Technically Speaking For February 5

The RBA maintained Australian interest rates at 1.5%; in their policy announcement, they noted that global growth is tilted toward the downside.

The ISM non-manufacturing index was a bit weaker than expected. The headline number was 56.7 -- which is still in solid expansion territory. New orders dropped 5 points, although they are still healthy at 57.7. It's likely the government shutdown was the main reason for the decline; the anecdotal comments are littered with negative commentary about it (emphasis added)

“Business has slowed well below expectations as our customers deal with the effects of economic situations exacerbated by the government shutdown.” (Construction)

“The government shutdown is not affecting our business at this time.” (Finance & Insurance)

“Prices are volatile due to tariff restrictions.” (Management of Companies & Support Services)

“We are trying to hold out through the government shutdown. Currently, our work is continuing with already obligated prior-year funds. We have not had to suspend any activities. The shutdown is affecting the United States Agency for International Development’s [USAID] and the Department of State’s ability to process actions, share information or plan for the future. That is the shutdown’s effect on us. The longer it lasts, the greater the disruption.” (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)

“Apprehension regarding overall economic conditions due to uncertainly of the partial government shutdown, its effect on business climate and lack of national strategic direction. Economic activity remains strong locally; however, there is concern that this may change quickly due to uncertainty and reports of slowing economic indicators.” (Public Administration)

"Order input stable, and supplier deliveries growing. The industry is struggling with capacity constraints." (Real Estate, Rental & Leasing)

“Things are steady. We’re trying to mitigate any impact of the tariffs.” (Retail Trade)

“The shutdown and potential delay in tax refunds will hurt our business.” (Wholesale Trade)

“Central processing unit (CPU) shortages continue to impact fulfillment of orders.” (Transportation & Warehousing)

Assuming that the shutdown was the primary cause of the drop in new orders, we can expect a modest rebound next month.

Count Cleveland President Mester in the "Wait and See" camp. From her speech yesterday (emphasis added):

This environment gives us the opportunity to continue to gather information on the economy and assess our forecast and the risks, before making any further adjustments in the policy rate. If the economy performs along the lines that I’ve outlined as most likely, the fed funds rate may need to move a bit higher than current levels. But if some of the downside risks to the forecast manifest themselves, and the economy turns out to be weaker than expected and jeopardizes our dual mandate goals, I will need to adjust my outlook and policy views.

Mester is not a voting member this year but she had been a hawk for much of the Fed's tightening phase since 2015. Her change in perspective is noteworthy.

The RBA maintained their 1.5% rate policy at their latest meeting. Because Australia is more dependent on trade for growth, their central bank is a bit more attuned to international developments. Here is their assessment of the global economy:

The global economy grew above trend in 2018, although it slowed in the second half of the year. Unemployment rates in most advanced economies are low. The outlook for global growth remains reasonable, although downside risks have increased. The trade tensions are affecting global trade and some investment decisions. Growth in the Chinese economy has continued to slow, with the authorities easing policy while continuing to pay close attention to the risks in the financial sector. Globally, headline inflation rates have moved lower due to the decline in oil prices, although core inflation has picked up in a number of economies.

These sentiments -- that downside risks are higher and trade tensions are harming activity -- have been expressed by a number of key market analysts such as the IMF, OECD, and U.S. Federal Reserve Presidents.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Once again, we have an up day that is somewhat subdued. The QQQ led the way, rising .86. But the Dow was only up .65 while the SPY gained .45. The Russell was up marginally.

Over the last few days, I've focused exclusively on the SPY. Today I'll look at the daily charts of several other equity indexes to show that we have confirmation of the move higher, starting with the QQQ:

Like the SPY, the QQQ consolidated gains between the 50 and 200-day EMA for a little more than a week before the current move higher. Prices are now above the 200-day EMA. The 10-day EMA is about to move through the 200-day EMA; the 20-day will follow shortly. Momentum is rising. Mid-caps are also above the 200-day EMA. The shorter EMAs are now above the 50-day EMA; both are poised to keep moving higher. Momentum is rising as well. The IWM is still below the 200-day EMA. But it should move through that line within a few days. The shorter EMAs are moving higher as well, as is momentum.

But more succinctly, we have confirmation of the SPYs move higher from the other indexes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.