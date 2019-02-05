A Big (Little) Move For General Electric

When it comes to military contracts, first looks can be deceiving. Small or mid-sized awards that may not appear material at first glance could lead to high-margin contracts of significant size, with revenue and profits spanning years or even decades. Perhaps the best recent example of this can be seen by looking at a contract awarded by the US Army to General Electric (GE) through the latter’s Aviation segment. This move, as I read from some commenters, appears not to "move the needle"’ for a firm as large as General Electric. But when you really dig down deep, there’s significant potential for long-term value creation for the firm from this move.

A look at the contract

Back in 2008, General Electric’s Aviation segment was awarded a contract by the US government for the development of its GE3000 engine, making it one of two firms, the other being a joint venture between Honeywell (HON) and United Technologies (UTX), to receive work. This program later turned into ITEP (the Improved Turbine Engine Program) and the two firms were tasked with coming up with a new turboshaft engine to replace those currently in the military’s UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters.

The needs associated with the Army’s true objective were incredibly specific. According to one source, “The Army currently lacks the ability to conduct armed reconnaissance, light attack, and security with improved stand-off and lethal and non-lethal capabilities with a platform sized to hide in radar clutter and for the urban canyons and mega cities. To close this gap, the Army envisions an optionally manned, next-generation rotorcraft with attributes of reduced cognitive workload, increased operational tempo through ultra-reliable designs and extended maintenance free periods, and advanced teaming and autonomous capabilities.”

*Taken from General Electric

The end result of this work ended up being the Aviation segment’s T901-GE-900, the likes of which you can see above and below. The Army insisted that any unit they accept be capable of not only generating 50% more energy output, but doing so while consuming 25% less fuel. According to the management team at General Electric, that’s precisely what the unit being worked on does or will do. Now, in this latest award, General Electric has been granted a sum of $517.4 million, classified as an engineering, manufacturing, and development award that will result in the development of the T901 this year and that will extend until the first of August 2024. Assuming the contract is successful, from there it would likely move into low-rate initial production, with the aim of significant deployments taking place in the late 2020s or early 2030s.

*Taken from General Electric

This leaves the firm with significant upside

In 2018, General Electric’s Aviation segment generated revenue of $30.57 billion, up around 13% compared to the $27.01 billion the segment reported for its 2017 fiscal year. Comparatively speaking, then, this $517.4 million contract, especially since work will be spread over the next few years, is a drop in the bucket. Everybody is willing to admit that, but what’s really interesting is the Pandora’s box this will open in the years to come.

You see, one aim is for around 3,000 Black Hawks and Apache helicopters to be fitted with these new engines over time. Because the data is not publicly available, we are only left with so much to work with, but what is available suggests that for shareholders the upside could be material. Take, for instance, a look at the Army’s projected budget for its Black Hawk helicopters for its 2019 budget. Shown below, the image illustrates that the government intends to spend $1.42 billion toward the units, with nearly $1.12 billion being spent toward buying 49 new units (at an average price of $22.8 million apiece), and the remaining $146.1 million being spent for just 18 upgrades (its first year of upgrades on the UH-60A through UH-60L Digital) at an average price per unit of $8.1 million.

*Taken from the US Department of Defense

On a per-unit basis, the budgeted funds from the Apache helicopters is even greater. As you can see in the image below, the company intends to spend $1.27 billion on the Apache, with $343.3 million being spent on 12 new builds (for an average price of $28.6 million apiece) and $927.8 million being allocated toward re-manufacturing 48 units (at an average price of $19.3 million apiece).

*Taken from the US Department of Defense

Now, what kind of spending might we see by the military on these units in the future? Sadly, we do not know, but we do know that in 2017 alone (we are still waiting on completed data for 2018), Aviation sold to the military 617 engines across the board. Assuming that military sales recorded are only or substantially for engines and not other goods or services for the segment, this would have resulted in revenue to General Electric’s segment of $3.78 billion, or $6.13 million per engine on average. Even if the engines ultimately sold are sold for less than this, it could result in billions of dollars worth of sales from a few thousand units, but that’s not all.

You see, in addition to replacing the engines on the Black Hawks and Apache helicopters, there’s also the possibility that these engines will qualify for aircraft under the military’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program under its Future Vertical Lift effort. It’s uncertain how any engines might ultimately be required here, but any amount would set up General Electric for long-term success. After all, its very own T700 engine, which its current T901 program is slated to replace, had been the engine of choice for both the Black Hawk and Apache helicopters for, according to management, around four decades.

Should General Electric’s Aviation segment go on to generate strong sales from this relationship, and especially if this relationship results in decades of work for various aircraft, not only will the firm generate sales and service-related revenue, its profitability should be appealing as well. Last year, the segment generated profits of $6.47 billion, up about 20% over 2017. This translates to a segment profit margin for 2018 of 21.2%. A similar margin holding over time for this contract, then, might prove to be a material contribution to General Electric’s profits in the future.

Takeaway

Right now, many investors in the market are bearish on General Electric, and, to some extent, they are right to be. That said, in addition to corporate changes within the firm, contract wins, particularly those in the Aviation space, have the potential to materially affect the conglomerate’s financial performance. Yes, it's true that some of them, like this newest one, will result in only modest sales near term, but when looked at in the broader context, this is only paving the road for what might turn out to be a large and important cash cow for the business in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.