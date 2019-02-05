Quick Take

Avedro (AVDR) intends to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended regulatory filing.

The company sells corneal repair medical instruments to eye doctors and is seeking FDA approval for its European-approved system for correcting near-sightedness (presbyopia).

Given the approved status of the much larger market opportunity Mosaic system in Europe, the growth opportunity from its commercialization and approval processes in the U.S., and the reasonable valuation assumptions, the IPO is one to watch closely.

Company & Technology

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Avedro was founded in 2007 to develop corneal cross-linking technologies.

Management is headed by CEO Reza Zadno, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since September 2016 and previously held several positions in the life science venture capital industry.

The firm has raised in excess of $218 million in private financing from investors, including OrbiMed, InterWest Partners, HealthQuest Partners, LAV, and De Novo Ventures. Source: Crunchbase.

Avedro has created what it calls the Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform ‘to strengthen, stabilize, and reshape the cornea utilizing corneal cross-linking in minimally invasive and non-invasive outpatient procedures to treat corneal ectatic disorders...’

Below is a brief overview video about Avedro’s approach to corneal cross-linking:

Customers & Market

Management believes its Mosaic system, which is approved in ex-U.S. jurisdictions, will enable physicians to provide an alternative to LASIK, which corrects for presbyopia, or normally occurring nearsightedness.

The firm has focused its commercialization efforts on the U.S. market, which management believes represents approximately 63 million people, although I have been unable to confirm this as a reasonable market size.

Avedro is in Phase III trials for its KXL system for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery and has received a CE mark. Management did not provide an expected completion date for the pivotal trials.

Inside the U.S., the firm sells its products to ophthalmologists, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers via a direct sales team of 12 persons as of September 30, 2018. Outside the U.S., products are sold through local distributors.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To Q3 2018 97.6% 2017 94.2% 2016 84.8%

Sources: Company registration statement

According to a Global Market Insights research report, a rising geriatric population combined with an increased incidence of eye diseases worldwide will contribute to significant growth in corneal implants through 2024.

Although corneal surgery and/or implants are used frequently to correct serious problems, there will be growth in demand in less-invasive procedures for conditions that are found earlier.

Major vendors that provide corneal implant technologies include:

Neoptics

ReVision Optics

AcuFocus

Presbia (LENS)

KeraMed

Powervision

Cornea Research Foundation

Ocular Systems

Cornea Biosciences

DIOPTEX

SMR OPHTHALMIC

Financial Performance

AVDR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue although at a decelerating rate

Growing gross profit

Uneven but upwardly trending gross margin percentage

Fluctuating but negative EBITDA

Uneven but negative cash flow

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 19,467,000 24.4% 2017 $ 20,154,000 35.2% 2016 $ 14,910,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 11,244,000 32.5% 2017 $ 10,304,000 32.7% 2016 $ 7,766,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Q3 2018 57.8% 2017 51.1% 2016 52.1% EBITDA Period EBITDA To Q3 2018 $ (16,577,000) 2017 $ (18,973,000) 2016 $ (14,921,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Q3 2018 $ (16,383,000) 2017 $ (23,995,000) 2016 $ (12,813,000)

Sources: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $16.9 million in cash and $30.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($23.7 million).

IPO Details

AVDR intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since it is typical for at least one existing investor to support a life science IPO, this is a negative signal for prospective investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $258.7 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 29%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $47.7 million to fund the ongoing U.S. commercialization activities of the KXL system and its associated Photrexa formulations, including to hire additional sales and marketing personnel and to support costs associated with increased sales and marketing activities; approximately $5.8 million to fund the ongoing development, regulatory and international commercialization activities of our latest-generation KXL system and its associated drug formulations, including the completion of our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of our latest-generation KXL system in combination with our investigational Boost Goggles and new riboflavin formulations for use in Epi-On procedures; approximately $7.5 million to fund the ongoing development, regulatory and international commercialization activities of the Mosaic system and its associated drug formulations, including the initiation and completion of our Phase 2a clinical trial of our Mosaic system and its associated drug formulations for the treatment of presbyopia; and the remainder for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, and SVB Leerink.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $255,909,465 Enterprise Value $258,746,465 Price / Sales 10.67 EV / Revenue 10.79 EV / EBITDA -11.50 Earnings Per Share -$1.43 Total Debt To Equity -0.45 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 29.31% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$23,734,000

Sources: Company Prospectus

As a reference, Avedro’s clearest public comparable would be Presbia PLC, a maker of implants for treating presbyopia; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Presbia Avedro Variance Price / Sales 382.61 10.67 -97.2% EV / Revenue 307.09 10.79 -96.5% EV / EBITDA -0.67 -11.50 1616.1% Earnings Per Share -$0.57 -$1.43 151.8%

Sources: Company Prospectus, Sentieo

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 13, 2019.