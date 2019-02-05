Valero Energy: Key Takeaways For The Fourth Quarter 2018

The company purchased 7.7 million shares of VLO and paid $338 million as a dividend in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Valero Energy reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $952 million, or $2.24 per share, compared to $2,371 million, or $5.42 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Investment Thesis

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) is the largest independent U.S. refiner and can be compared to Phillips66 (PSX) or Marathon Petroleum (MPC) in this category.

The refiner owns 15 refineries with 3.1 million b/d of high-complexity capacity. Valero Energy is generally the first of the three to release its quarterly and yearly earnings and set the mood for the industry. However, this quarter was a little unique because of the ongoing turbulence in Venezuela and its adverse effect on the company's St Charles and Port Arthur refineries, which imports about 20% of its heavy sour crude from Venezuela.

Despite this momentary hiccup that I will explain later, it is the company presence in the USA in conjunction with some business diversification - notably in renewable assets such as ethanol - that I view Valero Energy as an attractive long-term investment in the oil and service sector.

Furthermore, Valero Energy increased its dividend to $3.60 per share or a yield of 4.25%.

In short, Valero Energy experience in this industry and the size of the company create the right environment for a low operating cost per barrel and better margins, which give the company a definite competitive advantage over other refiners.

Note: Valero Energy announced on October 18, 2018, the execution of a definitive agreement and plan of merger to acquire all of the outstanding shares of VLP at a price of $42.25 per share.

Joseph W. Gorder, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Lastly, earlier in January, we closed the acquisition of Valero Energy Partners. This transaction was immediately accretive and it's greatly simplified our structure. While Valero will no longer have a publicly traded midstream business, VLP’s assets and ongoing logistics investments at Valero will continue to enhance our feedstock and product flexibility.

Quick Presentation

From VLO presentation

The Company's segments include three principal segments:

Refining Ethanol Valero Energy Partners

Joseph W. Gorder, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our investments in Line 9B, the Diamond Pipeline and the Sunrise Pipeline expansion increased our system’s flexibility, allowing us to take advantage of the opportunities available in the fourth quarter of 2018. In fact, we set a record for total light crude runs at 1.5 million barrels per day and a record for North American light crude processed at over 1.3 million barrels per day. We also continued to maximize products exports into higher netback markets in Latin America.

Valero Energy - Financials: The raw numbers - Fourth-quarter 2018

Valero Energy 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 19.65 20.71 21.77 22.25 23.56 26.39 26.44 31.02 30.85 28.73 Net Income in $ Million 613 367 305 548 841 2371 469 845 856 952 EBITDA $ Million 1374 1109 1054 1386 1852 1369 1350 1771 1778 1872 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 3.12% 1.77% 1.40% 2.46% 3.57% 8.98% 1.77% 2.72% 2.77% 3.31% EPS diluted in $/share 1.33 0.82 0.68 1.23 1.91 5.36 1.09 1.96 2.01 2.24 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1337 524 988 1797 1037 1660 138 2059 496 1678 CapEx in $ Million 776 -108 279 293 341 466 384 434 439 771 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 561 632 709 1504 696 1194 -246 1625 57 1161 Total Cash $ Billion 5.949 4.816 4.463 5.207 5.176 5.850 4.658 4.451 3.551 2.982 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 8.952 8.001 8.489 8.487 8.485 8.872 8.957 9.059 9.076 9.109 Dividend per share in $ 0.60 0.60 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.90 Shares outstanding (Diluted) in Million 460 455 451 446 441 438 432 431 427 422 Oil, NG & Ethanol Production 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Throughput volume in K Bop/d 2860 2853 2838 3019 2893 3009 2931 2898 3100 3013 Ethanol in K gallon p/d 3815 3987 4041 3775 4032 4040 4113 4002 4069 4251 Brent price ($/b) 46.91 51.09 54.65 50.91 52.21 61.51 67.16 74.93 75.93 68.46 WTI price ($/b) 44.88 49.18 51.83 48.24 48.16 55.35 62.87 68.00 69.7 59.08 Natural gas price ($/MM Btu) 2.88 3.03 2.95 3.14 2.91 2.90 3.19 2.89 2.96 3.86

Source: VLO filings and Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, throughput volume and Ethanol production.

1 - Revenues

Valero Energy net income attributable to Valero stockholders were $952 million, or $2.24 per share, compared to $2,371 million, or $5.42 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings results were better than analysts expected by more than $1 per share.

The refining segment reported $1.481 billion of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 opposed to $971 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The upside is associated with higher throughput margin, which scored 96% throughput capacity utilization, coupled with wider spreads between domestic sweet crude oil and Brent added to growth.

The ethanol segment generated a negative $27 million of operating income in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $37 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This reflected lower ethanol prices.

