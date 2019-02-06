Waste Management: Trash Talk
About: Waste Management, Inc. (WM), Includes: ADSW, CWST, RSG, WCN
by: Andrew Townsend
Summary
Waste Management is a leader in the solid waste industry.
Continuously maintains a "shareholder first" mentality.
High barriers to entry give WM a long-term competitive advantage.
May offer downside protection to your portfolio.
WM is a great long term buy and retirement holding.
Waste Management (WM) is a high-grade long term holding for conservative investors and those seeking downside protection. Yet, it is still a smart buy for those wanting to take advantage of a bull