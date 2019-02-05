PayPal Holdings: The Good, The Bad And The Unknown

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) is one the world's leading digital payment companies. The company operates as a technology platform that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The company serves more than 267 million customer accounts, including 21 million merchant accounts.

Image taken from Newsroom.Mastercard

Since its spinoff from its parent company, eBay (EBAY), back in 2015, management has demonstrated flawless execution in terms of new partnerships, user engagement and accretive acquisitions. This wonderful execution by management has greatly benefited its shareholders who have witnessed their shares rise by more than 150 percent since the spinoff, while shares of the parent company, eBay, have greatly underperformed both the overall market and PayPal.

Data by YCharts

I believe that PayPal today presents the best setup of growth versus value in the global payment sector. Specifically, my high conviction investment thesis in PayPal is based on two success pillars. The first pillar is revenue growth, accompanied by a significant rise in free cash flow. The second pillar is PayPal's underappreciated ability to engage with its user base.

Robust Financial Metrics

Recently, PayPal has announced its fourth quarter and annual results for 2018. In its most recent quarter, PayPal generated net revenues in the amount of $4.22 billion, up 13 percent, compared to the same quarter last year. On the bottom line, earnings were $0.69 per share, up an impressive 26 percent compared to the same quarter last year, driven by revenue growth, operating gains and fewer shares outstanding. For 2018, PayPal has recorded revenues of $15.45 billion, up 18 percent compared to the previous year, and earnings of $2.42 per share, up 28 percent year over year.

PayPal wins precisely where it counts. The growth in revenues and earnings has been based on growth in total transaction volumes and the number of active users of the company. For example, total payment volume during the fourth quarter of 2018 reached $164 billion, up an impressive 23 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, while the total number of transactions was 2.9 billion, up 28 percent year over year.

The Good

The best part of PayPal's recent report is the company's amazing engagement with its customers. This has been demonstrated in three different aspects. The first aspect is the customer net adds. PayPal has been able to add 13.8 million net new active accounts during the past quarter, up 17 percent year over year. When taking into account the 2.9 million accounts from iZettle and Hyperwallet, the company's two recent purchases, we still come up with organic growth of 15 percent, much higher than historic levels.

The second aspect of robust engagement by PayPal is the company's immense success with Venmo, its P2P application. Venmo has processed approximately $19 billion of total payment volume in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 80 percent year over year. In 2018, Venmo has processed a whopping $62 billion of total payment volume. Management noted that Venmo is generating $200 million in annualized run rate revenues for PayPal, and that the number of Venmo users who have been monetized hit 29 percent, versus only 24 percent in the previous quarter.

You see, Venmo is not just another P2P application. It is a huge success for PayPal and one of the best ways to interact and gain traction with its younger customers. We believe that the willingness of users to use Venmo outside of P2P – "Pay with Venmo" is likely to gain traction in the future, which will add another business barrier for PayPal.

The third aspect of robust engagement is the stream of successful partnerships that PayPal has been able to bring to the table in the past quarters. In the past few years, PayPal has rolled out dozens of transformational partnerships with the likes of Mastercard (MA), Bank of America (BAC), Facebook (FB) and Baidu (BIDU). Successful partnerships, despite the lower revenue base for PayPal, present a wonderful opportunity for user engagement, especially with PayPal approaching almost one-third share of checkout in the U.S.

The Bad

The bad part of PayPal's recent report was the 1 percent revenue guide down on weakness in its core transaction business, mainly due to weak revenue from eBay, unfavorable foreign exchange rates and weaker than expected cross border volumes. In addition, PayPal has widened the non-GAAP earnings per share guidance from $2.86-$2.88, to $2.84-$2.91, which somewhat increases the future uncertainty of earnings.

The Unknown

One of the most carefully watched metrics of PayPal is the company's take rate. The take rate is the percentage of the value of the transaction that PayPal facilitates that it gets to record as revenue. The stronger the user base of the company is, the higher the take rate is likely to be. In this past quarter, PayPal has recorded a take rate of 2.35 percent, bringing the annual take rate to 2.37 percent. This does not compare favorably against the take rates of 2017 and 2016, which stand at 2.5 percent and 2.64 percent, respectively.

Now, to PayPal's benefit one may claim that competition has been less fierce two years ago, and that PayPal's business model has greatly evolved since then. Still, there's a strange aftertaste to this explanation. In conclusion, PayPal's ability to maintain a healthy take rate remains to be seen and tested in the next few quarters.

Risks

There are two main risks in this investment – a business risk and a macro risk. The business risk will materialize if PayPal is unable to successfully increase the number of its active users, or fails to monetize their engagement. The second risk will materialize if a global slowdown sets in, which is likely to lead to softer demand from consumers in general.

My Takeaway

PayPal is a leading company in the global digital payment sector. It gushes cash flow, grows revenue and earnings at a rapid pace, and engages tremendously well with its user base. Despite the recent guide down in revenue and the lower take rate, PayPal remains my top pick in the payment sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.