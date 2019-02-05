WestJet Airlines Ltd. (OTC:WJAFF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Hagen - Manager, IR

Edward Sims - CEO

Harry Taylor - EVP, Finance and CFO

Charles Duncan - EVP and CSO

John Weatherill - VP, Revenue Management and Pricing

Conference Call Participants

Turan Quettawala - Scotiabank

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Conor Cunningham - Cowen & Co.

Konark Gupta - Macquarie Capital Markets

Hunter Keay - Wolfe Research

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Ben Cherniavsky - Raymond James

Cheng Young - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Chris Murray - AltaCorp Capital

Tim James - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to WestJet's 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. This conference is being recorded and broadcast live over the Internet. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Your conference call speakers today are Mr. Edward Sims, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Harry Taylor, Executive Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Harry Taylor, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Harry Taylor

Thank you, Operator and good morning everyone. Welcome to WestJet's 2018 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call. I'm joined by Ed Sims, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Charles Duncan, our Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer and John Weatherill, our Vice President of Pricing and Revenue Management. Ed and I will provide a brief overview of financial performance and we will then follow with questions.

Before turning the call over to Ed, I would like to read the customary cautionary language. We caution you that today's conference will contain forward-looking statements about WestJet’s future financial and operational performance. This information is based on certain assumptions and reflects WestJet's expectations as of today February 05, 2019 and accordingly are subject to change after such date.

Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in documents WestJet files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP measures and additional GAAP measures may be discussed or referred to on today's conference call. Please refer to the section entitled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures in WestJet's 2018 Annual Report for further information.

Now, I will now pass the call over to Ed.

Edward Sims

Thank you, Harry. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us.

Today, we reported fourth quarter net earnings of $29.2 million or earnings per diluted share of $0.26. For the full year of 2018, we reported net earnings of $91.5 million or earnings per diluted share of $0.80. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we welcomed a record $6.2 million guests onboard our aircraft.

On a year-over-year basis, total revenue increased by $74 million with 6.6%. Traffic increased over the same period by 4.5% as we increased system capacity by 5.9% compared to the same period in 2017. This resulted in a load factor of 81.6% down 1.0 percentage points.

During the busy 15-day holiday period ending subsequent year-end on January 4th, we carried over 1.1 million guests on more than 11,000 flights operating with an average load factor of 87%.

Even more notable during the month of December, our WestJet mainline business had the highest rate of flight completion in North America as measured by FlightStats. We could not be proud of our operation teams for achieving these results despite our difficult Canadian winter conditions.

Throughout 2018, we faced compounding headwinds that resulted in our business delivering results well below where we could and should perform. Nonetheless, we will look back on the year as a pivotal year of both transition and execution in the history of WestJet.

In 2018, we launched inaugural services on Swoop and WestJet Link. We announced the first global destinations for our Boeing 787 Dreamliners and we strengthened and deepened our relationship with the Royal Bank of Canada. We negotiated a transborder joint venture with Delta Airlines. We made enhancements to our loyalty program. We invested in the infrastructure and premium features required to transform our business into a high value network carrier and that culminated in the early delivery of our first Boeing 787 subsequent to year-end on January 17, 2019.

Back on our second quarter earnings call, we committed to taking specific actions to improve our near-term performance. Throughout the balance of that year, we delivered on that commitment.

And as we now look forward to and enter 2019, we remained committed to the following; continuing our prudent approach to growth; deploying capacity where supply is better aligned with demand; external market conditions and our partner relationships; to driving yield and unit revenue improvement; to leveraging sophisticated guest segmentation and competing in market and geographic segments that are previously being uncontested profit generators for our competition; and maintaining a relentless focus on cost while continuing to identify and remove complexity from our business through our Owner’s Mindset program.

Within the WestJet group, we now have the analytical tools that are disposal to continue to offer low fares to our price-sensitive guests while providing an elevated level of service to guests who value and are willing to pay for a premium experience.

But we remain very realistic about the path ahead of us and we know that we have to earn the right to grow, particularly in our premium cabins. We are pleased with the early results that provide early validation of this direction.

To turn to some specifics, our branded fares are now available across our entire domestic and transborder network and the proportion of guest choosing to buy up to a fare higher than the lowest available continues to accelerate from 6% in our first quarter last year to 36% subsequent to the fourth quarter.

Our multi-cabin configuration of our reservation and revenue management system is generating substantial revenue increases within our premium cabin. With revenue from those premium cabin fares increasing by 70% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

The sum up 2019 bookings on our Boeing 787 Dreamliner continued to track at or ahead of target of all routes and cabins with strength particularly evident in our premium cabins.

Early results from the enhancements made to our loyalty program are also generating significant benefit. In the fourth quarter, spend within our top tiers increased by 25% year-over-year with the addition of our platinum tier and our lower qualifying spent in on Gold tier.

