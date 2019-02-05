Long Ideas | Consumer 

PepsiCo: Platinum Investment Collection

About: PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)
by: Yanni Lodato
Yanni Lodato
Summary

PepsiCo displays formidable business advantages.

From a returns perspective, PepsiCo demonstrates a number of appealing characteristics.

Although PepsiCo makes for a great long-term investment holding, the stock furnishes a hold recommendation due to its mild overvaluation.

Source: PepsiCo Image

From a business and investment perspective, PepsiCo (PEP) has a lot to offer. Although the PepsiCo brand is synonymous with the Pepsi soft drink brand, the company's product portfolio includes