1.23. Multiplying this by the $17.95 book value gives $22.08. With the current price of $16.50, the P/E is about 8.89. Again, using data from the above source, the average P/E for regional banks is 12.33 which would indicate a $22.90 price. I like to use the Gordon Growth Dividend Model, but since the dividend has only been raised once in five years, I don’t feel confident using this method. So we will stick with two.

Thus, both methods give a value within 4% of each other. The low value of $22.08 indicates a gain of 33% while the upper bound is an increase of 38%.

So, is this bank a good buy? It is 100 years old, not going anywhere and its loan issues seem to be behind them. Their dividend payout is already 2.5% and might see a nice increase if the Board allows, or maybe money for share repurchases. I bought some, so do your due diligence and see what you think.