The WestJet RBC MasterCard remains the fastest growing and most popular loyalty scheme in Canada evidenced by 40% CAGR increase in the last five years and 24% CAGR in the last year alone.

We continue to identify opportunities to optimize our ancillary revenue and we saw consolidated ancillary revenue per guest grow by 13% in the fourth quarter to over $20 for the first time in WestJet's history.

Our regional businesses WestJet Encore and WestJet Link continue to drive connectivity and feed guests through our hubs. Since its launched last June, WestJet link has stimulated travel in the markets that it serves by approximately 70% while lowering fares by more than 20%. We continue to evaluate expansion opportunities for WestJet Link across Canada.

We also continued to align our transborder network to support our evolving relationship with Delta Airlines commencing inaugural services to Atlanta Georgia on March the 3rd and launching new nonstop services to Austin Texas and Portland Oregon from Calgary this spring. These three key markets will also help to diversify Alberta's economy, open new trade links and forge stronger connections between Alberta and these major U.S. destinations.

And finally as of December 31, 2018, Swoop operated six aircraft providing services to 14 destinations and 18 markets across four countries. We are pleased with the first half year of Swoop’s operational and financial performance. Swoop continues to bring another segment of traveler into the WestJet Group while leveraging the lowest cost in the Canadian aviation industry.

Through these initiatives, we drove significant shift in unit revenue performance from a decline of 5.6% in the third quarter to positive 0.7% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter, an improvement of over six percentage points in three months.

We continue to see a healthy external demand environment and when combined with our prudent capacity plans, we expect this positive trend in unit revenue growth to continue. For the first quarter of 2019, we expect year-over-year RASM to be in the range of up 0.5% to 2.5% and for the full year 2019, we continue to anticipate RASM to be in the range of up 2.0% to 4.0% year-over-year.

I want to reemphasize that this guidance reflects both strong revenue performance within our WestJet core WestJet business as well as the diluted RASM impact of Swoop’s disproportionately higher growth consistent with Swoop’s low fare, low cost business model.

In closing, we remained very aware that we are in the early stages of our turnaround efforts and we have a lot of heavy lifting still ahead of us. Nonetheless, we remained confident in the underlying strength of the fundamentals of our business model, our ability to withstand and adapt to a tougher competitive and economic environment and our ability to execute on our strategic initiatives. We are excited about the plan and the team that we have in place to execute our strategy and achieve our long-term financial targets.

As always, I will close by thanking every individual at WestJet for their continued dedication and for rising to the challenge of delivering our award-winning brand of care and service. I also want to thank the nearly 25 million guests who chose to travel with WestJet in 2019 and for their continued support.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Harry.

Harry Taylor

Thank you, Ed. Good morning again everyone. Thanks again for joining us.

In the fourth quarter, our total cost for available seat mile was 3.8% higher than 2017. This increase was almost entirely driven by fuel. Fuel cost per liter increased by 21% year-over-year to $0.83, while fuel consumption measured in liters remained flat year-over-year despite flying 5.9% more ASMs.

Our CASM excluding fuel and employed profit share increased just 0.3%. This is below previously disclosed guidance of up 1% to 2% primarily driven by a continued focus on cost control, further savings identified through our Owner’s Mindset program and lower costs associated with irregular flight operations due to improved completion in the quarter as a result of better planning and execution by our teams and mild weather experienced during the peak travel period in the quarter.

We remain committed to preserving and widening our cost advantage and continue to ensure that internal spending is allocated to critical initiatives vital to future growth and directly linked to our long-term strategy. Our Owners Mindset cost-saving and margin improvement program launched in the second quarter of 2018 implemented a number of margin enhancing initiatives.

Significant accomplishments included alignment of our guest atonement and re-accommodation policies related to uncontrollable flight delays or cancellations to that of our competitors, reduced capacity unless profitable routes, reduced buy onboard product waste, reduced waivers of ancillary fees and reduced food, beverage and supplies weight on our aircraft.

The program identified and implemented over $64 million in margin improvement opportunities in 2018 exceeding our target of $60 million for the year. We remained on track to achieve our 2019 and 2020 targets resulting in $200 million of margin improvements in 2020.

Our balance sheet remains strong. We ended the fourth quarter with the cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $1.3 billion representing 27% of our trailing 12 months revenue. As of December 31, 2018, our adjusted debt to equity ratio was 1.32, down from 1.46 at the end of 2017 and our adjusted net debt was $1.75 billion, down from $1.92 billion at December 31, 2017.

Our trailing 12 months EBITDAR was $0.7 billion resulting in an adjusted net debt to EBITDAR ratio of 2.40, up from 1.90 at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, we had not drawn on our revolving $400 million credit facility. This facility supplements our balance sheet as a source of liquidity as do the 77 unencumbered aircraft we now have. Before wrapping up, I'd like to cover our remaining outlook items.

