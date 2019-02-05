A Great Month For (Some) Oil And Gas Investors

The past few months have been painful, especially for oil and gas investors who have exposure to the E&P (exploration and production) firms on the market. Since at least October of last year, we have seen continued pressure on investors in this space, as the companies in it have seen their share prices plummet due to falling crude prices. Fortunately, though, nothing lasts forever, and now that January is over, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief because, during that month, not only did oil prices climb but also the companies most exposed to crude managed, for the most part, to jump. What's more, the data here showed some rather interesting results, namely that while the smaller players in the space were mostly wildcards, the larger and especially those between the large and small players, managed to fare better.

Oil had a strong month

No matter how you stack it, the month of January this year was a great time for those bullish crudes. In the chart below, you can see key performance figures. These include the return of the oil and gas E&P index I created, the return of both WTI crude and Brent crude, the S&P 500's return, and the return posted by natural gas (as measured by Henry Hub). The market, it's worth mentioning, actually did quite well throughout January, generating a return for investors of 7.9%. Oil, on the other hand, was far better off.

According to my estimates, WTI prices soared to close up about 18.5%. This is a tremendous move and is even higher than the 15% increase seen in Brent prices. Not only is this move attractive, I believe that a strong case can and should be made that, absent a global economic downturn (or a large regional one for a major region), prices are likely to move higher, with WTI moving from the $55.26 per barrel that it is as I type this, to $65 per barrel or higher throughout much of this year.

One great thing about the move higher we have seen is that the index I created managed to do reasonably well for itself. During the month, the return, without factoring in any distributions, came out to 12.5%. That comfortably outpaced the S&P 500's return, even if it fell short of WTI and Brent prices movements. The only negative shown on the chart was in natural gas prices, which saw a loss of 6.2%. This may help to explain some of the disparity between the energy index and crude prices since some of the firms listed on my list of 53 businesses are gas-heavy in nature, while I believe all of them produce at least some natural gas.

Not all companies were treated the same

So, we know that, for January, the return posted by the index was strong but not as strong as we might have liked. Some of this shortcoming can be chalked up to a few underperforming businesses. During January, there were actually five of the E&P firms that ended up generating net losses. The worst of these was Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG). During the month, its price fell 8.2%. The second-worst performer, as much as it pains me to say it, was Legacy Reserves (LGCY). During January, its share price tumbled 4.5%. This appears now to be on the mend and higher crude prices should help to push Legacy higher again, especially if management can clear up the uncertainty centering about the business's refinancing options for this year and next.

As the chart above illustrates, all of the other players (besides the five) managed to generate positive performance during the month. In the charts below, you can see all of these laid out across four different quartiles, starting with the lowest (or worst-performing) one and move up from there. The highest quartile shows a rather robust set of companies, with the best-performing business being none other than QEP Resources (QEP). Due to a buyout offer, as well as due, possibly, to news of its Northern Louisiana asset sale being completed, shares soared 46.9%. Right behind QEP was Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) which, throughout January, generated a return of 35.7%.

One last thing I wanted to look at here relates to whether there were any trends separating companies of different size. In the chart below, you can see that this does appear to be the case to some degree. As a note, the companies on the furthest left of the chart are those with the largest market cap, while those on the furthest right are the smallest. If you ignore the bottom third of companies shown, you can see a definite relationship whereby the larger companies underperformed their middle-sized peers.

To a degree, this should be expected. After all, larger companies, as a rule of thumb, have less upside than those that are smaller. The reason why the smallest players didn't do well, meanwhile, might relate to the fact that small firms tend to have less stability than larger ones. Those right in the middle, meanwhile, have the dual benefit of attractive growth prospects and fairly robust financials that should result in more stability.

Takeaway

While it would have been nice to see some stronger performance from many of the oil and gas firms listed in this article for the month of January, many of them did quite well, especially compared to the market as a whole. During the month, the market more or less ignored the small guys, in favor of the middle-sized businesses first, followed by the larger ones second. Should the market remain uncertain regarding the future of this space, this trend will likely continue, but if oil bulls are correct, then it's probable that the small prospects will eventually play catch-up with the other firms.

