Background

When I first commented on Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), the world's largest biotech company and also the world's largest diagnostic instrument company, in February 2017, the ADRs had been around $31. Basic information about the ADRs can be found at this Roche web page.

RHHBY has met my basic expectations in that it has returned about 3.5% per year in dividends and another 3% or so per year in price appreciation. This was consistent with what I said in the conclusion of the article:

I look at it [RHHBY] as a probable step-up bond, with possible share price appreciation a secondary goal of owning the stock.

On the one hand, RHHBY has beaten money market funds or a Treasury bond fund (TLT) in total return. On the other hand, it has lagged several other very large peers such as its Swiss neighbor Novartis (NVS) (which owns a lot of Roche voting shares), the UK-based AstraZeneca (AZN), and the well-known Big Pharma names in the US from J&J (JNJ) to Pfizer (PFE) to Merck (MRK).

So, to date, RHHBY has been a safe but uninspired stock pick. Not that I mind terribly, because I have also had trading gains in several of the above, but over the years, I have found that this sort of mediocre relative performance merits a review to see if the case for owning it as an individual stock continues to hold water.

In this case, there are two reasons I sold all my RHHBY last week. One relates to the industry and one to RHHBY's vulnerability to its threats from biosimilars. Taking them in order...

Big Pharma valuations have crept too high for comfort

Many valuations in Big Pharma have gotten a bit too rich for me lately. The backdrop for the industry is not too hot. The EU complains about inflation being too low, but refuses to allow price increases for drugs. Even rich countries such as Germany and the UK mandate much lower prices for brand drugs than prevail in the US. Japan mandates price reductions for brands periodically. The major growth area by volume for the industry is China, but prices there are much lower than in the EU. I watched the video webcast of the Roche conference call last week, and was interested to see management respond to a question about declining margins in the latter period of the year by pointing to China as the cause. Who knew that Roche does enough business there to have it affect its overall margins?

So that continues to leave the US as the goose that lays the golden eggs. But, to mix a metaphor, that dog may hunt no longer. I would have thought my favorite quick-and-dirty valuation metric of mature pharma companies - the price:sales ratio - to have been contracting lately. But it's trended up. For a number of years, I have gotten used to a 4:1 P:S ratio, which is healthy (maybe too high) and far above that for the market as a whole. Anything above that for a very large pharma company with all the usual issues tends to make me not touch the stock. Using ETrade data, these are some P:S ratios today:

PFE: 4.6

MRK: 4.8

NVS: 4.2

Eli Lilly (LLY): 5.3

AZN: 4.3

RHHBY is "OK" around 4.0X, but sales may struggle next year if the company's projections for sales erosion to biosims is too optimistic.

I see margin pressure ahead for the entire Big Pharma/Big Biotech industry segment because the US is tired - in a bipartisan way - of paying a disproportionate share of the world's pharma bill and because there has been a huge amount of investment the past decade in biotechnology, which tends to depress forward margins in general.

All in all, I think that the very large pharma/biotech companies have restrained sales growth issues and ongoing margin pressures. I therefore think it's time for the P:S ratios to trend downward. I think that there is no obvious reason why PFE shares are up about 50% plus dividends in the past three years and more than 20% plus dividends in the past year, given how troubled its Hospira acquisition keeps looking. Other deals such as the ones that brought it Xtandi and Eucrisa look weak, as well. I traded PFE when it was in the low-to-mid-$30s, but I have seen it destroy too much value time after time since 2000 to trust it. (I believe that PFE is more representative of Big Pharma than atypical.)

The second reason is a specific case of the one discussed above.

RHHBY could be hit harder than it thinks by biosimilars in the US/EU/Japan

The company has been saying it will grow through the biosim patent cliff. I have been thinking that was realistic, and it could happen, but I'd rather watch the process from the sidelines now.

A simplified way to consider my points can be obtained by looking at two current RHHBY presentations. One is the full-year presentation, slide 20. This shows the breakdown of costs in the pharma segment. The other is the Finance Report 2018, beginning with p. 12 and continuing for several pages, depending on how much detail the reader wants. These pages show 2018 sales by product and then the breakdown by geography. Rituxan/MabThera had over 63% of its 6.75 B CHF (i.e., Swiss francs) in sales from the US, as EU sales plummeted 47% last year as biosims entered in force. Of Herceptin's 7.0 B CHF in sales last year, 2.9 B CHF were in the US as EU sales began their inevitable decline as biosims entered the market. The other mega-blockbuster, Avastin, registered 6.8 B CHF in sales, of which 2.9 B CHF were from the US.

US biosim competition is headed RHHBY's way beginning this year, though even the company does not know how many competitors will enter the market or exactly when. One way to do research on this is at Gabionline.net, which I have linked to open to the Herceptin (trastuzumab) biosimilar page. (In the URL bar, change trastuzumab to rituximab for a similar page for Rituxan/MabThera, then to bevacizumab for Avastin.) Information about dates of patent expiration and the progress or lack of such of biosims from leading competitors is provided on these web pages.

Product sales last year were 44.0 B CHF, of which about 23 B CHF came from the above three drugs plus Lucentis (using approximate average CHF/USD exchange rates for 2018). RHHBY markets Lucentis only in the US. RHHBY expects Lucentis to have biosim competition relatively soon, probably in 2020 or else 2021.

