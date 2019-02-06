Long Ideas | Industrial 

Waste Management: Trash Talk

|
About: Waste Management, Inc. (WM), Includes: ADSW, CWST, RSG, WCN
by: Andrew Townsend
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Andrew Townsend
Value, long-term horizon
Summary

Waste Management is a leader in the solid waste industry.

Continuously maintains a "shareholder first" mentality.

High barriers to entry give WM a long-term competitive advantage.

May offer downside protection to your portfolio.

WM is a great long term buy and retirement holding.

Waste Management (WM) is a high-grade long term holding for conservative investors and those seeking downside protection. Yet, it is still a smart buy for those wanting to take advantage of a bull