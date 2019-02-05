Celgene/Bristol-Myers: Analyzing The News Of Starboard's Stake

With a deal spread in excess of 13%, excluding the $9 per share CVR, this represents an attractive entry point into the risk-arb trade.

The Celgene deal will most likely receive shareholder approval due to several factors that will make an activist campaign extremely difficult.

It was reported that Starboard has taken a stake in BMY. The market reaction indicates that investors believe Starboard will advocate against the Celgene acquisition.

Last week I wrote about the Celgene (CELG)/Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) deal spread. I noted that the double-digit deal spread is attractive and I have invested as such.

News of Starboard's Stake

Over the weekend, it was reported that Starboard has taken a stake in BMY. At the time of writing, neither Starboard nor BMY has commented on the news. We do not know the size of the investment, but it is likely paltry given Starboard's relative size to BMY.

Markets reacted, sending CELG down more than 2% and BMY up nearly 2% in the trading day immediately following the announcement. Clearly, investors believe that Starboard may advocate for BMY to call off the deal or at least alter the outcome.

(Update 2/5/2019: The article has been corrected to remove a claim about the size of Carl Icahn's stake in BMY.)

Starboard's playbook would most likely be to advocate for BMY to put the CELG deal on pause and consider selling itself. This is according to hedge fund manager John Paulson who is actually long the CELG deal spread. In a recent interview, Paulson noted that BMY is vulnerable to a takeover because of its attractive drug pipeline. In 2017, Jana Partners, an activist hedge fund, successfully pressured BMY to give it 3 board seats. That same month, Carl Icahn took a stake and unsuccessfully advocated for a sale of the company. BMY's stock price fell on the announcement of the CELG acquisition. Calling off the deal and selling the company could result in a more immediate benefit to BMY shareholders. Furthermore, Starboard's involvement could catalyze other activists like Carl Icahn to get involved.

A Celgene Deal is Still the Most Likely Outcome

I strongly believe the Celgene acquisition will close even if Starboard rattles the cage.

First, the logistics of getting the shareholders to reject the deal will be extremely difficult to execute. April 12, 2019 is when the shareholder meetings for both companies are set to take place, that doesn't give Starboard much time to launch a full-fledged campaign.

Second, the vast majority of shareholders at both companies are traditional long-only mutual funds and passive ETFs. These long-only funds typically vote alongside management's recommendation during a proxy contest. Occasionally, management-friendly investors will vote in agreement with activists, but a convincing case will need to be made.

Third and most importantly, BMY's acquisition of CELG is a good deal for shareholders. As I pointed out in my post last week, BMY is snapping up CELG at an opportunistic valuation and is projecting 40% earnings accretion within the first full year after close. Unless activists know something that BMY doesn't about the target, it will be difficult to argue that this is a bad deal for shareholders.

Bristol-Myers even got a better price than it initially negotiated. Apparently, the two companies had a deal which included $57 in cash and 1 share of BMY, but BMY reduced the cash component to $50 and added a CVR component. The final deal better aligns the risk/reward of Celgene's near-term pipeline.

I doubt BMY would be willing to cancel the acquisition given their apparent desire to be on the acquiring end of a deal. The bankers involved certainly do not want the deal to be canceled. There is also the $2.2 billion termination fee that would need to be paid if either company walks away from the deal. Maybe that is chump change to BMY, but it is friction nonetheless that could be litigated if BMY launches a separate sale process.

Final Thoughts

The combination of all these factors (Starboard's small stake, short time window, management-friendly shareholder base, and clear merits of the deal) make the case that the Celgene deal will most likely be approved by shareholders. In my prior article, I provided my case for why I believe the deal will also be approved by regulators.

Starboard has a lot on its plate. According to Capital IQ, the company has at least half a dozen public ongoing campaigns, including recently announced campaigns at Dollar Tree (DLTR), Cars.com (CARS), and Papa John's (PZZA). It is possible (although perhaps unlikely) that Starboard simply sees the merits of the Celgene deal and wants to invest in BMY passively.

Starboard has little to lose. If Starboard can convince BMY to sell itself, it benefits from a take-out premium. If Starboard fails to land any changes, it could benefit from BMY's stock rising on the merits of the deal and earnings accretion. From that standpoint, Starboard may realize it has a low probability of successful activism but sees the risk/reward of the trade as attractive in all likely scenarios.

If you are sitting on the sidelines, the Celgene deal spread is even more attractive at over 13%, excluding the $9 CVR. If my analysis is correct, this represents an attractive entry point in the trade. I would expect the the deal spread to narrow significantly if shareholders approve the deal on April 12.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.