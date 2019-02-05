Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:IITOF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Carlo Messina - Chief Executive Officer

Stefano Del Punta - Chief Financial Officer

Marco Del Frate - Investor Relations Officers

Andrea Tamagnini - Investor Relations Officers

Azzurra Guelfi - Citi

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan

Adrian Cighi - RBC Royal Bank of Canada

Jean Francois Neuez - Goldman Sachs

Christian Carrese - Intermonte

Giovanni Razzoli - Equita

Alberto Cordara - Merrill Lynch

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Domenico Santoro - HSBC

Andrea Vercellone - Exane

Hugo Cruz - KBW

Anna Adamo - Autonomous Research

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Conference Call of Intesa Sanpaolo for the Presentation of the 2018 Full Year Results, hosted today Mr. Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer.

Carlo Messina

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 2018 results conference call. This is Carlo Messina, Chief Executive and I’m here with Stefano Del Punta, CFO; Marco Del Frate and Andrea Tamagnini, Investor Relations Officers.

We are very proud of the performance of the bank that continues to deliver despite an external environment that - is expected. In 2018 we fully delivered all our commitments and particular net income increased more than 6% and stands at over €4 billion fully driven by our core operating performance. We confirmed a payout ratio of 85% as communicated in our business plan resulting in a cash dividends of more than €3.4 billion.

At the same time we further strengthened our balance sheet. In 2018 we reduced our NPL portfolio by €16 billion, that is 30% reduction leading to the lowest net NPL stock since 2009 at no cost to our shareholders.

We recorded a lowest ever NPL inflow. Thanks to our proactive credit management and to the help of Italian companies which are now more profitable and better capitalized then before the 2008 crisis.

We increased NPL coverage which now stands at 54.5 level that we’ll facilitate additional de-leveraging in the future. Also our capital position continues to be a rock solid. Common equity Tier 1 ratio increased further and they are well above 13%.

Let me emphasize once again our managerial approach which is and will continue to be focused on value creation and distribution for our shareholders. We eye an sustainable dividends. First of all we have demonstrated that we are strongly committed and able to fully deliver on our promises activating all the available managerial levers included if needed contingency plans.

On top of that when we can count on extraordinary gains we use them to strengthen our balance sheet by increasing NPL coverage and other conservative buffers. While delivering all our commitments, we have been conservative in 2018 so that we enter into 2019 as a stronger bank. Therefore we confirm our business plan targets, also thanks to our very resilient and well diversified business model, and we expect net income to grow further and the payout ratio of 80% in 2019.

Let’s now go to the presentation and at the end I would be glad to take your questions. Slide one, let’s now look at the key highlights for 2018. This is the best net income of the past decade more than 3.4 billion cash dividends equal to a dividend yield of 10%.

Operating costs down 3.6% highlighting our strategic flexibility and dynamic cost management and leading to 4.8% growth in operating margin. Cost income down to 53% among the best in Europe. We have deleveraged 28 billion of NPLs since the peak of September 2015, that means an almost 50% reduction of which around 2 billion in Q4.

In one year we have already achieved more than 60% of our four year business plan deleveraging target. While at the same time further increasing NPL coverage by 3.4 percentage points, common equity ratio is up to 13.6%.

In addition, actions to deliver on the three pillars of our business plan derisking, cost reduction and revenue growth are up and running and delivering good results. I’m very proud of these results, and as always I want to thank all of Intesa Sanpaolo people in Italy and abroad for their hard work.

Slide two, I’m even proud of our results since they were achieved in a challenging operating environment. Italian GDP grew at 0.08 in 2018 compared to 1.6 in 2017. Market volatility was significantly higher in 2018 than the previous year with negative stock and bond market performance. The 10-year BTP-bund spread has widened since the end of March.

Slide three, despite this challenging external context we fully delivered all our commitments for 2018, and let me add as usual. We reduced a 6% growth in net income driven by 5% growth in operating margin thanks to resilient operating income and strong cost management. 28% decrease in loan loss provisions triggering further growth in gross income up 11%, and as a result we will pay a dividend yield of 10% outperforming all our European peers.

Slide four, we have been able to achieve five consecutive years of growth in net income delivering the best net income of the past decade, ending 2019 we will grow again.

Slide five, in addition in 2018 we significantly strengthened our balance sheet and particular NPL stock has decreased by almost 50% since the peak of September 2015 with the net NPL ratio declining to around 4% the lowest level since 2008. We are already close to the EBA target.

The reduction in NPL stock is being coupled with a 7.5 percentage point increase in NPL coverage since September 2015 of which almost half in 2018. Our already strong capital position further improved with a fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio at 13.6% around 430 basis points above regulatory requirements and our capital buffer is 170 basis points above the average of our peers. This capital buffer already includes around 30 basis points or negative impact deriving from the sovereign bond spread widening since the end of March 2018.

Slide six, these excellent results are powered by a combination of factors that ISP management has built over time. A top performing delivery machine that focuses on business plan priorities and a business model that is both resilient and well diversified. We have state-of-the-art credit recovery capabilities that allow proper management of the credit originated. These capabilities so far successfully apply to our bad loans are now focused on the - unlikely to pay portfolio which will constitute the priority for 2019. We enjoy strategic flexibility in managing costs, and we are an efficient wealth management and protection company driven by a client centric approach.

