February 5, 2019, Natural Gas Storage Report: Market's EOS Storage Expectations Are Too Bearish

Last week, the number of heating degree-days (HDDs) increased by 7.0% w-o-w and by more than 30% y-o-y. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was approximately 35% above last year's level.

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up sharply across the country. A decline in heating demand was especially pronounced in the Midwest and Northeast parts of the U.S. We estimate that the number of HDDs will plunge by around 36.0% w-o-w in the week ending February 8. However, because HDDs are decreasing from a relatively high base, the absolute consumption figures remain strong. Indeed, we estimate that total average daily demand for natural gas for the week ending February 8 should be somewhere between 107 and 112 bcf/d, which is approximately 5% above the 5-year average.

Next week, the weather conditions are expected to cool down again. The number of HDDs is currently projected to jump by no less than 35.0% w-o-w. In annual terms, the rise in heating demand will be less violent, but no less noteworthy (+25.0%), while the deviation from the norm would rise to +17.0% (see the chart below).

Total Demand

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models are showing above normal HDDs and TDDs over the next 15 days (February 5 - February 20). Total demand is expected to average 122.8 bcf/d over the next 15 days (some 19.0% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically, into Mexico - but also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas-switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas-switching must be averaging approximately 6.5 bcf/d (1 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors, such as rising nuclear outages and relatively weak hydro inflows are spurring extra consumption in the Electric Power sector by no less than 500 MMCf/d compared to previous year.

While total demand remains strong, total supply is mostly flat. Indeed, there has been essentially no growth in dry natural gas production for almost two months now. Total balance for the month of February, which is calculated as the difference between total supply and total demand, is currently projected to be 6.2 bcf/d tighter vs. February 2018 (see the white curve on the chart below). However, the weather models are extremely volatile during this time of the year, so all the long-term projections should be taken with a grain of salt.

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see a draw of 241 bcf (9 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, but 125 bcf larger than a year ago and 91 bcf larger vs. 5-year average for this time of the year).

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories - i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to the previous year and also compared to 5-year average. Next three EIA reports are expected to confirm the expansion of 5-year average deficit by a total of 65 bcf and the expansion of the annual deficit by a total of 90 bcf.

The market's latest EOS storage expectations stand at 1,350 bcf. As of last Friday, total natural gas inventories stood at 2,197 bcf. If the market expects this withdrawal season to finish with 1,350 bcf of natural gas in storage, then it must also expect storage draws to average just 94 bcf over the next eight weeks (nine EIA reports). The problem is that we do not know what serves as a basis for this kind of expectations. If they are based on the weather forecast (as they should be), then they should be revised lower with every single bullish change in the weather outlook and should be revised higher with every single bearish change. Overall, we believe that these expectations are inconsistent with the latest weather outlook. The market is too bearish in its assessment of natural gas fundamentals and is at risk of being disappointed (on the bullish side).