As Ed mentioned, we continue to take a prudent approach to the management of our capacity. For the first quarter of 2019, we expect system-wide capacity to grow between 5.5% and 6.5% year-over-year and domestic capacity to be flat to up 1%. This capacity growth is driven by the incremental capacity associated with Swoop, a shift in WestJet mix to high demand leisure destinations and densification of WestJet narrow-body aircraft.

For the full year 2019, we now anticipate system-wide capacity growth of between 6% and 8%, down from previous guidance of up 6.5% to 8.5% driven by tactical adjustments to our schedule and response to competitive and economic conditions. We continue to expect domestic capacity growth of between 1% and 3% year-over-year.

Turning to expenses for both the first quarter and full year 2019, we expect CASM excluding fuel and employed profit share to be flat to up 2% year-over-year driven by the first year of Boeing 787 Dreamliner operations, the infrastructure required to deliver on our strategic plan, the estimated impact of agreements with unions representing employee groups and Swoop’s fleet growing from six aircraft in the first quarter to 10 aircraft in the fourth quarter.

Finally, for the full year of 2019, we continued to expect capital expenditures to be between $1 billion and $1.2 billion driven by deposits and acquisitions of Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. For the first quarter of 2019, we expect our capital expenditures to be between $515 million and $535 million. This disproportionately high level of capital expenditures in the first quarter is a result of taking delivery on three Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, we finalized our agreement to sell and leaseback these three Boeing 787s and the proceeds from the sale will fund approximately half of all of 2019 capital expenditures.

In closing, I also want to thank all WestJetters for their dedication, hard work and the terrific service they provide our guests. That ends the formal remarks portion of our call.

We would now like to open the call up to questions. In this portion of the call, we request the questionnaires to limit themselves to two questions to allow us to get to as many questionnaires as possible in the remaining time we have allotted for this call.

Operator, please open up the lines for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Turan Quettawala of Scotiabank.

Turan Quettawala

I guess my first question just on - I was wondering Harry if you could comment a little bit on your fuel consumption on a per ASM basis obviously has been coming down here at the MAX helping in the quarter and on a full-year basis well in 2018. Should we expect it to be down on a year-over-year basis in 2019, as well as you sort of have a few more deliveries of the MAX and then the 787?

Harry Taylor

You're exactly right. The other item that certainly helped us in the fourth quarter was the lack of iRocks. We had zero iRock irregular operation days in December compared to 11 last year. That has some extra fuel burned with idling APUs running et cetera. But overall, yes we should expect continued fuel efficiency.

I mean we have a young fleet to begin with. Our fleet ages by 8.1 years. The new MAX’s have terrific fuel efficiency. The Owners’ Mindset team has done a lot in terms of taking weight off the plane. We have a team dedicated to finding ways to reduce our fuel burn. So it's our biggest expense and it's something that we wanted to do everything we can to continue to drive efficiencies and lower leaders for ASM.

Charles Duncan

Yes, and just to add Turan, this is Charles Duncan. We really have pushed out to all of the folks on WestJet team who were involved in fuel consumption, a mindset around efficiency. Harry mentioned in the script about pulling weight of items off the aircraft. We've in the fourth quarter loaded a new flight plan managing system which has increased efficiencies, as well as things like really focusing the airport teams on connecting ground power to reduce the APU. We're looking at increasing our to use a single-engine taxi when it’s safe to do so and just various initiatives across the board to reduce efficiencies. We do expect there would be more momentum as we go into this year.

Edward Sims

And Turan it's Ed here, good morning. Just one extra element on that to that is we've been looking incredibly closely with Canada their traffic controller. Nav Canada on new procedures and to announce all key hub airports frontline Calgary that had saved tens of thousands of track miles and then for related fuel costs in the procedures with which we approach the airports.

That's been a very significant service initiatives. We’re working incredibly closely with Nav Canada and that's been our significant as the management of both fleet age and the induction now with 11 MAX 737.

Turan Quettawala

Thank you very much for that detail, it really helps. And I guess really one more for Ed, obviously you're almost coming up to a year here as the CEO of the company. You talked a lot about the turnaround seems like there's a bit of stabilization in the results for sure. I guess how would you characterize the situation right now? Would you say that you’re ahead of plan, behind plan or maybe sort of in line with the plan and maybe just talk a little bit about maybe some of the risks that you think you’re worried about as you look into 2019? Thank you.

Edward Sims

Obviously there are 12 months. As I said in the opening line, it's early stages of turnaround. It's the first time I've seen analyst report use the word ahead in the 12 months paying their role, just say its encouraging but we are incredibly conscious of the heavy lifting that we have ahead of us.

If I look at the slides for 2019, I look at labor relations and negotiations simultaneously while we conclude the outcome of the arbitrator's decision for WestJet mainline products. We are still in negotiation with our WestJet Encore ultra pilots. We are in negotiations with our engineers through our internal WestJet Employees Association in negotiations with CALDA dispatchers union and shortly to commence discussions with CUPE representing WestJet’s flight attendance. So, we have a lot of labor relations work on our flight.