In these challenging environment, we have confirmed our prudent approach in managing our client’s asset. In addition, our business model is naturally edged because of our financial market activity offset the impact of market volatility on our fee-based business. As said many times our sustainable profitability is also the result of a strong capital and liquidity position.

Slide seven, and I’m very proud of this slide. While further strengthening capital well above the business plan forecast for 2021, in 2018 we delivered $0.20 cash dividend per share rewarding shareholders with high and sustainable dividend ease and will remain my personal priority in the priority of all ISP management team.

Slide eight, shareholders are not the only one benefiting from our strong performance. In 2018 employees received 5.8 billion salaries and although our excess capacity of around 5,000 people is in the process of being reskilled, of which 1,000 are already redeployed to priority projects. The public sector received 2.5 billion in taxes, households and businesses received around 60 billion in new medium long-term lending of which around 50 billion in Italy in line with 2017.

In addition over the same period, we helped 20,000 companies to get back on track thus preserving around 1000 jobs. If we consider our social impact since 2014, the total number of companies helped has been above 93,000 and more than 450,000 jobs have been saved. This means that we helped more than one million people avoid the distress of economic uncertainty.

We are not only a leader in supporting the real economy, but also the social economy. And on the next slide, I will give you a sense of what Intesa Sanpaolo does to support Italian society and promote culture.

Slide nine, as set out in our business plan, Intesa Sanpaolo is committed to becoming a global reference for social and cultural responsibility. This was underlined by the success of our recent social day.

In this slide you can see just a few example of our impact on Italian society during the past year. And let me comment on the most recent developments. In addition to our Fund for Impact, we recently launched Per Merito, the first line of credit without collateral dedicated to all Italian university students. This support is already provided in other European countries by the public sectors or financial institution with low default raise. ISP is proud to be the pioneer in Italy.

We have launched a partnership with Generation, a global project to reduce youth unemployment, aimed at training and introducing 5,000 young people to the Italian labor market over the next three years. Simply put, we are the engine of the Italian social economy.

And in addition to our direct support to Italian society, the dividends that we pay out to the banking foundations that make up part of ISPs shareholding, also provide support to social and cultural projects. In fact these foundations donated more than half of the total donated by all Italian banking foundations.

Slide 10. As a result of these efforts, ISP is being recognized in the main sustainability indexes and rankings. We are the only Italian bank listed in the Dow Jones, World and Europe sustainability indexes and in the CDP climate change list 2018. We are the only Italian bank listed in 2019 Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the World Index by Corporate Knights.

Slide 11. On slide 11 you can see the key highlights of our strong performance in 2018. Since I’ve already covered the main topics, let me take you to slide 13 and give you some color on the P&L.

Slide 13. Despite the challenging environment in 2018 for revenues marked by lower economic growth, higher market volatility and the widening of sovereign bond spread, we delivered solid performance and strengthened buffers. Operating income was up 0.2% despite the decline in net interest income due to financial components including the strong NPL reduction, and in commissions affected by negative market performance and high volatility.

Insurance income saw 16% growth versus 2017, benefiting from the property and casualty business growth of more than 30% year-on-year. Operating margin was up 5%, thanks to the impressive decrease in operating costs, down by 4%. Our loan loss provisions went down by almost 28% on an annual basis while coverage increased. Gross income was up 11% and net income was up more than 6% at over €4 billion.

Slide 14. Our performance in Q4 was also solid with net income for the quarter above €1 billion, aligned with our full year commitment and up almost 25% versus Q3, demonstrating once again ISPs capability to deliver even in a challenging environment.

As already mentioned in Q4 also in light of the interim capital gain, we have been very conservative with respect to the loan loss provisions considering the NPL portfolio reduction and the lowest ever NPL inflow. We also strengthened buffers, for example, by booking the full impairment on the Carige subordinated bond.

Slide 15. So a lot of interest on net interest income from the market. In this slide you can see that on a quarterly basis the net interest income decrease is mainly due to the reimbursement of an acquisition financing loan in September 2018 that we are replacing with other loans, affecting the quarterly contribution on the commercial component.

Non-commercial components largely due to the accelerated NPL deleveraging and the dynamic management of our trading portfolio. Both these actions add a neutral impact on pretax income considering the improved loan loss provision and profits from trading respectfully.

Let me now focus on the yearly result. In 2018 the commercial component increased by around 350 million, almost edging the negative impact from the financial components. In 2019 we will continue to work hard to further boost the commercial component while we continue to manage in an integrated manner our financial component vis-à-vis loan loss provision and profits from trading with a pretax neutral EVA positive strategy.

Let me also highlight that ISP net interest income is highly sensitive to an interest rate rise. Indeed an increase of 100 basis points would generate a benefit of €1.8 billion in net interest income.

Slide 16. In 2018, all our divisions made positive contribution to group results. Half of our gross income comes from the wealth management and protection businesses, making Intesa Sanpaolo a clear European leader in wealth management, but with natural age from financial market activities in case of market volatility. Despite a challenging environment, we were able to collect more than 8 billion of net new assets under management in 2018, partially offsetting the negative impact of market performance.

