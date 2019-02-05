IPO Update: Avedro Files Proposed Terms For IPO
Summary
- Avedro aims to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.
- The firm is commercializing corneal shaping and repair technologies in the U.S.
- Given strong demographic growth, the trend toward less-invasive treatments, existing CE mark approval in Europe and reasonable valuation assumptions, the IPO looks enticing.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, IPO Edge. Start your free trial today »
Quick Take
Avedro (AVDR) intends to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended regulatory filing.
The company sells corneal repair medical instruments to eye doctors and is seeking FDA approval for its European-approved system for correcting near-sightedness (presbyopia).
Given the approved status of the much larger market opportunity Mosaic system in Europe, the growth opportunity from its commercialization and approval processes in the U.S., and the reasonable valuation assumptions, the IPO is one to watch closely.
Company & Technology
Waltham, Massachusetts-based Avedro was founded in 2007 to develop corneal cross-linking technologies.
Management is headed by CEO Reza Zadno, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since September 2016 and previously held several positions in the life science venture capital industry.
The firm has raised in excess of $218 million in private financing from investors, including OrbiMed, InterWest Partners, HealthQuest Partners, LAV, and De Novo Ventures. Source: Crunchbase.
Avedro has created what it calls the Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform ‘to strengthen, stabilize, and reshape the cornea utilizing corneal cross-linking in minimally invasive and non-invasive outpatient procedures to treat corneal ectatic disorders...’
Below is a brief overview video about Avedro’s approach to corneal cross-linking:
Source: Moorfields Eye Hospital
Customers & Market
Management believes its Mosaic system, which is approved in ex-U.S. jurisdictions, will enable physicians to provide an alternative to LASIK, which corrects for presbyopia, or normally occurring nearsightedness.
The firm has focused its commercialization efforts on the U.S. market, which management believes represents approximately 63 million people, although I have been unable to confirm this as a reasonable market size.
Avedro is in Phase III trials for its KXL system for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery and has received a CE mark. Management did not provide an expected completion date for the pivotal trials.
Inside the U.S., the firm sells its products to ophthalmologists, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers via a direct sales team of 12 persons as of September 30, 2018. Outside the U.S., products are sold through local distributors.
SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
SG&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
To Q3 2018
|
97.6%
|
2017
|
94.2%
|
2016
|
84.8%
Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge
According to a Global Market Insights research report, a rising geriatric population combined with an increased incidence of eye diseases worldwide will contribute to significant growth in corneal implants through 2024.
Although corneal surgery and/or implants are used frequently to correct serious problems, there will be growth in demand in less-invasive procedures for conditions that are found earlier.
Major vendors that provide corneal implant technologies include:
- Neoptics
- ReVision Optics
- AcuFocus
- Presbia (LENS)
- KeraMed
- Powervision
- Cornea Research Foundation
- Ocular Systems
- Cornea Biosciences
- DIOPTEX
- SMR OPHTHALMIC
Financial Performance
AVDR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
- Increasing topline revenue although at a decelerating rate
- Growing gross profit
- Uneven but upwardly trending gross margin percentage
- Fluctuating but negative EBITDA
- Uneven but negative cash flow
Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
To Q3 2018
|
$ 19,467,000
|
24.4%
|
2017
|
$ 20,154,000
|
35.2%
|
2016
|
$ 14,910,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
To Q3 2018
|
$ 11,244,000
|
32.5%
|
2017
|
$ 10,304,000
|
32.7%
|
2016
|
$ 7,766,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
To Q3 2018
|
57.8%
|
2017
|
51.1%
|
2016
|
52.1%
|
EBITDA
|
Period
|
EBITDA
|
To Q3 2018
|
$ (16,577,000)
|
2017
|
$ (18,973,000)
|
2016
|
$ (14,921,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
To Q3 2018
|
$ (16,383,000)
|
2017
|
$ (23,995,000)
|
2016
|
$ (12,813,000)
Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge
As of September 30, 2018, the company had $16.9 million in cash and $30.1 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($23.7 million).
IPO Details
AVDR intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since it is typical for at least one existing investor to support a life science IPO, this is a negative signal for prospective investors.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $258.7 million.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 29%.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
approximately $47.7 million to fund the ongoing U.S. commercialization activities of the KXL system and its associated Photrexa formulations, including to hire additional sales and marketing personnel and to support costs associated with increased sales and marketing activities;
approximately $5.8 million to fund the ongoing development, regulatory and international commercialization activities of our latest-generation KXL system and its associated drug formulations, including the completion of our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of our latest-generation KXL system in combination with our investigational Boost Goggles and new riboflavin formulations for use in Epi-On procedures;
approximately $7.5 million to fund the ongoing development, regulatory and international commercialization activities of the Mosaic system and its associated drug formulations, including the initiation and completion of our Phase 2a clinical trial of our Mosaic system and its associated drug formulations for the treatment of presbyopia; and
the remainder for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, and SVB Leerink.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$255,909,465
|
Enterprise Value
|
$258,746,465
|
Price / Sales
|
10.67
|
EV / Revenue
|
10.79
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-11.50
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$1.43
|
Total Debt To Equity
|
-0.45
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
29.31%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$15.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$23,734,000
Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge
As a reference, Avedro’s clearest public comparable would be Presbia PLC, a maker of implants for treating presbyopia; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Presbia
|
Avedro
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
382.61
|
10.67
|
-97.2%
|
EV / Revenue
|
307.09
|
10.79
|
-96.5%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-0.67
|
-11.50
|
1616.1%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.57
|
-$1.43
|
151.8%
Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge, Sentieo
Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 13, 2019.
An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my detailed commentary and opinion on the IPO.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.