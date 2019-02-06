CVC Brasil: Traveling Through Latin America

An improving economy in Brazil may help fuel growth in the company's core business.

The company has grown both organically and through acquisitions.

CVC is also looking to expand beyond Brazil.

The company is looking to expand the number of physical locations it operates in Brazil.

CVC Brasil (OTC:CVCBF) (CVCB3 in Sao Paulo) is a leading travel operator in Brazil. The company has experienced strong growth over the past four years through the expansion of its physical and online presence both organically and through acquisitions. A recovering economy may help the company continue to grow.

Investors looking for exposure to the domestic travel sector in Brazil can purchase shares of CVC Brasil.

Company Description

CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens is a leading travel operator in Latin America serving Brazilian consumers. CVC’s offerings include airfare, ground transportation, accommodations, travel insurance, and other complementary travel services to over 1,000 domestic and international destinations, according to its website.

The company’s travel services are offered through three main distribution platforms:

a network of 1,041 exclusive stores throughout Brazil

two online distribution platforms (www.cvc.com.br and www.submarinoviagens.com.br)

a network of more than 6,500 authorized independent agents, operating under the CVC and RexturAdvance brands

The company operates in three primary business lines:

Domestic: Prepackaged and customized travel products within Brazil

International: Travel services to locations outside of Brazil, mainly the America’s and Europe

Cruise Lines: Offering cruise packages in Brazil and abroad

Growth Strategies

The company is seeking to grow the travel services that it offers its customer by both increasing the number of destinations that it serves and by creating and strengthening relationships with travel vendors such as airlines and hotel chains.

The company is looking to expand its distribution platform. That includes opening physical stores in new locations. The company has identified 85 cities in which to increase its physical presence. CVC is also looking at creating a platform to increase the use of its products by independent travel agents and to increase its online sales. To that end, it has recently made a number of strategic acquisitions to bolster its online presence.

CVC is looking to grow its business outside of Brazil. It has made several acquisitions to implement this strategy. It has purchased several companies in Argentina and recently acquired the third largest online consolidator in Brazil.

Strong Results

CVC’s revenue grew 10.8% and 10.7% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 (ending 9/3018), respectively. CVC’s bookings grew 10.4% during the third quarter while online revenue increased by almost 87%. Sales at CVC’s exclusive stores grew over 9% during both the third quarter and nine months. Adjusted net income grew by 27% and 35% during the third quarter and nine months, respectively.

Improving Economy May Help Propel Domestic Travel in Brazil

Earlier this year, Brazil elected a new president, bringing a tumultuous election, and a source of economic uncertainty, to an end. After shrinking 3.6% and 3.5% in 2015 and 2016, respectively, GDP grew 1.0% in 2017, is estimated to reach growth of nearly 1.5% in 2018 and over 2% until 2022.

The company cites the high rate of internet penetration in Brazil as a reason for expecting strong growth moving forward. According to Internet World Stats, over 70% of Brazilians are accessing the internet. Many are doing so via smartphones. These statistics highlight the potential for growth of online travel sales.

At R318.8 billion, travel spending in Brazil was slightly down during 2017, but was up $54.5 billion 20 years ago.

Summary

CVC Brasil is a leading travel company in Brazil, providing travel services in both physical locations and online. The company continues to expand its physical distribution and online network both organically and through acquisition.

CVC Brasil experienced strong results so far in 2018. An economic recovery in Brazil may provide more impetus for continued growth.

As of 12/26/18, EMQQ – the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF – held shares of CVC Brasil.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVCBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am the founder of the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce Index, which is licensed to Exchange Traded Concepts and serves as the basis for the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ). I manage an Emerging Markets Hedge Fund that is sometimes long constituents of EMQQ and myself and my family are long EMQQ.