We have obviously introduced the first of 787-9s Clive Beddoe. We have the second that we’re taking delivery at the end of February, the third at the end of March. Obviously, we'll be deploying the first of those aircraft in the first commercial services from Toronto to Calgary on February 20th, and then clearly working towards the inaugural scheduling not just for the U.S. inaugurals that I mentioned to Atlanta, Portland and Austin, but also the first flight to London Gatwick, to Paris and then to Dublin.

So, there's a lot on our flight particularly in the first half of this year and I'd characterized those as my main priorities.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin Chiang of CIBC.

Kevin Chiang

Maybe just two quick ones from me. Maybe just following on the comments you made there, regarding how the 787 come through in the first quarter of the year, here just want to get a sense of how we should be thinking about leasing cost in 2019, you have seen a nice step-down over the - I guess the back half of 2018 in terms of cost savings around that line item, just trying to get a sense of what that looks like in 2019 with the sales leasebacks kicking in this year?

Harry Taylor

Well Kevin, our leasing cost will go up on a year-over-year basis because of the sale and leaseback. That's all built into our overall CASM ex guidance, so rather than having the depreciation and amortization related to the straight acquisition, it's a switch up to leases.

And I should mention all of our comments today are under our current or 2018 accounting standards. The guidance we've given also uses that we are going to have a call in April to walk all the analysts and investors through the impact of the implementation of IFRS 16. But that isn't going to change the fact that we'll see leasing go up on a year-over-year basis because of these new leases on these three 787s.

Kevin Chiang

Is there a way to quantify that or is a preference to just have that I guess…

Harry Taylor

Given that we’re going to change - it’s going to change the landscape of the P&L, it’s going to change anyway with 16, I deferred that to our call in April.

Kevin Chiang

And then maybe just on the overall CASM picture, you saw a nice improvement in your adjusted CASM in the fourth quarter and you noted in your prepared remarks that things are coming ahead of schedule in terms of your cost transformation program. I'm just wondering why we wouldn’t see that flow through into your 2019 CASM guidance. Is that just conservatism or is it too early in the year to adjust that outlook? I'm just wondering why we wouldn't see that number also coming a little bit better in terms of what you are targeting for 2019?

Edward Sims

Well, this year, our guide is consistent with what we have targeted for 2019. We do have some cost increases coming through with our agreements with labor unions. The startup cost, we still have some startup cost related to the 787 and those ownership cost. We will begin the first commercial flight till the end of this month continuing, so that's all baked in. It isn't all comp. We have got these new 787s coming in and Swoop is going from 6 aircraft to 10 aircraft over the course of the year, though all of those drive-up, but that's within the zero to two. So, it is not worse than the guidance we have given previously.

Operator

Our next question comes from Helane Becker of Cowen & Co.

Conor Cunningham

This is actually Conor in for Helane. Ed in the past you’ve talked about overcapacity in the domestic market, but you're seeing positive unit revenue trend in the near-term. I was wondering if you could just flush out the drivers a little bit, specifically if you're seeing any improvement in the underlying base there in the domestic market overall?

Edward Sims

Yes, we are and I guess primary sources of that have been as I mentioned in my opening remarks to rollout all funded fares across the whole network. We’re starting to see the gas segmentation is a consequence of those branded fares both from basic economy up to our fully flexible fares really taking account.

We’re also seeing as I mentioned the significant increase in pre-sold premium cabin revenues. So instead of looking essentially to upgrade it at a later stage of the booking or re-boarding process, we’re seeing those earlier bookings rise by that full 70% that I referred too early during the course of the year and clearly, we’re also seeing early signs of the premium cabin strength on the 787s, which is new to us. As we said of the offset from our launch on October 10 last year, we see no reason why we should be discounting those cabins and we’re seeing very significant demand strengths on all three routes.

So, if I look at branded fares, I look at the up-sale in our premium cabin both on our MAX and all of our domestic 737 aircraft and I also look at the early signs of the premium cabin. Those are all that give me the strongest confidence in the raising guidance that we’re providing today.

John Weatherill

This is John Weatherill here. I think it’s on the head there. The capacity reductions are really helped us in terms of getting some price interaction as best seen in the domestic market and then the branded fares and premium cabin growth that we're seeing has been fantastic. We took - over the course of 2108, we took 7 different what I would characterize of large scale fare increases.

We haven't taken once in September, so that gives a bit of sense that we’re moving towards the branded fares and the premium as a driver of our yield going forward because we can find that’s the much less price elastic than a traditional fare increase that impacts all fare classes, so I think those are the key drivers.

Conor Cunningham

And then on the loyalty program. I know you guys were doing some marketing around your year program, what your competitor having, all those changes. I’m just curious if you saw any changes in like your sign-up rates or anything overall that you could give there, thanks again?