On top of that, we were able to increase family side deposits by €11 billion, together with significance stock of asset under administration currently at €165 billion. These assets will be the fuel for our wealth management engine in the coming quarter.

Slide 17. We continue to be very effective at managing costs and we are extremely proud of the strong reduction achieved in 2018. Operating costs went down by 3.6% on a yearly basis while we invested significantly for growth in key areas such as training, IT, property and casualty, and wealth management with an overall reduction in deprecation due to the ongoing rationalization of the real estate portfolio.

We reduced head count by 4,900 in 2018 including the interim agreement with over 4,000 additional exits by June 2020 already agreed with labor unions. ISP maintains high strategic flexibility in managing costs and remains a cost income leader in Europe with 53% ratio.

Slide 18. As you can see in his slide, loan loss provisions declined to the lowest level since 2007, while we significantly increased our coverage level. As a result, cost of risk is now down to 61 basis points from 81 in 2017, well on track to deliver on our business plan targets of 41 basis points by 2021.

Our NPL coverage ratio increased by 3.4 percentage point 2018, of which 0.9 percentage points in Q4 extends at 54.5%, a level that will further facilitate additional deleveraging in the future.

Slide 20. Gross NPL stock decreased by almost €60 billion in 2018, of which €2 billion in Q4, reaching the lowest level since 2010. Our Q4 performance represents the 13th consecutive quarter of NPL reduction.

Net NPL stock reached the lowest level since 2009, down more 50% since the peak of September 2015. In this year we have already achieved over 60% of the deleveraging target of the four-year business plan. As already mentioned, ISP has been able to deliver these impressive deleveraging at no cost to shareholders.

Slide 21. As you can see in this slide, in order to reach our target for 2021, we need to reduce the NPL stock by around €10 billion over the next 12 quarters, which is €8 billion less than €18 billion we have already deleveraged in past 13 quarters excluding Intrum when the coverage was far lower. We can safely claim that we are ahead of schedule in delivering our NPL plan and we expect to achieve our target early then announced.

Slide 22. NPL inflows are at historical low. Thanks to our proactive credit management and to the strength of the Italian corporate sector which is now much healthier than in 2008. In Q4, gross inflow decreased by 43% year-on-year and net inflow was at around zero.

Slide 23. Our strong capital base improved further in 2018, we maintained a buffer of 430 basis points versus regulatory requirements, well above our peer. This capital buffer already includes the negative impact of around 30 basis points from the sovereign bond spread widening since the end of March 2018. Finally, let me highlight that we have launched the process for the recognition of the Danish Compromise.

Slide 24. When it comes to capital strength, ISP continues to be a market leader in Europe. It was a clear winner of the EBA stress test. We have one of the highest capital buffers in Europe equivalent to around €12 billion. In addition we continue to apply a deliberate strategy of low leverage with leverage ratio of 6.3%, which is among the best in Europe.

Slide 25. We have a best in class risk profile in terms of capital on liquid assets by which I’m referring to net NPL level 2, level 3 and net repossessed assets. The following pages highlight the main business plan actions that are all up and running thanks to the contribution of our people. Showing the interest of time I will spend just a few minutes to give you an update only on the projects related to our property and casualty insurance business.

So let’s move to slide 29. Property and casualty insurance recorded strong performance in 2018. Revenue stands at €255 million, up 18% on a yearly basis. Combined ratio is 73%, 20 percentage points lower than the Italian market average. These results have been achieved through a strong focus on the non-motor offer with penetration of the ISP client base up to 7.7% and gross of written premiums in home and health segments almost doubling versus 2017.

The introduction of around 220 property and casualty specialties in the branches and dedicated trainings with 30,000 employees, who obtained the license to sell property and casualty products from the Italian insurance authority, so all ISP branches rebranded as Banca Assicurazione. We have just started and we have a huge potential in this business going forward.

Slide 33. Before I conclude, I would like to share a few consideration regarding the Italian economy. Despite a challenging environment with an expected slowdown, Italy’s

fundamental like in all Europe, Italy’s fundamentals continue to be strong. Italian companies are now more solid, more profitable and better capitalized than before the 2008 crisis, and well positioned overall to cope with a domestic economic slowdown.

Export oriented companies, highly diversified in terms of industry and size have become international trade powerhouses over the past few years. And domestic oriented companies will benefit from resilient consumption driven by the Italian government’s expansionary fiscal policy. The wealth of Italian households stands above €10 trillion, of which more than €4 trillion are financial assets and the level of debt held by Italian families is very low.

The Italian government holds more than €1 trillion in assets with around €600 billion in financial assets and around €300 billion in real estate assets. Italian GDP is projected to grow by 0.6% in 2019 and 0.9% in 2020. This may not seem like high growth but it is in line with Italy’s past trend. And Intesa Sanpaolo has always delivered very solid results even in a slow growth environment.

So, slide 34. We have a positive outlook for 2019. We expect growth in operating income versus the past year. Also thanks to expected growth in loan volume, repricing and lower cost of funding, switch from assets under administration, current accounts and aspiring time deposits to assets under management and further growth in the property and casualty insurance business. This revenue increase coupled with continued cost reduction will drive operating margin growth. In addition, we expect a further decrease in the cost of risk compared to 2018. As a result, we expect further growth in net income and finally the payout ratio for 2019 will be 80% as set out in our business plan.

