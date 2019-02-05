BioDelivery Sciences: The Momentum Continues To Build

The company got a nice insurance win this week as well as a couple of analyst 'shout outs' into upcoming Q4 results last week.

We have not revisited BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) in quite some time. The company should have Q4 results out soon and also had a nice insurance win today. Given that, I thought we would quickly see what is happening at this small biopharma concern in today's post.

Company Overview:

BioDelivery Sciences is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on pain management and based out of North Carolina. The stock currently has a market capitalization of approximately $425 million and trades right around $4.50 a share. As can be seen from the chart below, BDSI is one of the few small biotech stocks that was not crushed in the fourth quarter and has delivered a solid performance for investors over the past few quarters.

The company has two main compounds on the market for pain management, BELBUCA and BUNAVAIL. BELBUCA is responsible for most of the company overall revenues.

In the third quarter, the company reported $14.2 million in revenues, beating the consensus which called for slightly under $14 million in sales. Sales in Q2 came in at $12.2 million. BELBUCA scripts rose 95% in the third quarter from the same period a year ago and were up an impressive 25% from the second quarter. BELBUCA has marketing exclusivity until 2027.

Source: Company Presentation

BELBUCA's growth has been powered by the increased focus on finding less addictive pain management methods given the opioid epidemic in many parts of the country. As can be seen above, BioDelivery believes BELBUCA can see peak sales of $200 million annually or better over time.

Source: Company Presentation

Since BELBUCA distribution and marketing rights were returned to BioDelivery Sciences at the end of 2017, the company has done a rock-solid job growing its customer base.

Note: Endo International (ENDP) returned BELBUCA because it disbanded its pain management division at the end of 2017.

Recent Events:

Monday, the company announced that BELBUCA has now been moved into preferred status across all its commercial formularies from its previous position of not-covered effective February 1. This means patients will no longer require a prior authorization to receive their BELBUCA script. This removes a significant obstacle for many new patients and should boost BELBUCA scripts in the quarters ahead.

After no analyst activity in some three months, two analyst firms chimed in on BioDelivery last week. Janney Montgomery initiated BDSI as a new Buy and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its own Buy rating. Both have conservative $5 price targets on the stock.

Here is what Cantor had to say on BioDelivery's prospects:

We view BDSI as a Belbuca execution story, and, based on Symphony script data, the company is exceeding its execution goals as well as our expectations. Execution, as well as increased access for Belbuca going into 2019 have increased our conviction that solid execution in 2019 and beyond is likely to continue, which should drive upward earnings revisions and further upside in BDSI stock. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to reach our 12-month price target of $5.00."

Verdict:

I expect the company to report at least $16 million in revenue in Q4. I will be interested in what the sequential rate of growth for BELBUCA in the fourth quarter as well as how much the company was able to lower its quarterly cash burn rate (it was just over $6 million last quarter).

Hopefully, we will get some full-year 2019 guidance from the company on its conference and what it sees as opportunities to boost BELBUCA sales in the quarters ahead. Finally, I expect that good Q4 results and guidance will cause analysts to start to lift their price targets on BDSI in the weeks ahead.