John Weatherill

Well again, I think two primary drivers that I will turn to one, the extraordinary CAGR growth 25% CAGR growth and it will delay obviously MasterCard during the course of 2018 and also one of the core drivers of premium revenue being the sign-up for both platinum membership at $8000 threshold and the reduction of the gold threshold from $6000 to $5000.

In terms of competitive landscape, we have no illusions, but this is tackling the upper echelon of competitive schemes, but we’re mainly convinced that just as we have provided lower fares to a broader swathe of Canadian travelers.

So, we believe we’re providing the same service provision to the lower bands of competitive loyalty schemes who frankly enjoy the transparency, enjoy the spend base, enjoy the no over booking commitments that we continue to make throughout whole service promise.

Operator

Our next question comes from Konark Gupta of Macquarie Capital Markets.

Konark Gupta

Just in terms of the booking curve, I'm just wondering if you guys are seeing any deviations from the norm, given the recent volatility in the energy markets. Like, in terms of your anticipated bookings for this year or the first half, how much of that is already being booked before the oil prices kind of began selling off in October?

Edward Sims

Konark, I’ll start and then perhaps ask John to jump in terms of the current demand environment. Two things give me tremendous comfort. One, when I look at the forecast for the Albanian economy, we've seen it – I mean starting of 2018, they were on 2.5%. We see a dip in the 2019 forecast down to 1.5, but we see a strong recovery for 2020 forecast, the highest in Canada still.

But as I mentioned on previous calls, we continue to build the business around connecting and flow traffic. Unknown Alberta connections now running at more than double the Alberta connections and we continue to see that growth in connecting traffic to and from Calgary as you've seen last week, Calgary airport recently announced the 70 million passengers for the first time growth of 6.5%.

So despite that dip and despite the impacts of pro-rationing on the energy industry, we’re actually still seeing strong underlying demand both in Alberta, but right across Canada. So, we’re not seeing the impacts of that downturn, but nonetheless as we have already stated we’re remaining very, very prudent in terms of our capacity plans and see no reasons at all, so just those capacity plans for coming in.

John Weatherill

I think that, just add to that, it’s John here so traditionally we look at the obviously the Calgary and Edmonton markets, Toronto Vancouver and looking at the close-end booking curves received, if we see any kind of hint to the slowdown or reduction in demand and I have to say, thus far, we don't see that all we are not seeing any potential slowdown in our booking curves, we’ve looked particularly kind of post holidays in January, we saw yield strength, I’m talking about Calgary and Edmonton here, we saw yield strength, throughout the booking curve including inside, last two weeks before departure that gives us good confidence that the corporate market is performing well.

For Q1 looking forward, we see both yield and low factor strength throughout the booking curve and both of those are holding quite well so I think at least in the short term we’re not seeing any cause for concern, especially in Western Canada we’re seeing very encouraging results, I think it’s probably little too early for us to look forward to Q2 right now specially because Q2 is going to be a little bit of a different situation this year as we comp on the labor action we had last year so I think at this point Q1 looks very solid and certainly for January we haven’t, we didn't see any cause of concern.

Konark Gupta

And then second question from me is on the CASM outlook. Harry, I guess. So for Q1 and 2019, so obviously, there's inflation here and you kind of explained why that's the case. But I'm just wondering, how much of the inflation -- or if you can comment qualitatively, have you factored in the pending contract with the pilots as well as some of the future contracts with the 2 other unions? Or it's kind of your expectations? Can you help us shake -- shape our expectations around what's baked into the guidance? And where the guidance can be up or down, based on those contracts coming to fruition?

Harry Taylor

Correct we have baked in everything that we can or estimate the impact of all current and pending contracts, they impact both into the Q1 and full year guidance.

Konark Gupta

So just to clarify, the flight attendants and the dispatchers are also in that guidance, right?

Harry Taylor

Yes, I mean we’re still in negotiations but we have to put a provision in there to give proper guidance to you and the best guidance that we can so this would be one of the things that could change over time but to the best of our ability we have build that into the guidance.

Operator

Our next question comes from Hunter Keay of Wolfe Research.

Hunter Keay

I just wanted to, just tie to commentary around - you guys obviously sound fantastic on the demand environment and pricing but I'm trying to, sort of tie that commentary to the capacity cuts which you mentioned you did because of competitive and economic conditions. So can you just square those two things for me? Thanks.

Edward Sims

Well one is generating the other, to be honest, Hunter. It's not just the capacity reduction, it’s the redeployment of available aircraft to new routes that actually suit the partnership structure to which we’re working, so redirecting aircraft towards, I'm thinking particularly of transborder areas, redirecting aircraft from our old paradigm where we managed parallel relationships with co-share partners towards reinforcing the relationship with Delta is giving us greater confidence in terms of the RASM outlook, it’s not simply the capacity reduction, it's actually the redeployment of some of that capacity to high yielding routes and again the anticipation of the regulatory approval of the Delta JV later this year.