Slide 35. So to sum up, we are very satisfied with our performance in 2018 and our delivery against the business plan targets. Derisking, number one, we have already achieved more than 60% of the business plan deleveraging target. Cost reduction, number two, operating costs are down 3.6% while still investing for growth. Number three, revenue growth, operating income was in line with 2017 despite a challenging environment. We have reinforced even further our already solid capital position and our buffers and we have successfully passed the stress test.

Finally, we have remunerated our shareholders with cash dividends of more than €3.4 billion, one percentage point higher than last year. All in all we delivered strong performance in 2018 and maintained a positive outlook for 2019, thanks to the contribution of all our people in Italy and abroad.

Thank you for your time and attention and now I’m happy to answer your questions.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Azzurra Guelfi from Citi. Please go ahead.

Azzurra Guelfi

I have two questions. One is on the NII and one is on capital and dividend. So on NII, disappointment seems to come mostly on the financial side because the other two were more something that the market was aware of. Can you explain to us what has been the main driver for this? It’s a composition of the financial asset and how these will affect 2019? The other component on the NII is the funding cost, which if I understand well, you expect these to improve in 2019; why do you expect so, and also how do you square it with the fact that deposit decrease quarter-on-quarter not just on the repo market but also on the other component?

The second question is probably you’re not going to answer this but I’m going to ask you anyway. The capital position of the Group is solid. There is a bit of regulatory uncertainty about NPLs and some trend in the risk weighted asset still, but let’s fast-forward 12 months and your - and assume for a second, I’m not saying it will happen but assume for a second that the net profit will not grow year-on-year, would you still be happy to propose a dividend that is flat meaning compromise on the pay-out ratio or is it too much of a flat assuming that you will still have a very solid capital position? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So it should be the first time that I will not deliver on promises. So it is something that I cannot accept also theoretically. So please Azzurra let me continue to say that I’m pretty sure that we will increase our net income and we can pay an 80% pay-out ratio on the increased net income in 2019.

So let me elaborate on net interest income because I know that is something probably not expected by the market especially in the financial components. And then I will also elaborate on 2019 outlook on net interest income.

So I will give clear view on what is our expectation on net interest income. So starting from - and on deposit, sorry, but the reduction in deposits is mainly repo’s but also institutional clients and corporate clients. We are not following increasing deposits, we care about retail deposits and not institutional and corporate clients because what we consider strategic is to be in a position to work for increasing commissions and wealth management in 2019.

But looking at the position on 2018, you know that my focus is to deliver on promises. And my promise was a clear net income grow and to pay 85% dividend pay-out ratio in 2018. So we reached the target of these dividend commitment, we decided to take some positive rooms also for 2019, that’s the reason why we decided to make the full devaluation of the subordinated bond with Carige.

And so we decided also to look in a very conservative way also our net interest margin, and the financial components is mainly related not to govern, I mean bond portfolio but to non-performing loans and especially the area of interest margin related to the interim transaction in which we made all the analysis, the final analysis in November allocating to the provisions and net interest income, the right the conservative approach that we decided to take in order to be sure not to have other impact during 2019.

So, there is €30 million in this €70 million that is related to non-performing loans acceleration and reduction, so we accelerated in our reduction of non-performing loans in the last semester and this resulted into a reduction of net interest margin that is much higher than expectation but is also much higher than reduction in non-performing loans and at the same time we had a significant reduction in provision related to these area of reduction on non-performing loans.

And at the same time we made another €20 million of conservative approach in analysis of the non-performing loans that can have an impact - non-performing loans reduction that can have an impact in 2019. And the remaining €20 million is related to the government bond portfolio because we continue to make disposal and increasing profit from tradings.

To give you the view on 2019, so I consider 2018 there because we delivered what I consider strategic, that is net income reinforcing the quality and sustainability of results. So reinforcing, strengthening our balance sheet on not delivering net income and dividend that expenses of a lower quality for the future results. But for 2019, our expectation is to have a significant rebound in net interest income.

First of all due to financial components related to government bond portfolio because we increased our portfolio starting from the last quarter. So December and January we increased our portfolio by more than €10 billion of good-wills that we are now holding in our portfolio.

Then we are in a position of having €80 billion of net stable funding ratio excess in terms of medium long-term funding. So we will not make the renewal of at least €8 billion. So between €8 billion and €10 billion of medium term funding expiring during 2019. And due to the fact that these funding is a cost embedded of 2.5%, we will have significant reduction of cost of funding during 2019.

Then we have expectation and we already are increasing our loan book especially in corporate investment banking division mainly with international clients. And so we expect an increase in net interest income coming from volume mainly in corporate investment banking divisions.

On hedging we do not expect to have negative impact and probably some positive impact, and then we will have a reduction in contribution coming from in acceleration in the reduction of non-performing loans that we will deliver during 2019, but net-net our expectation is that on an yearly basis we can easily increase net interest income.

I’m not talking about on a quarterly basis in comparison with last year but quarter-by-quarter we will deliver increase in net interest income. This will be our priority and this priority also of the ISP management team because we close the budget including these assumptions and it is the commitment of all Intesa Sanpaolo organization.

So I hope that you are happy with the answer.

