Dunkin' Brands Is Wonderfully Cash Flow Efficient

This approach is risky over the long run without higher organic growth (same store sales). The pressure is on Dunkin' to perform better in this area.

Coffee has become a "hot" commodity in the investing community. The success of Starbucks (SBUX) has forced the market to respect coffee as a growth engine thanks to the need for consumers to get their daily "fix" of morning joe. This trend has been recently emphasized by beverage king Coca-Cola's decision to go out and buy U.K. coffee chain Costa for $5.1 billion. Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) has been an "under the radar" player in the sector since going public in 2011. With an asset light business model, strong performance metrics, and a growth runway via store expansion and international markets - we are bullish on the long term prospects of Dunkin' Brands. However, there are some key risks that investors should be aware of. Potential investors in Dunkin' Brands can do well over the long term if some caution is used.

Dunkin' Brands is a holding company that franchises the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins brands of restaurants. The company has almost 21,000 combined franchise locations worldwide. Approximately 82% of the company's $882 million in total revenues are generated within the US market. The company's US Dunkin' Donuts brand is the far and away revenue leader.

Dunkin' Brands franchises its store locations. In other words, it develops the intellectual property such as the brand, the business model, etc. and makes it available to franchisees for a set fee as well as royalties and other kick backs. This places responsibility for overhead such as equipment, labor, etc. on the franchisee rather than Dunkin' Brands.

Financial Performance

The business has seen steady growth since going public in 2011. Over the past five years, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 5.51%, while earnings per share have grown at a rate of 32.51% over the same time frame. The stark difference between revenue and EPS growth is partly due to the company's practice of aggressively buying back shares. Since going public, the number of shares outstanding has dropped from 120 million to 82 million.

We mentioned above that the company runs a very asset light business by franchising its stores, putting much of the overhead on the franchisees. The result has been stellar profitability that has continued to get better over the years. In less than a decade, the company has seen its operating margin surge to more than 51%. Meanwhile, Dunkin' Brands is a "cash cow". In other words, it converts a high percentage of its revenue into free cash flow. We typically set a benchmark conversion rate of 10%, and we can see that Dunkin' triples this benchmark.

To gain additional perspective, we turn to the company's cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). This metric measures how effective management is at generating cash with the company's resources. It is also a baseline indicator of the strength of a company's competitive "moat".

We like to see a CROCI in the low-teens or higher, and Dunkin' Brands falls just short of that. While a CROCI of almost 10% is solid, the metric favors asset light businesses. This disconnect might cause us to raise an eyebrow at management's efficiency, but the company's great margins and FCF generation are enough for us to give Dunkin' a "pass" here.

The last area of review before moving on is the balance sheet. It's a crucial aspect of an investment thesis because a weak balance sheet can derail a company. Too much leverage can leave a company vulnerable to rising interest rates, and potentially cause cash flow problems for a business.

This is where we see perhaps the largest "red flag" in Dunkin' Brands. The company (intentionally) maximizes its borrowing. While debt can be a good thing when your return far exceeds your borrowing costs, Dunkin's leverage ratio of 5.8X EBITDA more than doubles up on our normal "warning sign" ratio of 2.5X.

Is this a reason to avoid the stock? While the leverage ratio is very high, there are reasons to avoid panic. The company's revenue base is built primarily on franchise fees which are very stable income streams for the business. This in combination with the company's non-capital intensive nature gives Dunkin' a bit more financial "wiggle room" than most companies. In fact, Dunkin' last secured debt back in 2017 when the leverage ratio was approximately 4.2X. The company was able to secure an A2 rating. With the company continuing to expand its revenue base via store expansion, we give Dunkin' a rare pass on its balance sheet. We still would prefer a deleveraging effort to bring that ratio to under 4.5X.

Dividend Outlook

Dunkin' Brands is not going to show up on many dividend growth screens due to the company's short public life. Still, the company is working on its dividend growth streak which currently stands at seven years. The dividend is paid out every quarter, and totals an annual payout to shareholders of $1.39 per share. The yield of 2.04% will not be enough to entice most income seekers, when US 10 year treasuries can be had yielding 2.72%.