And so I think it's combination of those two factors that we continue and we believed that the capacity reduction was essential in the marketplace, we continue to believe we took a responsible and market leading position on that capacity reduction we will not be, notwithstanding any other economic conditions reviewing that was capacity levels, but we are confident that the redeployment of routes will really be consummated by the time that we get regulatory improvements in new JV.

Hunter Keay

And then your utilization, aircraft utilization was down for the fifth straight year, it’s down about 9%, from the peak five years ago and obviously you’re a different airline now than you were then, but as you’re thinking about some of the changes in scheduling and obstructs that you guys said, it was controllable.

Is there an opportunity to do better on utilization, obviously you’re holding things adjusting for the changes in fleet, in the long haul service, I understand all that. But is there an opportunity to better on utilization this year that could drive a little bit of incremental CASM mix relative to where you stand right now, and the guide and the budget that you're just got to take sort of cautiously as the year progresses to kind of see how you can go driving a little bit utilization?

Edward Sims

Yes, I’ll just say, Hunter it depends and I know you hate that answer but we have been cautious, we have been prudent during the winter, we carried spare capacity in the event of IROPs, I’m very, very glad we did because that drove that incredibly high completion rate for the Christmas period.

We have built spare capacity into the introduction of this 787, as you know we're effectively flying 14 out of potential 21 rotations if we wanted to fly at that, those three aircraft daily to our first three destinations, We’ve learnt a lot of lessons from the induction of the 767 and we believe that actually carrying that available capacity which clearly reduces full utilization is the sensible approach.

That said, we do see opportunities for high utilization particularly within Swoop and that may have our CASM, for the CASM to create benefit for Swoop later in the year, but we’re still evaluating how that will best be affected with the network pattern that we’re building Swoop as we move towards 10 aircrafts.

Harry Taylor

And this is Harry here, just to add that the utilization flying can be a slippery slope because while it helps CASM it tends to dilute RASM and so some of the capacity reductions we took were so called utilization, low return flights et cetera et cetera, so we're certainly proud of the efficiency of the fleet, we want to push it as best we can, but we don't, we want to make sure that we’re driving incremental profit at the end of the day.

Operator

Our next question comes from Cameron Doerksen of National Bank Financial.

Cameron Doerksen

I guess just first question. I appreciate that maybe not all the details of the pilots agreement are settled or you don't want necessarily talk about them. But is there anything you can sort of talk about with regards to whether there's any scope limitations? I'm thinking about, are there any restrictions on how large you can grow the Swoop fleet toward the Encore fleet?

Edward Sims

So Cameron the next close answer to it, is probably no, it can be no. I made a commitment right through the duration of our discussions with our pilot group that I would not negotiate in public, and scope is very much part of those conditions. As we indicated in our opening remarks we made all appropriate provisions, both at the cost level and within scope agreement. So, I'm really not in a position to comment any further because that is really all part of the arbitrated settlement.

Cameron Doerksen

Maybe just a second question then, just on the RASM outlook for Q1 and maybe looking ahead to Q2. I mean, there's a shift in Easter, I guess, this year that I think otherwise would sort of negatively -- or is it maybe negatively impacting the RASM year-over-year in Q1, but should have a positive impact in Q2. Is there any way you can kind of quantify that shift in Easter impact?

John Weatherill

Yes, I can do that, it’s John Weatherill here, so we have that impacted about not quite a point of drag, may be a 0.7, 0.8 of drag.

Cameron Doerksen

Shift from Q1 or Q2.

John Weatherill

Partnership, yes drag in the first quarter and then that’ll be a positive tailwind in the second quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ben Cherniavsky of Raymond James.

Ben Cherniavsky

I just want to clarify that commentary around the pricing of your premium cabin, you say you’re not, you're adamant that you're not going to discount it in yet, every look I have at your fares on the flights from Calgary to Toronto were significantly cheaper than your competitor, and I’m not just looking at one, I'm looking like across the booking curve almost every seat, every week for until those planes are redeployed, so can you just clarify exactly what you mean by parity on fares?

Harry Taylor

I'll go first and I'll ask John to elaborate given that it sits directly in his will, Ben obviously we read your note to that effect at late last week, you know if I look at Toronto Calgary Calgary Toronto, it’s part of the prudent approach to the instruction of that fleet that we discussed, we believe that as we deploy that fleet timing, you’re going to be one of the substantial bank of flying that we fly on that cold route.

We are looking at effectively price priority for both our economy and our premium economy fares with the equivalent of a MAX or on an NG on the 737. For the business cabin, we have pitched that probably a means of introducing premium guests who might otherwise not have traveled previously on WestJet to that lying flat business class cabin, and probably is a way of stimulating more premium demand.

When I look at discounting, we are thinking primarily of it's primarily fit for purpose which is on the international and transatlantic routes. And that's really where we've set our stall out but that's where we would operate at a parity level. As we introduce it on the Calgary Toronto and Toronto Calgary routes, we will look to see that what level of demand we can actually fill that cabin and look out what further opportunity we have to close the yield gap.