We will now take our next question, and it comes from the line of Delphine Lee from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Delphine Lee

First of all I just wanted to ask about capital, just a very quick one around the decline of 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter. It looks like you have slightly higher DTA deductions. So I just wanted to understand the moving parts and if there’s been any changes related to the new proposals from the government around the DTA’s on IFRS 9 or anything any comment that you could provide to just understand little bit the impact and the trends?

And then the second question is on the regulatory impact which are coming. So I guess you still have the bulk of the EBA guidelines if that hasn’t changed but also I mean if you have any comments around - anything around TRIM or IFRS 16, anything that which we should be aware of? Thank you very much.

Carlo Messina

So 10 basis points reduction in common equity is net-net apart from a lot of mixed impact, but it is net-net impact of the Intrum transaction. You have to consider that I think that it is really something unbelievable that we delivered such a significant reduction with only 10 basis points impact on our capital structure. So that’s - the main driver of reduction is the need to increase the risk weighted assets related to this truncation. So it’s 10 basis points net impact coming from the Intrum transaction.

Looking at the future on trim and IFRS 16, we expect very limited impact. So we are talking about less than 10 basis points for each item, so not something that can change our capital position in any way. So I do not expect to have any significant impact during the next years and I can easily confirm that we’ll exceed, we will exceed 13% common equity fully loaded capital also in the next years.

Delphine Lee

And EBA guideline is still coming in I guess sometime in 2019, the bulk of the 80 basis points?

Carlo Messina

Yes. I can confirm that this could be the total amount. Consider a portion that we have already embedded in 2018 figures, a portion that we will have in 2019 and a portion in 2021, but no more than these and that’s absolutely manageable remaining above 13% common equity.

Your next question comes from the line of Adrian Cighi from RBC Royal Bank of Canada. Please ask your question.

Adrian Cighi

Thank you very much for your presentation. I had several question. I’ll ask two; one on NII and one on fee income. Just to clarify on NII, do you expect the further UTP deleveraging to cause headwinds to NII into 2019 and does your outlook assume a TLTRO renewal or do you assume a sort of different base case scenario? And then on fee income, fee income from investment management declined from 5% year-on-year despite inflows of €8 billion in AuM. Can you give us an indication of how much of the fees this year are due or due to upfront fees and how you see fee income developing into 2019 if inflows they remain at full year 2018 levels? Thank you very much.

Carlo Messina

So starting from fee income, our expectation is that we can grow in terms of fee income in 2019. Our expectation is to have an inflow, a net inflow that can exceed in a significant way the net inflow that we had in 2018, because we have a significant amount of asset under administration and time deposits and retail deposits expiring, retail bonds expiring during 2019. And my management team is working in order to -- with the list of clients in order to start with the usual work that they used to do with our clients. What is strategic is that the spread BTP-bund can remain more or less at these level.

So in this condition I think that we can achieve an increase in fee and commission and we have also another booster coming from corporate investment banking business because we have a number of deals embedded in the work, and this can provide also for increase in fee and commissions in 2019.

Looking at net interest income, our expectation during 2019 is to have an increase with a marginal decrease due to reduction of Unlikely to Pay, that we realize in the last quarter of this year and that we will realize during 2019. So that’s for sure there will be a negative coming from Unlikely to Pay, but not in such dimension to change the speed and the growth of the total amount of net interest income.

Your next question comes from the line of Jean Francois Neuez from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jean Francois Neuez

I just wanted to ask firstly on the outlook statement with regards to loan losses for lower loan loss provisions. So basically the net NPL fell very sharply throughout 2018 and I just wanted to know whether you’d have a sense as to what level you could already achieve in 2019 in particular compare to the business plan targets? And also as per the previous quarters, you’ve shown a strong decline in the line of expenses, 5% year-over-year. I wanted to try to understand whether you think that will give you headroom to meet or beat the cost target with regards to the 2021 target or whether it’s only getting to that level of the future faster than what may be expected in the first place? Thank you very much.

Carlo Messina

So, looking at the expenses I can tell you that we think too easily beat the target in 2021. So we are working in order to accelerate the program of cost reduction and I have to tell you that we think that we can exceed the target in 2021. And we will continue to work in this area, accelerating reduction but at the same time investing on strategic projects.

On NPL, cost of risk will decline by definition because if you split in two parts the component of the cost of risk, you have one that is related with the stock and the other one that is related with inflow, with the flow. The part of the stock we’ll move. The starting point is €16 billion lower than 2018. So by definition we will have a significant amount of provision related to €16 billion that we will not consider in 2019.

Looking to inflow I have to tell you that we have no evidence of any kind of deterioration in the quality of credit of the Italian companies that as I told in my presentation, we continue to see very strong. So the work that companies made during this year has been really fantastic and they made an extraordinary job increasing their net equity, increasing the medium long-term funding. So they are really resilient and so the portion of performing loans in our expectation is safe and sound with no threats, no significant threats from the external condition. So my expectation is for sure to have a very good performance in terms of cost of risk during 2019, and also during the next years and hopefully beating also the targets in the plan.

Jean Francois Neuez

And would you be willing to share a level for 2019 or it maybe too early?

Carlo Messina

No, no, no. It’s the only part that I want to share because I want to surprise positively markets. So let me just one part in which I can surprise in a positive way.

