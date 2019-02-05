My Update On Altria's Cigarette Volume Declines

Despite last year being rather weak, when viewed in a historical context there doesn't yet appear to be any reason for alarm, although it still should be monitored closely.

Introduction

During the last month, fears regarding the future direction of Altria’s (MO) cigarette volumes have resurfaced, with Morgan Stanley (MS) warning of negative impacts from accelerating volume declines. These concerns are quite an important topic for anyone holding a financial position in their shares, regardless of whether it’s long or short. Approximately two months ago I published an article outlining my analysis of their cigarette volume trends, and following the release of their fourth quarter results, this article updates my analysis with the additional data as well as providing new supporting metrics.

Prelude

Before presenting my updated analysis, I will briefly restate the conclusion from my original analysis to provide further context. After conducting my original analysis I concluded there was currently “no reason to be concerned about Altria’s cigarette volumes as thus far they are still in line with what I expect based on their historical secular decline trend.” Although I was firm and confident in my position, I did concede that “future events could upset this trend” whilst reaffirming my belief in their ability to traverse any potential rough waters in the future.

Methodology

If you’ve already read my previous article on Altria, you can afford to skip this section as my methodology has remained unchanged. It was quite simple, albeit time-consuming and involved collecting Altria's quarterly domestic cigarette volume data dating back to 1994 from their SEC filings, linked at the bottom of the article. Whilst beginning in 1994 may appear rather arbitrary, it was the earliest date accessible and still provides ample data to analyse.

After graphing this data, I was able to derive a trend line, which should represent the expected future direction of their cigarette volumes. The R-squared value indicates the percentage of observations explained by the trend line, with a higher value being viewed favorably and allowing for more accurate judgments regarding their current and future volumes. If the trend in their volumes has been steady and predictable thus far, the R-squared value should be quite high. A value of 1 is technically the maximum, but this would be practically impossible to obtain. Similar to all models, there are limitations with my model stemming from its reliance on historical data that may not necessarily be indicative of the future.

Results & Discussion

Image Source: Author.

When performing my original analysis it was discovered that even though Altria’s quarterly results are interesting, using their annual cigarette volumes was considerably more accurate. The accuracy could be further maximized by setting the starting point when their volumes peaked in 1997 instead of 1994. Similar to my original model the updated R-squared value is quite high at 0.9752, which indicates the majority of the observation can be explained by the trend line. Despite appearing rather weak on the surface, their cigarette volume decline last year remained extremely close to the trend line, and thus it indicates there is currently little reason for concern. If there was a noticeable drop below the trend line it would be concerning, but at the moment this has yet to eventuate.

Image Source: Author.

Instead focusing on the absolute amount of Altria’s cigarette volumes, my updated analysis now also includes their annual and quarterly year on year percentage change. Even though their volumes remained broadly in line with the trend line, their annual year on year percentage decline was one of the largest since 1994 at 5.84%. It’s debatable whether this is concerning as they have previously suffered worse volume declines in three instances and they were able to recover every time. There is always the latent concern that this time is different, but until there is further evidence, it’s simply too early to ignore the historical precedence.

It seems as though Altria’s cigarette volumes in the fourth quarter may indicate the situation is already beginning to improve. Despite suffering an annual volume decline of 5.84%, their fourth quarter volume decline was a considerably more manageable 4.44%, which is a large improvement from one year ago. Unfortunately it will take at least another three months until their first quarter results are released to provide any further confirmation.

The following graph provides a visual representation of Altria’s year on year cigarette volume changes in the four quarters before and after bottoming during their current and previous plunges in 1999, 2002 and 2009. All of the four scenarios are indexed where quarter zero marks the bottom of their quarterly year on year volume change. The purpose is to see whether a common pattern exists between the three previous large volume declines and if so, if this pattern is reoccurring this time.

Image Source: Author.

Unfortunately an exact pattern doesn’t seem to exist, although broadly speaking after bottoming Altria’s year on year cigarette volumes tend to improve quite quickly. This seems to be reoccurring with the recent plunge they have suffered, after bottoming at -10.81% in the second quarter of last year they improved to a more manageable decline of -3.67% and -4.44% for the two subsequent quarters.

The graph also includes two broad future projections, one that I would consider bullish and another I would consider bearish. If their year on year cigarette volume decline holds around their current level or improves slightly I would consider it fairly bullish, as it would indicate their recent higher cigarette volume decline was temporary. Conversely I would consider it quite bearish if these begin falling lower again and match or surpass their recent low point of -10.81%, as it would indicate there may be a structural change in their sector.

Image Source: Author.

Whereas my previous analysis focused solely on Altria’s cigarette volumes, this updated analysis now includes their historical annual operating income derived from their domestic cigarette business during the same time frame. This was primarily included to test the strength of the correlation between changes in their volumes and changes in their operating income. Ideally this should estimate the extent to which changes in their volumes impact their matching operating income and thus what ultimately matters the most, shareholder returns.

The initial result produced a correlation coefficient of -0.29, which is logically invalid as it indicates cigarette volumes have an inverse relationship with operating income. This would mean that lower volumes inexplicably equal higher operating income, obviously this is impossible. After reviewing the data it’s clearly being skewed by the massive litigation expenses they incurred in 1997, 1998 and 2003 that totaled slightly over $5.1b.

Once these litigation expenses are removed from the data, the correlation coefficient changes to 0.41, which is at least a logical answer, as a positive correlation indicates lower cigarette volumes begets lower operating income. Since this correlation coefficient isn’t particularly high, with a result of 1 being the theoretical maximum, it indicates their operating income is materially influenced by other factors such as operating costs and sales price. This is consistent and supportive of the generally accepted logic behind investing in tobacco companies, specifically the notion that their strong pricing power and cost cutting allows them fight against the structural volume decline.

Although their cigarette operating income contains earnings from their cigar sales, the volume of these cigar sales is insufficient to materially alter this correlation. During the last year they sold 1.6 billion cigars, which pales in comparison to 109.8 billion cigarettes.

Image Source: Author.

Considering the importance of Altria’s flagship Marlboro brand cigarettes, I find it interesting to monitor and review their market share. Although their market share has been in a slight recession for the last three years, this small decrease of only 0.7% was from a very high base of 43.8%. When assessing their market share across a longer time frame, their performance is considerably more impressive, as they have grown their market share from a respectable 30% in 1994 to a remarkable 43.1% last year. Even though they have occasionally taken a hit in the past, such as in the early 2000s, they have always rebounded, and given this strong history I’m confident their management will continue maintaining and hopefully growing their market share in the future.

Conclusion

After reviewing Altria’s fourth quarter results it appears there is still no cause for alarm as there have been three other years with larger volume declines since 1994 and they have always proved the fearful investors incorrect. Whilst this may be different the fourth time, based on my model that was derived from their annual cigarette volumes, the decline experienced during the last year was still within the range expected. Therefore, even though last year certainly wasn’t the best one in their long history, I don’t believe it was terrible, nor did it materially alter my view regarding the long-term sustainability of their cigarette earnings. That said, this year will likely provide important clarification on this topic as a continued acceleration in their cigarette volume declines would be concerning and thus could alter my previously stated view. Since I currently own Altria shares, along with other tobacco companies, I will continue holding steady.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria’s SEC filings contained in the following two links (1)(2) and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.