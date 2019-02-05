Why The Fed Easing Is Not Necessarily Bullish For Gold

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD)(NYSEARCA:IAU) has done well recently as the chart below indicates. In about four months, gold prices have increased by about 120 points from 1200 to 1320 after going nowhere for some time. For a while, it even seemed like gold would break down to new lows with the stock market setting new highs. Instead, gold rallied and several factors contributed to this.

First, the stock market started selling off in early October as can be seen in the chart below. The month of October saw a drop of about 10 percent at its low. November saw the stock market seesawing up and down with the SPX stuck between the 2600 and 2800 level. December followed with a huge drop of almost 20 percent from its most recent high. Gold, as a safe haven, naturally benefited from all the stock market volatility.

Second, the drop in the stock market seemed to have spooked the Federal Reserve into changing their initially hawkish standpoint into a more dovish one. This did not happen right away, but gradually with Fed chairman Powell becoming more and more dovish with each statement to the public. Good news for gold because that means less pressure from the Fed tightening. In addition, global demand for gold was decent in 2018 according to the World Gold Council.

We have gone from the original expectation of three interest rate hikes in 2019 into a pause until further notice and the Fed balance sheet reduction has gone from autopilot into ending it sooner than expected. There are even hints of interest rate cuts if so required. All this has led quite a number of people to turn bullish when it comes to gold. The argument is that the Fed easing should cause gold prices to go up. However, there is reason to be skeptical of this argument.

The issue is that while the Fed easing may be bullish for gold, it can also be bullish for stocks. The two then come into competition for capital and one could conceivably starve the other. The loser in this competition would not only not go up as initially expected, but could even drop as all attention shifts elsewhere. This could be anything. Stocks or even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Why gold dropped even though the Fed launched Quantitative Easing with QE3

For example, take a look at what happened when the Fed announced in September of 2012 QE3 or QE-Infinity. Quite a number of people expected gold to rally similar to what had happened before with QE2. Yet, the reverse happened and gold dropped like a rock. Stocks, on the other hand, rallied with the SPY going up by 32 percent in 2013 and another 13 percent in 2014 with the end of QE3 late that year. The charts below show what happened back then.

The Fed easing with Quantitative Easing (QE) and the Zero Interest Rate Policy (ZIRP) also did not lead to gold going up, at least in this instance. This time, easy monetary policy was accompanied by a much more benign environment, including improving economic data, which helps stocks, but works against gold.

So there is reason to doubt that the Fed easing in 2019, if it happens, is bullish for gold as some people seem to think. Gold, like any other asset class, needs to have people buying into it in order for prices to increase. If there are no buyers or, even worse, if there are more sellers than buyers, then gold prices are not going to increase. Sentiment is in favor of stocks, which are still in a bull market. The same cannot be said of gold.

Gold needs more than just the Fed easing to truly break out

If gold is to truly break out, then it will have to be in an environment that is more like the one we saw in 2010 and 2011 with QE2. There wasn’t just ZIRP and QE; it also included major geopolitical crises in places such as Europe and the Middle East, a bad economy in the U.S., and gridlock in Washington between Republicans and Democrats culminating in S&P downgrading U.S. debt rating after a fight over the debt ceiling.

The present environment is not quite as bleak right now, although there is the possibility that things will become a lot worse down the road due to several factors. For instance, crises or wars in places such as North Korea and Venezuela, politics surrounding the raising of the debt ceiling in March, a declining stock market due to an escalating trade war, a worsening U.S. economy with potential for a recession and changes to the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency in the more distant future. A dream scenario for gold would be a repeat of what happened globally between the mid to late seventies of the previous century.

Gold could soon break out or fail to do so

For several years, gold has been stuck in a trading range with the 1350 to 1370 level acting as the upper bound. Gold at roughly $1320 still has some room to run, but it is already in the upper half of the range and it is likely to encounter resistance. A catalyst will be needed if it is to break out.

Just a dovish stance from the Fed, which is all we have right now, is unlikely to do it, although it helps to get things going. Some other factor or event has to happen. Otherwise, gold could just as easily go down as it is to go up due to Fed easing, similar to what we have seen in the past. The most likely scenario, assuming none of the previously mentioned factors come into play and things stay the way they are right now, is that gold challenges resistance, possibly powered by a stock market pullback after a V-shaped recovery, and then bounces off after the stock market recovers and stays within its current range.

With all this in mind, gold in my opinion should not be bought since the easy money has already been made with the climb from 1200 to 1320 in four months or so. Existing positions can be kept because there is potential for a breakout, driven possibly by a major political fight between Democrats and Republicans over some issue such as, for instance, the debt ceiling. However, the more likely outcome is that the stock market continues to rally with the Fed staying on the sidelines and gold is kept in check because of it.