Your next question comes from the line of Christian Carrese from Intermonte. Please go ahead your line is open.

Christian Carrese

You show a very good improvement in terms of NPLs. You’re saying that you’re going to beat the 2021 target in terms of gross NPL ratio, but you are not revising the target. I would like to know if you can share with us if there is any change in SSM approach on NPE’s after some speculation then you swap targets and you focus on NPE reduction. This is the first question.

The second question is on fees, do you see - you just said that there was some market volatility in 2018. So you think that the environment could improve maybe in the second part of the year and so verification without your budget on non-fees? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So on fees I can just repeat that we think that there could be a clear stabilization in the market conditions. In destabilization we can take advantage from a lot of expiring money in the hands of our clients and it is possible to move this money into mainly insurance product and asset under management product.

Having said that, our expectation is that this can increase the total amount year-on-year because if you look, if you compare in the first and second quarter of last year, we made the best first and second quarter ever. So it is clear that I’m talking about quarter-by-quarter if you compare with last year, you have to wait until the third quarter to have the change in sign in terms of possible growth in revenues. So what I consider strategic is to work on net income and having said that I think that net income can really give us very good results in 2019.

On non-performing loans, we think that it is absolutely possible to anticipate our target in 2020. So our expectation and my expectation is that I can deliver the target of 2021 in 2020, that’s what I’m really working on. It is not related with any kind of pressure coming from the ECB, because ECB is making -- their job.

So their job is to try to have a safe and sound environment. The recommendation, the possible recommendation is something that we’ve not have any kind of impact on economic figures. Can have impact on ICAP, it is like on ICAP there could be some negotiation in order to make analysis - to have impact on common equity. But due to our strong capital position it is absolutely not significant the impact that we can have from this possible new approach on calendar provisioning on the stock. So I’m not worried at all.

Your next question comes from Giovanni Razzoli from Equita. Please go ahead.

Giovanni Razzoli

Sorry to bother you with a question on NII again. I think in Q4 that you had €25 million of positive impact from spreads, which I assume is mostly related to the repricing action that you have mentioned would that been enacted since the Q3. Can you update us with what are in progress of these actions so can we annualize this figure going forward and what is the market reaction to this? So I would have expected that as a part of the -- at the end of the year the competitive behavior of your peers as you know have become more rational, is it the case, so this is my first question?

And the second one, can you share with us what’s your position in terms of MREL, are you in a position of surplus or deficit? And if you can share with us briefly on the funding plan, you’ve mentioned that you plan not to roll €10 billion of medium and long-term loans. So what kind of instruments are you expecting to ensure in 2019? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So for the first part of 2019 we will not issue medium term wholesale bonds. So that’s our view. And the spread of 250 basis points having €80 billion of excess medium long-term funding in excess of medium long-term lending, I have no intention to tap the market, that will bring us to have a significant reduction in terms of cost of funding. Due to our significant medium term funding position our MREL is in surplus, so we do not see any kind of threats looking to MREL.

And in net interest income, our expectation is to deliver other repricing and a minimum level of 20 basis points on an average of €50 billion is something that we consider as achievable also in 2019. Other competitors are moving into repricing mood but it is difficult for me to tell you what is their final position, but our expectation is that minimum we can deliver an extra 20 basis points for 2019.

Your next question comes from the line of Alberto Cordara from Merrill Lynch. Please ask your question.

Alberto Cordara

So I understood correctly that the 2019 NII can easily be to the 2018, I just wanted to ask you the question again because I think this an important point. And connected to that my second question is, if you created some additional buffers in Q4, why you’re so confidence that 2019 results are going to be better than 2018? Another issue and my third question is related to NPL flows. I’m looking at the slide where you show the NPL flows and actually I noted that this is the best quarter of the year with very low gross inflows and quite extraordinary zero net inflows. But we know that Q4 has been a tough quarter on business confidence. In Italy we had high sovereign spreads. So can you please help me to understand a bit why that was a good quarter and such a good quarter in terms of NPL flows? Is it something specific to Intesa or maybe Italian companies are more resilient than in the past I don’t know.

And then also regarding cost cutting. We saw quite a significant drop in cost on a pro forma basis, but this is the first year of the plan. So this is a year where probably you’re going to -- you’ve made some investment to push new lines of business and what not. So shall I expect that next year a drop in cost could be even higher than what we’ve seen this year? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So starting from net interest income, I can confirm that my expectation is to have a net interest income in 2019 that could be much higher than the one that we had in 2018. So that’s our expectation and main driver will be reduction in cost of funding, increase in volume, increase in spread, increase in government bond portfolio, and increase in hedging, and reduction in contribution from unlikely to pay that’s the main driver. At the end net-net these will bring us to a positive and in my expectation extremely positive contribution for 2019.

NPE flows for sure that’s a company specific trend because we are very good in making active credit management. But it is also something related to the Italian system, because that the reason why I think that is really too much negative the perception of what can happen in Italy with a slowdown because companies are in a completely different shape compared to 2018.

So if you compare 2018 with 2017, we had reduction in turnover in the companies by 5%, the number of companies reduced by 20%. But at the same time the remaining part of this company is now stronger with an equity component that’s in - if you look at SMEs and medium company, equity represents 35% of total liabilities in comparison versus 27% that was the composition of equity in 2008.

