PepsiCo: Platinum Investment Collection
by: Yanni Lodato
Summary
PepsiCo displays formidable business advantages.
From a returns perspective, PepsiCo demonstrates a number of appealing characteristics.
Although PepsiCo makes for a great long-term investment holding, the stock furnishes a hold recommendation due to its mild overvaluation.
From a business and investment perspective, PepsiCo (PEP) has a lot to offer. Although the PepsiCo brand is synonymous with the Pepsi soft drink brand, the company's product portfolio includes