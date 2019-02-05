IAC/InterActiveCorp Earnings Preview: The Stock's Price Performance Has Been Among The Best
About: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
by: Rick Pendergraft
Summary
IAC/InterActiveCorp is set to release earnings after the closing bell on Thursday.
Analysts are unanimous with 18 "buy" ratings on the stock.
The stock has been in an upward trend since 2016 and maintained its overall trend throughout 2018.
Internet content firm IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is set to announce earnings after the closing bell on Thursday. The firm is expected to earn $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion for the fourth