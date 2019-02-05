TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) CEO Kevin Stein on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)
by: SA Transcripts
TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)
Q1 2019 Results Conference Call
February 05, 2019 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Liza Sabol - Investor Relations
Nick Howley - Executive Chairman
Kevin Stein - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mike Lisman - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Carter Copeland - Melius Research
Robert Spingarn - Credit Suisse
Myles Walton - UBS
Robert Stallard - Vertical Research
Ken Herbert - Canaccord
David Strauss - Barclays
Hunter Keay - Wolfe Research
Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust
Gautam Khanna - Cowen
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Peter Arment - Baird
Jason Rodgers - Great Lakes Review
Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Rajeev Lalwani - Morgan Stanley
Presentation
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to your