Thus if we look at RHHBY on a 3-year stack, 2019-21, at least 23 B CHF of 2018 sales appears to me to be at high risk. The profit mainstays have been the US and EU, and Japan to a lesser degree, and I think that these high-margined profits may almost completely disappear in these territories even if sales do not come close to disappearing. Meaning, if biosims take 50% share by volume but the brand company has to discount the units it does get to sell by 50%, it will lose 75% of its sales base (assuming total unit volume stays the same) - but its costs will likely decline less than 75%. There will still be some SG&A, and many manufacturing costs are relatively fixed. Thus, profit margins would drop on the remaining sales. It's anyone's guess how this will play out in any territory and for any one product, but by the end of 2021, I would not fall on my face if as much as 9 - 10 B CHF of profit simply was vaporized from the estimated 23 B CHF 2018 sales from those 4 products. That's just a guess, but based on my estimate of product-related net profit margins from the US and EU, I do think it's quite possible - and not a risk I want to bear.

Overview of RHHBY's profits

The company is a high-quality name, but it does talk more of core or operating profits than I like. In the full-year PDF document, we learn on slide 53 that of total 2018 sales of 56.9 B CHF, core operating profit was 20.5 B CHF. But is that really a valid number? I think not.

Move on down to slide 58, where it turns out that after all sorts of subtractions, net profit (using IFRS, not US GAAP) was 10.9 B CHF. It is true that one can argue about the relevance of the 3.3 B CHF of impairment charges. Maybe that's above-trend; it is down from 3.5 B CHF in 2017. I will split the difference and say that a more realistic view of profits is 12.5 B CHF. Switching to USD, RHHBY has a valuation near $230 B at Monday's closing price of $33.39. That gives it an adjusted TTM P/E of 18.4X.

On a price:earnings:growth or PEG ratio, this is not exciting; RHHBY is projecting around 3-4% revenue growth this year. Because biosim competition in the US is not expected until H2, I think that may well bode poorly for 2020 and 2021.

Getting to the prior section's numbers, I think that the great majority of RHHBY's existing profit stream is at risk on a 2-3 year stack. I also do not think there is enough upside any time soon for the young drugs to make up the slack, and some of the growing drugs such as Xolair are elderly. Others, such as Actemra, Perjeta and Kadcyla, are already middle-aged or nearly so (a lot depends on the quality of patent protection).

What has been going on to change my view of RHHBY from a 'hold' to a 'sell?'

The general business is meeting my expectations. It's the biosims in the EU as well as a good part of the sales growth now coming from China. It is also the fact that RHHBY has been a bit of a laggard, and since I think the Big Pharma/Big Biotech stocks tend to be ahead of themselves, I respect relative strength as a secondary factor in making buy-sell-hold decisions.

The question in the US has been and remains how much biosims, which are not technically substitutable for the brand as generics are, would get treated as generics by the system; and, when might that occur. The expectation until recently was, I believe, that this transition would occur but would take time. I now expect, or at least want to be prepared for, the possibility or likelihood that any high-selling standard antibody or other biologic that can be manufactured by now-well-known techniques will generate very little profit within 6-12 months after patent expiration, and maybe almost immediately as now happens with traditional generics.

The recent experience of AbbVie (ABBV) with Humira in the EU, the 47% drop in MabThera sales in the EU last year, and resentment in the US over high spending on biologics thus tells me to fear RHHBY here at an adjusted 18+ P/E.

I have put safety first here, given that at best, RHHBY is a bond substitute.

Concluding comments - Part 1: Additional comments on RHHBY

RHHBY is performing well with its new product development, and has numerous opportunities to extend its existing profit streams and develop new ones. Even if its profits decline by 2021, its P/E can handle 25-30X or even higher if traders see that as a durable trough. So, RHHBY could be a good performer. Tracking the company even without owning the stock gives me a wide-ranging overview of numerous cutting-edge trends in biotechnology, so I plan to continue to stay abreast of matters in this company that continues to develop next-generation products in several different areas of medicine.

Concluding comments - Part 2: Implications for other biotechs

I think the biotechnology industry remains investable, but valuation, new product flow and attention to special situations are more important to me now than when the industry was in great favor with investors 4-6 years ago. The Humira and MabThera experiences have led me to give greater weight both to the upcoming biosim threats to the RHHBY products at risk in the US, and also to secondary risks. For example, if Lucentis biosims come to market next year and are widely accepted by doctors, at much lower prices than Lucentis, I would fear that could pressure Regeneron's (REGN) average selling prices for its main source of profits, Eylea (a direct competitor of Lucentis). No guarantees on that happening exist, but I'm in a risk-off mode because the Fed is still reversing QE at its maximum $50 B/month rate while maintaining an interest rate structure wherein the prime rate is 5.5% (i.e., not "low"). REGN went from $340 in late December to $430 in January, a $90 move in 5 weeks. So I took partial profits in REGN last week; I have treated REGN as a value play since its H2 2017 sharp decline, buying dips and selling some rips. The company reports earnings shortly.

My theme in biotech going forward until more uncertainties are resolved is going to be with a takeover play such as Celgene (CELG) or a company with upcoming or early-stage product launches I believe in. The focus on young products comes because of my guess that pricing for truly innovative new products will remain healthy in the US and other rich countries, but that political and economic pressures will be increasingly powerful at or near the end of a successful product's protected life. I think that represents abundant low-hanging fruit that could be harvested rapidly in the US and elsewhere.

If the economy is slowing but there is no recessionary bear market awaiting this year, health care stocks may do well, but for all the reasons discussed above, I'm going to be even more selective than usual.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.