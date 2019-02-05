Earnings Analysis | Basic Materials

Scotts Miracle-Gro Over-Fertilized

About: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)
by: Paid Observer
Paid Observer
Summary

After a disappointing 2018, Scotts Miracle-Gro looks to shine a more positive light on the upcoming fiscal year.

Q1 revenue beat by $11M but adjusted EPS fell short $0.14.

The last few years of funding Hawthorne's dubious acquisitions has left the balance sheet in need of care.

The company is still expensive, but I am no longer short the name.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) reported Q1 results Wednesday morning and held a conference call. Revenue beat by $10.8M while EPS fell short by $0.14. I share my thoughts on the press release & conference