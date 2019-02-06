Shopify: A Multibagger That I Don't Own Anymore

Shopify is growing but majority of that growth is coming from the lower margin business.

Recent capital raise seems to be a move to take advantage of the elevated valuations.

Introduction

Shopify (SHOP) is a provider of cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform. Merchants use Shopify's platform to manage their business across all of their sales channel, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces.

Shopify generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to their platform, as well as through the sale of themes, apps, registration of domain names, and the collection of variable platform fees. Revenue generated from these services is recognized as subscription solutions revenue.

Shopify also offers a variety of merchant solutions that are designed to add value to their merchants and augment subscription solutions. Revenue generated from payment processing fees from Shopify Payments, transaction fees, Shopify Capital, Shopify Shipping, referral fees from partners, and sales of point-of-sales hardware is recognized as merchant solutions revenue.

Valuation

For growth companies that are not reporting profit, I like to value them by assuming base year EPS of one dollar and then applying expected growth rate to see what is the forward P/E ratio after five years. For Shopify, let us assume FY 2018 EPS as $1. Now assuming 50% growth rate in the EPS for next five years, we get $1 * 1.5 * 1.5 * 1.5 * 1.5 * 1.5 = $7.59. This gives us EPS of $7.59 for FY 2023. At the current price of ~$170, the forward P/E ratio for year 2023 is 22.39. This is a very optimistic scenario, where Shopify is able to grow EPS at 50% for five years. Also, this assumes that Shopify can continue to grow without spending significantly on marketing and promotions and hence turn a profit. Considering all this, I see Shopify as overvalued.

Recent Capital Raise

In December 2018, Shopify decided to raise capital by offering 2.6M Class A subordinate voting shares at $154 per share, for an estimated gross proceeds of $400.4M. This is despite Shopify having ~$1.58B in Cash & Short Term Investments on its balance sheet as of 09/30/2018. On the other hand, Shopify had total liabilities of only ~$170M as of 09/30/2018.

Source: Shopify Q3 2018 Financial Results

Shopify had enough cash to carry out its day to day activities and support its growth. Hence, the recent capital raise makes me think that the Shopify management sees the stock price as overvalued and is making most of the opportunity to raise additional capital for future use. A smart move by the management.

Growth but from Lower Margin Business

Shopify's Q3 2018 Management's discussion and analysis reported:

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018 our total revenue was $729.4 million , an increase of 61.9% versus the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . Our business model has two revenue streams: a recurring subscription component we call subscription solutions and a merchant success-based component we call merchant solutions. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , subscription solutions revenues accounted for 45.4% of our total revenues ( 48.0% in the nine months endedSeptember 30, 2017 ). During the nine months endedSeptember 30, 2018 , merchant solutions revenues accounted for 54.6% of total revenues ( 52.0% in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 ).

Source: Shopify Q3 2018 Financial Results

Looking at the above revenue breakdown, we can see that the growth in subscription solutions revenue is lower compared to the growth in merchant solutions revenue.

Source: Shopify Q3 2018 Financial Results

Based on the above cost of revenues table, we can calculate the gross margins of subscription solution and merchant solution business. For the three month ended September 2018, gross margin for subscription solution business is ~78% and the gross margin for the merchant solution business is ~37%. This shows that merchant solution business is a lower margin business. And majority of Shopify's growth coming from the lower margin business is a concern.

Shopify Capital

In order to support the businesses that subscribe to Shopify's services, Shopify in 2016 started providing loan/cash advance to those merchants that are in need of capital. Source: Shopify Q3 2018 Financial Results

From the above table, we can see that merchant cash advance (NYSE:MCA) receivable has grown by 295% from December 2016 to December 2017 and by 111% from December 2017 to September 2018.

There is a potential conflict of interest here, where in the merchant could use the cash advance provided by Shopify to pay Shopify for its services. There is a chance that Shopify's growth numbers could be inflated by adding merchant's in this manner. This is a red flag for me.

Macro Economic Environment

The macro economic environment, where the Chinese economy is slowing down, the interest rates in the US are rising, and there is no end to the US-China trade war, is not favorable for investment in overvalued high growth companies. Also, when the economy takes the turn for the worse, the smaller merchants who need cash advances, are the ones that get affected the most. I fear Shopify's MCA receivable turning into a non-performing asset during such times.

Conclusion

Considering all the above information, the risk reward ratio does not seem to be favorable for an investment in Shopify. It may be beneficial to go over your investment thesis for Shopify once again and act accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as an investment advice. Please do your own due diligence before investing. As with all investments, caveat emptor.