It remains to be seen how much of a priority the dividend will remain for Dunkin' Brands. The dividend shows a strong growth rate with a five year CAGR of 12.8%. However, that rate has slowed down a bit. Its three year CAGR is 9.5%, and its most recent raise was less than that at 7.8%. This is still inflation beating growth, but look at where Dunkin' has spent its cash. While the dividend only consumes about half of FCF, management has poured immense cash into stock buybacks - even borrowing to do so. Investors with hopes of rapid income expansion will want to note management's favoring of buybacks before establishing a position. The dividend is well-funded (at least mathematically), but we could easily see the dividend becoming a second thought if it means preserving buybacks. Investors should probably expect dividend growth in the mid single digits moving forward in light of this trend.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Dunkin' Brands' business model leaves a couple of primary levers for growth. The first (and most obvious) being store expansion. The more stores that are open, the larger the income stream of franchise fees for Dunkin'. Despite nearly 21,000 locations worldwide, there is still significant room for expansion.

The company's main segment - the US Dunkin' Donuts brand - is heavily concentrated in the Northeastern US. The company is currently executing an initiative to add 1,000 new stores to the US by the end of 2020. The vast majority of these will be outside of the "core" market where penetration is much less dense.

The other main driver of store expansion is the international markets. International markets are where the company's Baskin Robbins brand has really shined. Of the new stores added since 2011, the largest representation of that grouping has been Baskin Robbins stores opened outside of the US.

The other main lever of growth is same store sales. Just like any restaurant, the more people walking through your door, the better off your business is. This metric impacts Dunkin' in two ways. First, the company receives a royalty on sales from its franchisees. Obviously the more sales grow, the larger the royalties are for corporate. However, sales growth plays another important role. Given that Dunkin' receives so much money in the form of franchise fees, it is important for the company to build as valuable a brand as it can. Higher same store sales growth equates to a higher fee that the company can command from perspective and renewing franchisees.

Dunkin' cannot rely on store expansion alone. It is currently stuck at around 1% same stores growth, which the company is aggressively trying to change. Dunkin' is taking various actions to try and improve that growth to around 3%. These include promoting its rewards program "DD Perks". The menus are also being simplified, and stores are being remodeled to enhance the customer experience. The company is hoping to accomplish this increased growth by 2020, so this may be the most important variable that investors need to monitor over the next several quarters.

Investors should note some potential risks to Dunkin's business moving forward. As we mentioned, same store sales growth is ultra-important. The company's failure to execute could stunt growth enough to place pressure on the company's stock buyback habits. The more organic growth Dunkin' produces, the less that buybacks become a potential pain point.

Valuation

Shares of Dunkin' Brands have been up and down over the past year. Shares are currently trading at just over $69 per share, putting them just above the midpoint of the stock's 52 week range. With analysts projecting earnings per share of $2.83 for the current year, the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of 24.38X. This is a discount of 22% to its historical median PE of 31.25X.

We aren't quite onboard with declaring Dunkin' a "can't miss" deal in the current market. From a cash flow perspective, the current yield of 3.91% is well off of its highs since its IPO.

While we have no issue with the current earnings multiple, we recommend approaching Dunkin' Brands with some caution. Near flat comparable sales growth combined with very high stock buybacks force us to question the long term sustainability of such an approach. Dunkin' Brands actually reminds us of another stock that employs a similar strategy to drive earnings growth.

While the PE ratio isn't as hazardous, the organic growth rate is also lower. We would feel more comfortable given a margin of safety. If the stock were to fall to 20X earnings, shares would be priced near $57 per share. At this price range, the long term upside/risk ratio makes more sense.

Wrapping Up

Dunkin' Brands is a bit of a mixed bag. While the company's strategy to maximize EPS through a highly leveraged buyback plan is effective, it amplifies the risk within the stock. Organic growth in the form of comparable sales are crucial to driving the business forward over the long term.

With a sensible valuation, investors can do nicely over the long term as Dunkin' Brands offers a stellar cash flow engine thanks to its lean, high margin operating model.