So an increase, a significant increase in the equity component, but if you look at medium long-term funding for this company, so SMEs in medium companies, in 2008, the composition the mix was 20% in the total amount of financial debt, today is 35% medium and long-term funding. So this means that these companies are no more exposed to financial possible financial crisis, they can be exposed at operative negative condition.

So they can have reduction in revenues if you have reduction in demands but without any kind of threats looking at financial condition. So this means that if you have a slowdown, this will not be at all a negative significant negative impact on companies in Italy, and that the reason why the inflows are coming at so very low level in the country. So that’s a point that we’ll reinforce the outlook of reduction in cost of risk also in condition of slowdown in our real economy.

Looking at cost cutting, we are investing in a lot of strategic areas digital, property and casualty insurance, we are investing in China, we are investing in a lot of areas of potential growth. We will continue to invest in 2019, but at the same time we have already embedded a number of reductions that are related with the reduction of number of people already agreed. So 3,000 on average a reduction in 2019 and also reduction of branches.

We reduce 450 in 2018 and we will have the full impact in 2019 then we will reduce in 2019 another 250 branches. And we are continuing to reduce consultancy expenses, IT system expenses, real estate expenses. So our expectation is to be in a position to continue to deliver on cost cutting both as a strategic driver or a contingency plan in case of need. So we think that we can have really strategic flexibility in cost management.

Alberto Cordara

Sorry if I ask you an additional question related to the NII. This guidance which you have given, does it include any particular level of Euribor? Or put differently, if the Euribor stay at current level, you still believe that 2019 can beat 2018?

Carlo Messina

Yes, absolutely. We are in this approach in my opinion we are conservative because we are beating now in a possible slight increase of 15 basis points but for in the last month of 2019, so in reality looking at 2020. So this assumption is absolutely with no benefit coming from increasing Euribor.

Your next question comes from the line of Andrea Filtri from Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Andrea Filtri

If I go back to the business plan, I recall you included 90 basis points of negative regulatory impacts to CET1 from loss given default and EBA guidelines. Could you please update us on those 90 basis points in light of the Intrum transaction and your indications on IFRS 16 and trim previously? Do you stand by those 90 basis points or they go up or they go down?

Second question regards provisions. You’ve given a very confident message on the outlook for provisions and on the strength of the Italian corporate. Yet the market is in the dark on the actual mechanical impact from macro deterioration under the new IFRS 9 regime. Could you give us any idea of a theoretical impact to P&L and cost of risk from 1% GDP deterioration or how large an increase in provisions would happen and when it would happen in the P&L of the bank? And finally are you planning any additional meaningful asset disposals in the coming years? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So looking at the EBA guidance I can tell you that the split between the impact in 2018, 2019 and 2020, I can confirm 90 basis points, out of which probably roughly 50% of this 90 basis points we have already accounted in 2018. So we remain with a very low limited amount to be split between 2019 and 2020.

Looking at the IFRS 9 cost of risk reduction of 1 percentage in GDP, I have tell you that due to the financial conditions of the companies in our country, our expectation is that if you’d use 1% GDP in 2019. So maintaining very, very low negative GDP in 2019 is a stress test scenario. The impact is not significant on our provision because the quality of our portfolio and the rating embedded in the area of corporate clients is so good that our expectation is not to have significant impact coming from 1% reduction in GDP. Sorry the last question I forget the last….

Andrea Filtri

Disposal…

Carlo Messina

Disposal, so this is something that I will maintain in the pocket and make no disclosure to the market.

We will now take our next question and it comes from the line of Domenico Santoro from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Domenico Santoro

Thanks for giving us all this visibility on the NII. Just a couple of comments left if I may. First of all just to help us to model the NII going forward, I was just wondering whether you can give us the contribution from OTPs and the time you’ve asked also non-performing loans on your NII in Q4? Then a question on the marginal rate that you at this moment pay on your excess reserve, which is deposit back to the ECB, I was just wondering whether this is now at this point accrued in your NII and whether the introduction of two-tier system or reduction in marginal rate will have a positive impact on your NII?

And then to come back to the question of Andrea on IFRS 9, sorry to come back on this but for us it’s really obscure the way it can work especially in the first year if there is an increase in stage II loans and stage III the same that we have seen in the stress test. I was just wondering the below 60 basis points, which level of GDP growth is estimated for 2019? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

Sorry. What is the level of GDP that we estimate for 2019 or the level that can have an impact for IFRS 9?

Domenico Santoro

The level of GDP which is implied in your guidance.

Carlo Messina

In the guidance for 2019 is 0.6%. But also if you reduce this GDP going to a negative GDP, we will not have significant impact on our provision. So that’s the results of our sensitivity. Then I cannot elaborate on theoretical IFRS 9 and can talk about reality of Intesa Sanpaolo. Then if you wanted to make what-if analysis, you can do in theory. I can tell you what we have - our sensitivity will bring us not to have significant impact on provision.

Looking at the amount that we have deposited with ECB, we have €40 billion. So we have negative interest on this amount and so reducing the recourse on the medium-term facility, we can also reduce these excess reserves and have a positive impact.