Ben Cherniavsky

And even as I look out into the summer months on your Calgary London flights, your flexible business class ticket is substantially cheaper than the competition, and I would expect that like you're flying, you're flying to Heathrow, you guys don't have allowances in place yet, there are so many things of product that isn't at parity with the super premium flyer that I would take it reasonable for you guys to try and pitch in more value oriented approach to that product. So I just, I'm still trying to understand that language

John Weatherill

Yes, it's John here, Ben. So the way we kind of view this I think what we've described around our cabin pricing strategy for transatlantic is to price it at - so our fares are at parity with Air Canada. Within those foul fares, there is a number of different attributes from the fares including advanced purchase requirements and inventory allocations and so it think it's totally natural that although the fare structure may be priced the same, you may see differences and the fare is actually available for purchase on a given day.

Certainly we expect that. At this point, we're tracking, as you would expect, we're tracking our transatlantic 787 bookings very, very closely and cabin probably as closely as any of the cabins. What we're seeing right now is that our bookings are coming in on peace with what we expect and more importantly they're coming in at the yield that we had modeled.

And so if we see any deviation of that negatively, you can expect to see their reduction in fares that we see a positive variance to that than you might expect to see those prices come a little more into line with what the competition is charging. But, we're, we don't view it as how we have to stack up against the competition, we view it as are we getting the bookings at the pace that we expect. And at this point, we are.

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes, so I guess maybe I'm splitting hairs so I'm trying to understand how you guys view parity because I think of it as like I would expect to see the identical fares on identical routes and clearly that's not the case right now.

Edward Sims

So as I said in filed fares are, if you just take a look at the fares that we have filed in [indiscernible] I think they are at parity. But how different airlines choose to make inventory available at a given time can differ. And so as a result at any point of time you might see a different selling fare than ?

I think I'm most interested in the fare that you're fetching in the market, not that you're filing in the schedule. So, but anyway, that's helpful clarification. And just on the second question, you know stepping back like this is the third year now you guys have started the year focused on margin expansion and making those kind of those kind of targets and the last couple of years haven't transpired.

So, I realize obviously the bars have been set lower because you're laughing some easy comps from some very difficult circumstances last year. But what gives you the confidence that this time you've got it right and you've got the visibility on the year that you maybe didn't have in the prior two years.

Charles Duncan

So you know that's an interacting argument, Ben. We can't really win that. Last year we were operating behind, this year we'll be laughing at the year that was behind. What gives us confidence is in our strategic execution, and the number of initiatives that we delivered in 2018. Some of which were CASM accretive and attracted cost particularly around the introduction of the new fleet in the Dreamliner, but it's the sheer volume of strategic execution towards the end of the year as we rolled out both the changes in the awards program, as we rolled out fare class realignment, we have incurred a lot of that cost forward in 2018 which were designed to be at RASM accretive in 2019.

So I think it's the volume of initiatives, the strategic executional capability that we've delivered and our focus on both the premium and international revenue streams to which we haven't had full access in previous years.

Edward Sims

I would just add to that the, if we're going to go back to that same term, the prudent management of capacity growth has given us more confidence that we can deliver the unit revenue growth that we're targeting and without adding a bunch of new initiatives to add it to our unit cost, so.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andrew Didora of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Cheng Young

This is actually Emma on for Andrew. You've been talking, your commentary on the 787 bookings was really positive. A lot of the U.S. carriers have actually been calling out for a deceleration on the transatlantic. We were wondering if you could talk about what you see is differentiating your service on this competitive market.

Edward Sims

Absolutely Emma. Part of the thinking behind that was basing the first three aircraft at our home basing in Calgary. We still firmly believe that Western Canadian and the Western North American markets are relatively underserved by contrast to the Eastern seaboard.

So, the combination of the residual strength or the residual demand both in the Western regions but also the way we are building JV partnerships, the anticipated regulatory approval of Delta with that particular strength from the previous merger with Northwest and Northwest's core strength in this region which will feed our network.

But also the early stages of forthcoming JV negotiations with Air France-KLM giving us increased confidence both end the route that we will be up to withstand some of the year old challenges that we've seen from some of our North American competition and of course we are flying brand new aircraft, absolutely new generation aircraft on that route, and we know as a fact that people will ask for the 787 in preference to other older wide-bodied aircrafts on those routes.

Cheng Young

And then just as our second question. Given your ROIC focus, how are you thinking about, like, your domestic growth over more of the medium term, just considering where we are in the economic cycles?

Harry Taylor

It's Harry here. In terms of domestic growth, this year is very low by our standards, at least by our history exceedingly low. And we'll continue that. We're looking for, we're only going to add capacity where we believe the returns are there and so that's what's given us the - some of the upsides we saw in unit revenues in Q4 and are expecting through this year. We're going to continue this plan. This is working for us.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris Murray of AltaCorp Capital.

