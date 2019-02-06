Intelsat S.A.: Time To Relaunch
About: Intelsat S.A. (I)
by: Kerrisdale Capital Management
Summary
Bull thesis unchanged; decline in share price provides attractive entry point.
CBA reportedly "up to its eyeballs" with advisors, level of deal activity indicates progress on finalizing commercial framework agreements.
Recent international spectrum auctions suggest the C band is worth substantially more than what is implied in the current stock price.
With shares 36% below last year’s highs, we believe an investment in Intelsat (I) represents exceptional value ahead of important catalysts as the regulatory process enters its final stages. The bull thesis as