The VLP segment, which is comprised of Valero Energy Partners LP, reported $88 million of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $80 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The new acquisitions made at the end of 2017 (e.g., Port Arthur terminal assets and Parkway Pipeline.) contributed to the increase.

2 - Free cash flow.

I consider free cash flow as an essential financial value that should always be evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. VLO has passed the test with FCF of $2.343 Billion in 2018. It is an impressive achievement.

As a reminder, VLO returned $965 million to its shareholders during the fourth quarter of 2018. The company purchased 7.7 million shares of VLO and paid $338 million as a dividend in the fourth quarter. Distribution is now $1.52 billion annually.

As of December 31st, VLO had approximately $2.2 billion of share repurchase authorization remaining.

VLO passed the FCF test.

We can also conclude that the dividend seems secure at the present level, which is $3.60 per share (yearly) or 4.25% annually. Joe Gorder said in the conference call:

Our solid financial position and a favorable outlook for our business enabled us to further demonstrate our commitment to our investors, as last week, our Board approved a 12.5% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.90 per share or $3.60 annually.

3 - Net debt.

Net debt is about $6.127 billion as of December 31, 2018. The Net Debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") stands at x0.90 which is very satisfactory and much lower than the average ratio for the Industry. Valero’s debt to capitalization ratio net of $2 billion in cash was 24% this quarter.

4 - Throughput and Ethanol Production

Historical chart comparison (Brent and WTI).

During the quarter, refining throughput volumes were 3.013 million barrels per day, in line with the prior-year quarter.

Sweet crude, medium or light sour crude, and heavy sour crude are counting for 48.6%, 13.5%, and 14.8%, respectively.

The Gulf Coast was the highest with 60% of the total throughput volume, while the Mid-Continent, North Atlantic and West Coast regions contributed 15%, 16%, and 9%, respectively.

Homer Bhullar said in the conference call:

For modeling our first quarter operations, we expect throughput volumes to fall within the following ranges: U.S. Gulf Coast at 1.67 million to 1.72 million barrels per day; U.S. Mid-Continent at 440,000 to 460,000 barrels per day; U.S. West Coast at 265,000 to 285,000 barrels per day; and North Atlantic at 475,000 to 495,000 barrels per day. We expect refining cash operating expenses in the first quarter to be approximately $4.05 per barrel. Our ethanol segment is expected to produce a total of 3.8 million gallons per day in the first quarter. Operating expenses should average $0.42 per gallon, which includes $0.06 for gallon for noncash costs, such as depreciation and amortization.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

As I said in my preceding article, I continue to view Valero Energy as a strong candidate as a long-term investment. Everything you should expect from such investment is present here as I have shown above. No need to be an expert to understand what makes this business a strong contender.

The only real immediate challenge is to decide a trading/investing strategy that can maximize your gain. My recommendation is always to trade about 30% of your long-term investment using technical analysis and RSI to determine patterns and use them at your advantage on a weekly or monthly basis. The oil market is very volatile, and staying motionless is not an option.

One circumstantial element that may affect the stock price short-term is the adverse effects of what is happening in Venezuela and the sanctions imposed by the US government. It created uncertainty, and it is one thing that the market certainly hates. Thus, we should expect some adverse effects on the stock price that could represent a buying opportunity.

As we all know, Venezuela is shipping about 500K Barrels of heavy crude oil per day of which refiners like Valero or Chevron (CVX) use to process gasoline and diesel.

The company executives have stated their concerns about a possible work stoppage at its Port Arthur refinery. Bloomberg on February 4, 2019, indicated that:

U.S. oil refiners won’t be allowed to complete shipments of Venezuelan crude they booked before the Trump administration slapped new sanctions on the Latin American nation... Two vessels contracted for Valero Energy Corp. and one belonging to Chevron Corp. are anchored in Venezuela, awaiting payment. A fourth tanker booked by Chevron may be rerouted without getting the oil it came for, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Garry Simmons said in the conference call:

Our top priority really has been to get to next 30-day supply plan covered. And I can tell you we're in a lot better position today than we were on Tuesday, but we still have some holes to fill in our supply plan. We really run Venezuelan barrels at two of our refineries in the Gulf, St. Charles and Port Arthur.

However, the refinery maintenance season is expected to help offset some of the adverse impacts of shortages in heavy crude supplies.

Valero, for example, is performing overhauls on the crude distillation and coker units at the St. Charles, Louisiana refinery, one of its two plants that routinely process Venezuelan crude.

Technical analysis

VLO is forming an intermediate ascending/rising wedge pattern with line resistance at $89 (I recommend selling about 15% of your position at this level) and line support at $80 (I suggest a cautious buying at this level depending on the market).

However, the rising wedge patterns are considered as bearish patterns which means we may experience a decisive breakout and a potential re-test of the recent bottom at $70 (I recommend buying at this level of course).

