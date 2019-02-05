Exxon Mobil Fueled Its Earnings, Dividends And Stock Price Accelerated

Its set of milestones in 2018 such as newfound offshore in Guyana, action to develop the gas field in West Barracouta, investing in Mozambique area, and commencement of its operations in Belgium will further stimulate its operations and earnings.

Its stock price has a little to moderate volatility and will certainly go up this February.

Exxon Mobil released its 4Q and full-year preliminary report with bottom line earnings and cash flow from operating activities solid enough to astound its market more and entice larger investments.

Exxon Mobil (XOM), one of the most formidable figures in oil, gas, and petroleum industry, just released its preliminary report on 4Q and annual earnings with an overall awesome result which is strong enough to devour its direct competitors.

Financials

It is really visible that the company's sales have declined by 36 billion in 2016. But in 2017, it regained its strength and easily offset the decline as its sales rose by 37 billion creating an accumulated increase of 1 billion in two years. And now that the last part of 2018 is yet to be fully disclosed, its three-quarter sale of 211 billion suggests a stronger estimate of an additional 60 billion. The accumulated amount will be 30 to 40 billion higher than the previous year. Overall, this shows an upward movement of the company's sales since 2015. On the other hand, its COGS and SG&A are maintained at a controllable level coming up with an increasing gross profit and operating profit throughout the year which suggests its increasing demand and productivity.

Meanwhile, its net income moves in the same pattern. From 16 billion in 2015, it fell by more than half in 2016 at 7.8 billion before rising again by 153% in 2017 giving a total amount of 19.71 billion. In 2018, it has been increasing throughout the year giving us an accumulated amount of more than 16 billion in just nine months. Though the fourth quarter is 6.0 billion, 4% lower than 6.24 billion of the third quarter, the full-year amount is really astonishing with a total of 20.8 billion. This is 1.1 billion or 5.5% higher than the previous year.

Lastly, EPS has a parallel movement with net income. This is impressive since it redeemed itself in 2017, it never went down again. From 1.88 in 2016, it rose to 4.63 and moved some more to 4.88. Yahoo Finance and Morningstar have even more positive calculation with their EPS (TTM) at 5.44. Wall Street Journal's estimate is also positively maintaining the company's EPS at 4.62 which will surge in 2020 and 2021 at 5.52 and 5.44 respectively.

As presented, 2018 has the highest level of net income:

Balance Sheet

Balance sheet agrees with the trend of the key income statement accounts as when it fell in 2016, it got back on its feet in 2017 and never faltered again.

Its cash, receivables, and inventories kept rising which triggered the continuous increase of current assets while current liabilities increased at a smaller rate leading to a rising liquidity ratio. This means that the company becomes more capable to meet its short-term financial obligations given its current assets. The company's net worth also increased over time as total assets increased larger and faster than total liabilities proving the company's solvency. Its total debt, on the other hand, is still at a manageable level but more on the decreasing side which shows that the company relies more on its own and equity than debt showing its self-sufficiency.

Lastly, its equity presents the company's impeccable financial condition as its retained earnings account is large enough to cover all its payable including debt and even the dividend payments to the shareholders.

To combine the change in the balance sheet and income statement, it can be proven that the company has further increased its earnings as its return on assets is sharply increasing which shows that for every asset being purchased and invested, there's an increasing ability to generate earnings as its operations and bottom line earnings suggest.

Below is the trend of the key items and ratios.

The company's solvency has been increasing over time. This gives more value to the company and assurance to long-term investors.

This shows that the company's ability to meet its current obligations has been rising in 2018 and almost maintained in three years.

Every purchase or investing of the asset becomes more valuable as the operations generate increasing earnings over time. From 5.8% in 2017, it went up to 6.19% this year.

What's in store for investors?

Dividends

The investors must be confident enough to entrust a portion of their wealth to Exxon Mobil. The company has been generously distributing dividend payments to its shareholders. Despite the changing condition of its sales especially in 2016, the company was still able to pay higher dividends and report positive bottom line earnings. In the last five years, the company has been increasing it by 0.02 per share. Now, the company added it by 0.05 to 0.82 from 0.75-0.77 in 2015-2017.

But how long can the company suffice this? The company will surely do so as its net income kept increasing. The company's net worth is another answer to it as the former kept rising so do the latter. Even if the company exhausts itself when it has to make a one-time payment for all its obligations, there will be a sufficient amount of money to cover the payments to its shareholders. Last and the best answer is its retained earnings account which is large enough to cover all its obligations: payables including debt and dividends to shareholders and/or both.

The graph below shows the amount of net income that will be retained if dividends will be directly deducted from it right away.

The trend is still upward sloping. Though it would become negative in 2016, it would easily be canceled out in 2017 with a difference of 1.88 billion. It would still rise in 2018 at 6.83 billion. Indeed, it's certain that the company's net income is more than enough to pay dividends annually.

Stock Price

The company's stock price varies with a little volatility only. This will still benefit the short-term investors and mostly those who prioritize volume over gain. Given the trend, the company has already reached its low point three weeks ago and began to rise again and would do more in February. The price will still go higher and will surely give higher returns to its short-term investors. The price is still relatively cheap as its PE ratio is at 13.96 as posted on Yahoo Finance which justifies its price and good earnings (TTM) and shows the possible trend for this year.

Innovation and Expansion

Exxon Mobil with IBM

XOM entered into a partnership agreement with IBM making it the first energy company to venture in further advancing its production through potential use of quantum computing. Note that quantum computing is different from the usual computers which use binary data to be encoded while the former does not. This is actually a wise move for XOM since quantum computers are supercomputers which are more advanced and cover a wider range of ability such as running experiments. With this, it can help the company to further innovate its products and production capacity and will certainly outdo its competitors which will strengthen its already increasing sales and investments and even come up with higher bottom line earnings and returns to investors.

Offshore in Guyana

Of course, having an offshore will be an expense but one must know that Guyana is now considered the next big beast in global oil. Many explorations have been done in the past. And now that XOM has already opened an offshore and discovered recoverable resource for the Stabroek Block to more than 5 billion barrels of oil, it will not only add to its stock and suffice its further explorations but also even attract more investments to it and generate more earnings for the company and to the investors as well.

Offshore in West Barracouta

The decision to develop an offshore in West Barracouta is a sagacious move for XOM since the east coast was still a very high demand for oil, gas, and petroleum. This, in turn, will increase its revenue from international segments and we already know what will happen next.

Commencement in Belgium and The Netherlands

The northern part of Europe has been increasing its demand for cleaner transportation fuels. XOM responded to it through its action in Belgium and The Netherlands by commencing operations of a new coker unit to meet the demand by producing fuel oil with the lower amount of sulfur or ultra-low sulfur fuel. Note that Exxon Mobil is one of the pioneers of this innovation. This will not only upgrade its product but also boost its production as its demand is strongly increasing, so is its pricing strategy which will also increase net sales and investments to further develop it. Net income and earnings of all its investors will most likely increase by a large chunk.

Final Verdict

This will be the phase to decide whether to invest here or not. With all the reflected figures, press releases and innovations, the answer is a big YES.

Long-term investors have seen how dividends accumulated time. Now that the range of increment has risen as well, note that the earnings for all the shares would also increase in a larger magnitude. Another assurance is the company's vigor that when I tried to deduct all dividend payments to net income, there will still be a large amount for the company. Retained earnings account is also a strong answer to all possible creditors and investors.

Short-term investors, on the other hand, will surely benefit here as well. Like what was said earlier, XOM has already reached its low point three weeks ago and has started to leave it since then. Its current PE ratio is relatively cheap and surely it will do more in February and the following months. Now is the time to buy stocks while the new resistance-support is still in progress.

