Kimberly-Clark: 99 Problems But A Dividend Isn't One

Source: Google Images

With prominent household brands ranging from Kleenex, Kotex/Poise, Scott, Huggies, and Depend, Kimberly Clark (KMB) remains a cornerstone portfolio holding for many dividend growth investors. KMB stands out as a result of the company's high dividend yield, inelastic demand for the company's products, and extensive consumer defensive product line. In spite of these positive characteristics, Kimberly Clark's business is not without its deficiencies. This article will further explore KMB's underlying business, financials, and growth vectors in order to get a better sense of its current business operations.

Investment Thesis

KMB displays a formidable business. The company is globally diversified across 175 countries worldwide, manufacturing a wide selection of consumer products ranging from paper towels, tissues, diapers, and more. KMB's operating segments are distributed across the personal care, consumer tissue, and professional segment. Kimberly-Clark's personal segment of Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, and Poise comprises nearly half of annual sales, the consumer tissue segment made up of Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, and Viva make up a third, and the remainder is derived from the professional segment. All of KMB's products are steadily demanded by consumers regardless of economic vagaries, assuring continued product demand and capital protection over the long run. KMB benefits from a number of economic advantages; the company can leverage store space in retailers such as Target, Walmart, Costco, etc., KMB derives cost advantages because of the company's large-scale, and KMB products elicit brand loyalty and multi-item sales (once parents find a particular diaper that works they are likely to stick with it and large companies are inclined to use just one brand for their toilet paper dispensers, soap, paper towels, etc.). Furthermore, the KMB brand benefits from strong consumer recognition. KMB has a very large product selection and the company's Kleenex brand is even a household name (ex. Can I have a Kleenex?).

However, in spite of KMB's underlying business strengths, the company has historically struggled as a result of continued operational mis-execution. Under Thomas Falk's leadership, KMB's product portfolio experienced little product innovation with only minor changes to existing product lines, the company experienced waning growth in emerging markets, and KMB's balance sheet became increasingly leveraged as financial stability was compromised in an effort to appease Wall Street with share buybacks and dividend enhancements. Over the past number of years, KMB has accumulated a significant amount of leverage.

Data by YCharts

The company's $7.5 billion in long term debt, places the debt to equity ratio at 1:1. This would not be alarming if KMB's financial footing was strong; however, the company has limited liquidity reserves of $734 million and an astronomically high dividend payout ratio in the high 80-90% range. As a result, KMB has experienced self-inflicted financial difficulties as the company's ability to utilize free cash flows to drive innovation in the R&D portfolio, make strategic acquisitions, or reduce the company's debt load has been severely restricted. In order to succeed amidst increasing competition, KMB has two options: create innovative new products that appeal to consumers or (much like Unilever (UN) or Procter & Gamble (PG), further differentiate and expand the company's product offerings through acquisitions. Unfortunately, KMB is not well positioned to entertain either strategy due to capital limitations or a misplaced operational focus. KMB has not substantially increased its R&D expenditures and the company's financial positioning is not conducive to driving meaningful growth through acquisitions. In addition to financial limitations, KMB's cost optimization efforts, now largely completed, leave little room for bottom line growth improvements. In addition, the company's "FORCE" cost optimization restructuring initiatives have failed to produce meaningful gross and net profit expansion. Despite reorganizing operations and firing 5,000 or 12% of the company's total workforce, KMB's gross and net profit margins have experienced protracted declines, which management passes off as negative currency implications or rising commodity prices. The company has experienced gradually diminishing margins and free cash flow while all the while expanding the dividend payout ratio to an astronomical 98%.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, KMB is facing increasing competitive pressures within international markets and from private label retailers. It is difficult to see how KMB will continue to replicate past growth in international markets as KMB is unable to leverage its store space advantage to the extent it did in the past and as the company faces an increasing number of competitors. In emerging markets, KMB is confronting new competition from newer brands that offer quality low priced products. As KMB's product offerings become increasingly commoditized, the competitive moat in selling toilet paper, paper towels, tissue, etc. gradually diminishes. In order to compete with new and existing private label brands, KMB must be more price competitive and further expand the company's product portfolio. As an example. PG's Bounty Paper Towel product line has a number of different variations ranging from Bounty Select a Size, Bounty, Bounty Basic, Bounty Basic Select a Size. Even though PG's paper towel line is essentially the same product, PG gains substantially more store space, occupying a full 4-5 shelves of space, enabling better product visibility and an increased chance that a consumer will purchase the product.

Undoubtedly KMB's performance as a formidable dividend-paying security has few comparisons given the company's 46 consecutive years of dividend growth. However, it is unlikely that KMB will be able to sustain such an impressive dividend growth rate as margins, annual revenues, and free cash flow experience increasingly negative pressures. It is clear that KMB needs to deleverage, free up cash to make innovations in the company's product portfolio, and find some way to reverse continual margin contraction. KMB has assumed substantial expenditures on stock buybacks with the company spending $800 million on share repurchases in 2018, purchasing roughly 2-3% of outstanding shares. Although KMB has historically boosted earnings and capital returns through extensive share buybacks, it would be much more beneficial for KMB to focus on growth-related expenditures as opposed to continual share repurchases.

Final Determination

Although KMB's new CEO change provides some optimism, only time will tell if KMB can reverse this downward trend in the company's legacy businesses. I see KMB as a company with a lack of product innovation, continually diminishing growth, contracting margins (with the majority of cost reduction initiatives already completed), and a much higher debt burden due to the previous CEO's affinity for executive compensation and Wall Street sentiment. KMB's overwhelming focus on stock performance and dividend performance (although great for shareholders) has left the business in a disadvantaged position for future growth.