Then on net interest margin I think that I give you enough disclosure and now I will not take any kind of other question on net interest income. So allow me to be in a position to tell you stop with question on net interest income. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Andrea Vercellone from Exane. Please go ahead.

Andrea Vercellone

I’ve got three questions. The first one is on the Danish Compromise. In the press release you indicate a benefit of 50 basis points deriving from the Danish Compromise. But this is calculated on the fully loaded quarter 1 excluding IFRS 9 first time adoption transitioning period in a different way from the way you reported in the presentation. Can you give us an idea whether these 50 basis points would be a similar number also in the way you reported in your presentations or it’s a different number? I imagine it could be slightly lower but I just like you to comment on that.

Then the second question is on - is related to the current level provisioning. Are you willing to provide any disclosure on your non-performing loans? And by disclosure I mean the split between secured and unsecured and ideally some idea on vintages.

And the third question relates to your outlook where you indicate the revenues are going to go up, costs are going to go down, provisions are going to go down. And ultimately the net income in 2019 will be higher than in 2018. However 2018 included a significant number of positive one-offs only partially offsets by a number of negative one-offs but the net was somewhere around €600 million on my calculations.

So obviously you will not speculate as to possible capital gains that you may or may not make in the future but are you - all the commentaries you’re making on the operating performance of the bank in 2019, are you implying that the bulk of these sizeable in my opinion positive one-offs that you booked in 2018 can be significantly reduced or not significantly reduced?

Carlo Messina

So you use a very complex way of giving the position that our results are mainly driven by extraordinary results. I have to tell you that we increased the coverage for an amount that is 3.4 percentage points in our non-performing loans. This is due to the fact that we had enough room in order to increase the coverage of our non-performing loans and then we made the devaluation of the subordinated debt of Carige and we take also other conservative stance on our figures.

So believe me that the operative condition are close to the total excluding the extraordinary items. So I don’t need any kind of extraordinary to deliver a net income exceeding in 2019, the 2018 results.

Looking at calendar provisioning, the majority of our non-performing loans is deriving from the negative condition starting from 2013-2014, so our vintage is in good shape from our side, and the secured part is between 70% and 80%. So that’s the total condition of our portfolio.

Looking at Danish Compromise on the full loaded, so on 13.6% the impact is zero. So the impact of 50 basis point is related to the figures that are yet to disclose due to the IFRS 9 impact on the capital. So with deduction of the DTA, in that case with Danish Compromise we will have a benefit of 50 basis points.

Your next question comes from the line of Hugo Cruz from KBW. Please go ahead.

Hugo Cruz

Apologies. I don’t have any further questions. Thanks.

Your next question comes from the line of Will Boardman from Soros [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I was just wondering if you could talk about just a little bit on the funding costs and sort of where you see the interplay of the dividend payout ratio that you have versus where your credit spreads are currently trading and sort of what you see for the back half in terms of issuance in the second half?

Carlo Messina

Excuse me, I didn’t understand your question. Could you repeat please?

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, I apologize. I’m just wondering if you could talk a little bit more about funding costs and what you see in the back half of 2019 and issuance and from a credit perspective where your spreads are currently trading for senior preferred debt, despite a lot of the positive improvements you’ve made on the balance sheet and that you’re now going to be paying out a ratio of 80%, just how do you see this disconnect with where your credit spreads are trading versus how much you’re paying out to equity holders?

Carlo Messina

So looking at senior preferred, we have no expectation to make any kind of issues. So we do not play the game of making comparison between the credit spread and the senior preferred because our funding position is so strong that we do not need to make senior preferred for the best of our information of today.

And looking at the condition in the cost of funding for 2019, as I told you we will stay away from the market for the first semester minimum at least, and then we will see what can happen the spread condition and then we will decide if to tap the market in the second part of the year.

We will now take our next question from the line of Anna Adamo from Autonomous Research. Please go ahead.

Anna Adamo

I have three question please. Going back to the question on the capital evolution, the CET1 ratio excluding the mitigation of IFRS 9 has dropped by 40 basis points to 12% in the quarter. So 10 basis points is driven by the interim deal, can you explain what is driving the remaining 30 basis points? That’s my first question. And the second question on disposals. Are you still planning to sell a minority stake in Eurizon? Thank you very much.

Carlo Messina

So looking at capital evolution, you have two types of information. One is, phased-in and fully loaded, that is with a slight reduction of 10 basis points. If we move into the configuration of fully loaded minus DTA, we add an impact of 50 basis points due to increase in DTA resulting from the new legislation related to the financial law in Italy. And so that bring us to have a reduction in the fully phased-in. And that the reason why we are going to start to ask Danish Compromise that we’ll compensate absolutely this impact.

Looking at - sorry, the second part of your question was on?

Anna Adamo

Disposals and the minority stake in Eurizon.

Carlo Messina

Sorry, on Eurizon, yes. In this moment looking at the situation of the spread BTP-Bund, so is a clear situation of disruption in the evaluation of the Italian assets. I have no intention to make any kind of analysis or possible combination of future growth for our asset under management companies. And so until the recovery of the market this is something that is in absolute standby.

Thank you. This was our last question for today. I will now hand you over to Mr. Carlo Messina for his closing remarks.

Carlo Messina

So, I thank you very much, and I will see you in London. Thank you.

