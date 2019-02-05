Moody's: Credit Where Credit Is Due
Summary
Moody’s occupies a truly enviable position at the heart of global financial markets.
But, is the company’s oligopolistic position translating into superior operating parameters?
Moreover, with the world awash in debt, is Moody’s bound to suffer as much as it did in the aftermath of the financial crisis?
Image Source: Freerangestock Free Commercial Images
Introduction
"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair