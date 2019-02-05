Houston Wire & Cable Company Lacks The Spark

HWCC has multiple headwinds

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) is a wholesale provider of industrial products such as electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services. While the U.S. unemployment rate is at a multi-year low and the GDP growth rate signals steady growth in the past few months, the PMI index and the energy sector activities are not bullish. The energy sector has witnessed several headwinds developing in the previous quarter, including the completion activity slowdown, energy price decline, and infrastructure bottlenecks in some of the key unconventional shales. As a result, HWCC’s growth is more likely to remain subdued in the near term. HWCC may also lose market share to some of its strong competitors. Input cost inflation can erode its operating margin in the short term. I do not think HWCC would be a profitable investment at this level. In the past year, Houston Wire & Cable Company’s stock price has gone down by 8%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) declined by nearly 4% during this period.

What the economic indicators are saying about HWCC?

Low unemployment rate: Some key economic and industry indicators point to strong currents in favor of Houston Wire & Cable Company. Since 2016, when the U.S. unemployment rate was close to 5%, it has gone down to ~4% in January 2019. While this was marginally higher than 3.9% from December 2018, the rate has been lower than the average from 1948 until 2019 (5.76%), according to the data provided by tradingeconomics.com. Low unemployment typically translates into higher demand for higher consumable goods, which drives the demand for industrial products. Thus, capital spending for services needed for construction, maintenance, repair and operation of facilities, plants and projects in various industries rise, which result in higher revenues and margin for industrial product providers like Houston Wire & Cable Company.

GDP growth rate: Similarly, according to fred.stlouisfed.org, the U.S. real GDP, when indexed to 1947, has increased from 23.4 in Q1 2016 to 53.1 in Q3 2018, which tells that the U.S. GDP has been growing at least in the past couple of years. The GDP growth is typically a bullish indicator for HWCC’s growth.

PMI index lower than the recent past: The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. climbed to 56.6 in January of 2019 from 54.3 in December 2018. PMI provides information about current business conditions. A PMI above 50 represents the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, while a PMI under 50 represents a contraction. According to tradingeconomics.com, the manufacturing sector continued to grow in January 2019, but inputs and prices indicate changes in supply chain constraints. The current PMI Index points to slow growth, particularly when compared to the middle of 2018. Although there have been increases in new orders and production, there has been a general decrease in pricing.

Energy price and completion activities are down: HWCC’s more concerning headwinds are coming from the weakness in the energy sector. The crude oil price has been weak for more than a quarter now, while upstream energy operators’ capex spend outlook remains uncertain. Many of these companies are yet to set their 2019 budget, which leaves oilfield services uncertain about their top line growth. As the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price crashed by 38% from September to December owing to excess U.S. energy production, concerns over demand growth, and geopolitical factors, the average U.S. rig count and new wells drilled have stayed weak.

On the other hand, there has been a steady growth in the number of drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells (8.5% up) during Q4 2018. This reflects the deceleration in the completion activities in the U.S. resulting from low energy price and infrastructure in some of the key unconventional energy shales, including the Permian. These have also affected the OFS companies, as I have discussed in many of my articles. In this context, you may read C&J Energy Services Has Many Bumps Ahead.

Input cost inflation

HWCC’s inventory level and the margin are significantly affected by copper, steel, aluminum, nickel and petrochemical prices. This is because of these are the components of the products the company sells. Now, we see inflation in steel, particularly after the tariff-related policy changes. In March 2018, the U.S. imposed Section 232, which meant a 25% tariff on all steel imports and 10% on all aluminum imports into the U.S. The sanction impacts all carbon products, including pipe, fittings, and flanges. In July, Section 301 tariffs have been put into place. The rise in tariff had a big impact on power transmission, electronics, and batteries, plumbing, machinery, welding, paint supplies, and material handling. As a result, there has been inflation in steel, nickel and copper prices. The policy changes have also affected other wholesale distributors of industrial and construction supplies like Fastenal Company (FAST). Read more on FAST here.

Analyzing HWCC’s recent performance and parameters

From FY2016 to FY2017, HWCC’s revenues increased by 21%, while its gross profit margin inflated to ~23% from 20.2% during the same period. In Q3 2018, HWCC’s revenues increased by 11% compared to Q3 2017, while its gross margin also improved in the past year. In line with the positive trend in the economy and industrial activity, the gross margin increased by 0.9% in Q3 2018 over Q3 2017. As a part of its strategic asset realignment, HWCC expanded its existing distribution centers and conducted an upgrade to a current distribution center. This increased operating costs by an additional $0.4 million during Q3. Investors may note that in general, companies which buy and sell merchandise, such as retailers and wholesale distributors, have lower gross profit margins than businesses that manufacture products using labor and materials.

A couple of adverse developments affected HWCC’s sales and margin during Q3. One was ~6% rise in the price of copper per pound and the other was the lower Q3 transactional volume per day. From Q3 2017 to Q3 2018, volumes decreased by 5.6%. However, a majority of the volume decline took place in HWCC’s low-margin orders. As long as its higher-margin orders are unaffected, the impact on the margin will not be substantial. As a result of these headwinds, HWCC’s revenues decreased by 4% in Q3 compared to Q2.

MRO sales: HWCC’s maintenance, repair, and operations (or MRO) sales increased by 10% in Q3 2018 versus a year ago. Increased demand in the commercial and industrial markets, as well as the construction end markets. According to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of new privately-owned housing units was relatively weak from January 2018 until August 2018 but has improved since then until November. According to Statista, non-residential construction is forecast to grow by 23% from 2017 to 2022.

In October 2016, HWCC acquired Vertex Corporate Holdings from DXP Enterprises. Vertex was a distributor of industrial fasteners. This acquisition expanded HWCC’s product offerings to the industrial marketplace that purchases the company’s wire and cable products.

Project sales: HWCC’s revenues from Project Sales, which accounted for nearly 21% of the Q3 revenues, increased by 13% in Q3 2018 over the previous year. HWCC’s project sales are derived from power generation and environmental compliance, industrials, and infrastructure sector end markets. While the revenue growth in the utility power generation was substantial (69% up), industrial end market revenue growth was flat. Various upgrades in fossil fuel plants and higher environmental compliance spend primarily drove HWCC’s Project Sales revenues in Q3. There was growth in HWCC’s infrastructure end-market project sales in Q3 due to steady spending in the projects in the public works and public facilities, and the commercial and transportation sector.

Outlook for Q4

So, in the short-run, there have been some adverse developments that can pull HWCC’s performance. This includes completion activity slowdown and takeaway capacity constraints in the energy sector affecting MRO products, a deceleration in industrial activity compared to a few months ago, and input cost inflation. On top of that, seasonality and holidays can exacerbate the fourth-quarter decline. However, HWCC’s gross margin has been steady in the recent past. I think HWCC’s outlook will start to reflect more upside later in 2019.

Growth opportunities and competition: HWCC has expanded its product line, including aluminum wire, crude oil & natural gas cables, OEM wire, cords, and fasteners. The company offers low-smoke, zero-halogen cable under its proprietary brand LifeGuard. LifeGuard products are sold in power generation, wastewater management, data centers, and technologically advanced construction material. According to HWCC’s estimates, it is the leading supplier of low-smoke, zero-halogen cable, which has a $1.4 billion potential market in the U.S. So, for HWCC, with a past four quarter revenue of $351 million, this can become a strong growth market.

In comparison, HWCC’s competitor WESCO International (WCC) expects strong growth in the LED lighting renovation and retrofit applications, fiber-to-the-x deployments, broadband build-outs, and cyber and physical security infrastructure solutions. For HD Supply (HDS), the MRO business is likely to see a decline in the coming quarters. However, HDS expects growth from the non-residential construction end market, major airport renovations, development of new sports and entertainment complexes.

HWCC’s FCF, capex and debt

In the first nine months of FY2018, HWCC’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned mildly positive, compared to a negative CFO in the first nine months of FY2017. Led by an increase in revenues, HWCC’s CFO also improved on account of lower account receivable and inventories. The improvement in inventory management was on account of the company’s stratification of product purchase and storage. The company may also alter its vendor terms, potential rebates, and the term usage. Being in the wholesale business, HWCC’s capex is insignificant, and so, almost its entire CFO translates into FCF (or free cash flow).

HWCC has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.84x) compared to its peers’ average. HD Supply's leverage was 1.4x as of September 30, DXP Enterprises’ (DXPE) leverage was 0.86x, while WESCO International’s leverage was 0.6x as of that date. HWCC’s liquidity, comprising of borrowings available under a revolver, as of September 30, was approximately $26.6 million. In the next one to three years, HWCC has $73.4 million debt repayment under contractual obligation. So, even with a low FCF, HWCC has ample liquidity to manage its capex. But over the medium-to-long run, it needs to improve cash flow significantly to manage debt repayment, unless the company is able to work out a refinancing arrangement.

What does HWCC’s relative valuation say?

Houston Wire & Cable Company is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.4x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, HWCC’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 12.2x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, HWCC’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 31x. So, HWCC is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

HWCC’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because sell-side analysts expect HWCC’s EBITDA to decline marginally compared to the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. However, HWCC’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (HDS, DXPE, and WCC) average of 9.6x. So, HWCC can be relatively overvalued compared to its peers at this level. I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Reuters Thomson in the table above.

What’s the take on HWCC?

Houston Wire & Cable Company’s performance is critically dependent on economic and industrial growth. The key indicators in the U.S. have not been unidirectional. While the U.S. unemployment rate is at a multi-year low and the GDP growth rate signals steady growth in the past few months, the PMI index and the energy sector activities are not bullish. Some short-term weaknesses have gripped the energy market, including completion activity slowdown, energy price decline, and infrastructure bottlenecks in some of the key unconventional shales.

As a result, HWCC’s growth is more likely to remain subdued in the near term. HWCC has not invested sufficiently in capex in the past year, while some of its competitors in the industry like HDS and FAST have found markets and applications to grow. This may lead to market share loss for HWCC. However, low capex spend has also led to a relatively steady FCF for the company. A market share gain in the low-smoke, zero-halogen cable product line can improve HWCC’s top line. Its gross profit margin grew from 2016 until Q3 2018. But input cost inflation can erode its operating margin in the near term.

HWCC’s relative valuation multiples are not cheap. I do not think HWCC would be a profitable investment at this level. When the energy environment improves, HWCC’s growth will follow suit. Until then, investors should remain cautious before investing in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.