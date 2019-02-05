RCI Hospitality: Sinfully Profitable

Summary

RCI Hospitality enjoys high margins, strong cash flows, and a regulatory moat to protect both.

Two new club acquisitions plus four Bombshells sports bar / restaurant new builds are going to grow profits and cash flow significantly through 2019.

Stock buybacks are likely to further enhance profit and cash flow on a per share basis.

This kind of accelerated growth can happen when management is both well aligned and has excellent capital allocation discipline. It is also the main reason this growth is likely to continue over the long term.

A copy of my 2019 RICK P&L Model is included in this article. Q1 earnings are scheduled to be released Monday, February 11th after the close.