February 2019 Outlook For IOTA

IOTA looks like it could break upward slightly from the support channel, but we shouldn't expect big movement without an announcement.

IOTA (IOT-USD) continues to trade in very narrow ranges and under conditions of very light trading volumes in its pairing with Bitcoin. This analysis will look at the possible price scenarios for IOTA/BTC as we head into the second month of the year.

Fundamental Outlook

IOTA has just launched its new documentation portal. This portal is supposed to be a road map to guide new users and developers alike on the IOTA platform and how applications can be developed on its network.

According to Jakub Cech, the product owner at the IOTA Foundation, this portal is expected to provide a more unified look with the Trinity Wallet and the primary website. The portal is expected to be given some additional features in the near future. The portal is optimized for viewing on wide-screen desktops and mobile devices.

Price wise, IOTA has consolidated on USD trading pairing around $.25 for the last week or so. An outbreak in one direction might be expected. Below, we'll look at how IOTA has traded against a more popular BTC trading pair.

Technical Outlook

The analysis for IOTA/BTC starts with a look at the weekly chart which shows that price is inching downward to the immediate support level located at 0.00006411 BTC. This is coming on the back of light selling volume, which has been the case for the third week in a row.

IOTA/BTC Weekly Chart: February 2, 2019

Light volume may continue to persist as we head into the first week of February. At the moment, there's no indication of much activity by IOTA bulls.

We turn to the daily chart to see what the current price action will translate into as a result of the interaction of the price action and the recent price levels.

IOTA/BTC Daily Chart: February 2, 2019

We see the bearish pennant and the resolution of this pattern, which has resulted in price finding support at the site of a previous support (point 1) and a previous resistance (boxed area marked “2”). This price level is at 0.00007301. The prevailing volumes in the market are tilting toward the selling side of the market, even though selling volumes are diminishing. This is not surprising as those who previously sold IOTA/BTC on the break of the bearish pennant would definitely reappraise their positions as price arrives at the site of a previous support.

Putting all these points together, what are the possible trade scenarios for IOTA/USD going forward?

Trade Scenario 1

Price has been testing the identified support level for a week now. To get an idea of what's going on at that key level, we need to answer this question: Is the stall of price action as a result of increased activity of buyers, reduced activity of sellers, or input from previously uncommitted traders?

In our assessment, it's more of a function of reduced selling activity and possible entry of previously uncommitted traders. It's likely that we will see prices bounce from the present support levels and have a short-term rally to the 0.00007500 mark, or even possibly the 0.00008 mark. These two areas are where rallying prices have previously found support in October 2018, which later broke down and reversed roles to become a resistance in November 2018. We may need to see some buying volumes coming to play to push prices up to this level, and this may have to come from previously uncommitted traders who want to profit quickly from a snap bounce from present support levels.

Trade Scenario 2

If the present support level fails to hold in the current week and eventually gives way to a downside break, then we can expect price to continue a slide to the 0.00007 BTC price level. This is the price level which was tested several times between October and December 2018.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term, mid-term and short-term outlook of IOTA is as follows:

Long-Term – neutral

Mid-term – neutral

Short-term – neutral to bullish

There's a lot that still needs to happen in terms of price action in the coming days for a trend to be defined. Until then, the outlook remains neutral.

It must be mentioned that this analysis was done on weekly and daily charts, where price action typically takes several days or weeks to play out. Entries should be made using the hourly chart.

IOTA can be traded for BTC (BTC-USD), ETH (ETH-USD), or BNB (BNB-USD) on the Binance exchange - the recommended exchange for crypto traders.