Chris Murray

Just a quick question on, Harry for you on CapEx if you, if we can. You talked about $515 million to $535 million but you'd also talked about the selling this back would return about half of your full year numbers. As we think on our cash basis net for the Q1 which should be almost neutral. Is that a fair way to think about it?

Harry Taylor

Yes, that's fair.

Chris Murray

So net probably just a small generation of cash in the first quarter okay. No, I was just wanted to double check. The second question is just, turning to Swoop a little bit, and I know we've talked about wide-body business, but any commentary on Swoops? How it performed over Christmas, and then I guess what I'm thinking about is the rollout for the balance of the aircraft to 210, and any thoughts around future growth based on the performance you've seen out of the unit.

Edward Sims

Yes, I'll go first Chris. It's Ed here. Just on Swoop, we anticipated revenue decretion. That's what we've seen but what gives us real confidence is that the cost accretion CASM decrease is actually outstripping revenue. So we are moving relentlessly, including during the last quarter, towards that $0.06 CASM target which we know on a unequipped will be the lowest in the Canadian market, and we have that very, very much within our grasp.

That gives us confidence. Q4 was a difficult quarter as was largely because of the drag in October delay on transport or regulatory approvals. Since that time we have been launching, we had extraordinary launch show of - I think about 15 new destinations over that quarter. So again a bit like the WestJet Group, there's a lot of strategic initiative execution for Swoop during the quarter. We're now feeling not much more optimistic about the revenue potential.

I'm certainly incredibly confident about its growth on ancillaries and that's providing some really useful pointers for the broader WestJet Group. And the ancillary growth during the first quarter of F19 is giving us tremendous confidence that again Swoop just as its hedging towards a $0.06 CASM, it's also heading towards its target of over $40 of ancillary revenue per guest.

Chris Murray

And then back to like thinking about growth though I mean you've talked about going to two about 10 aircraft and then I guess evaluating at that point but it sounds like if it's going the way you think I guess a couple of questions. One, what kind of opportunities you have to grow it from I guess either existing aircraft in your fleet that you could convert or bringing in other aircraft to grow beyond that 10 aircraft fleet, that's plan right now.

Edward Sims

Well I see the same, Chris, there's a lot of potential uncertainty in the market. We're seeing a lot of statements without a lot of substance from some of the potential new entrants about what capacity they might put into the marketplace. Right now we are focusing on the growth plan to 10. If we start to model beyond 10, it's more likely I would say to be on least returns than the incremental aircraft in line with our overall caution on market capacity.

Operator

Our final question comes from Tim James of TD Securities.

Tim James

Just one question from me. I'm just wondering given plans for Q1 2019 international capacity growth from - comment kind of on specific regions or destinations where you're seeing strength that's driving the need for that…

Edward Sims

I'll start and I'll ask John to pick up again, Tim. You know one of the things that gives us the great level of confidence if you look at across the whole market is the relative stability of the domestic market which as you know was a RASM drag for us last year. We're starting to see our overall ASM reductions have a beneficial impact with along with the growth of premium traffic domestically.

And if I have a concern at the moment, it's primarily on transborder. And there's a lot of additional capacity into and out of markets like Hawaii and markets like California. So we're really evaluating pricing levels on those markets in particular. Other than that we're seeing still remaining confident about our growth into the Sun markets and also transatlantic, not just on the 787 but also on the 767.

John Weatherill

Yes, and I'll just add to that, Tim, so we're netting out to essentially flat growth in the WestJet size for Q1. But where we actually do see a pretty significant capacity growth is in the International Sun market. So that's Mexico and the Caribbean. We are booked 13% capacity growth for WestJet in Q1 in those markets. And we feel very, very good about how those markets are performing right now.

So we seem to be essentially absorbing all of that 13% capacity growth through yield and holding all factors in yield improvements. So we're quite pleased about the international Sun market. Ed mentioned a transborder thing on a region, probably one region of concern and that is the case. But our capacity growth is very modest, they were up less than a point in capacity in transborder.

Edward Sims

And Tim, if I can just put in a plug, one of our unsung heroes in the portfolio is really our Westjet vacation program. And we're seeing terrific growth in the land margin of that particular program, and have had two or three record breaking days for both volume and yield for Westjet vacations during the last quarter.

Tim James

And actually one more quick one if I could just squeeze it in for Harry just to a confirmation of something you were speaking to earlier in the call. The leasing expense for 2019 you mentioned that that will go up and in parts I guess certain large part because of these leasebacks on the 787s, but that is before taking into account what may come from the change to IFRS 16. Is that correct?

Harry Taylor

That's correct.

Edward Sims

All right. Thank you, Operator, and everyone on the call. This call has been webcast and is available for replay. Details were provided in our fourth quarter and year-end earnings release that was issued earlier this morning. Thank you again for joining us this morning, and thank you for your interest in WestJet.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.