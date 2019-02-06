Ford: An Inexpensive Stock With A Large Dividend

Source

Recently, shares of Ford Motor Company (F) have stabilized after being largely down. The opportunity gives investors the chance to purchase shares that now offer an attractive yield. Along with the yield, shares trade at an inexpensive valuation compared to the market. While a possible trade war could affect shares negatively, the yield should support shareholders from a further pullback.

Ford Pulls Back

Ford shares have been under pressure. Since I last wrote about the shares they have seen a further decline by about 20%.

Data by YCharts

At the lows they were down much more, but along with the rest of the market the shares have rebounded.

In the last few months slowing auto sales and lack of a clear recognizable plan moving forward continue to pressure the stock. This now gives an opportunity to investors who don't mind the risk, a very attractive entry point. The key for new investors is ensuring they have the time to wait out any possible negative outcome. While the shares have been a laggard for many years, going forward with a very attractive dividend should allow for investors to have at least a high single-digit positive return.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, Ford trades at the highest multiple compared to its peers. While General Motors (GM) trades at a slightly lower forward multiple, its dividend is about half that of Ford's The negative here is that Ford has not increased its dividend since 2015, but neither has General Motors. Even if GM resumed dividend raises before Ford, it would take a significant raise or several years for GM to catch up to the yield Ford shares currently offer.

Additionally, we see that Ford has been hit the hardest year to date, down more than any of its nearest competitors.

Reviewing the most recent quarter, we see the dividend is plenty safe.

Source: Investor Presentation

Revenue showed a slight increase of 1%, but more importantly, earnings were stable at $0.30 a share. Full year the company earned $1.30 per share versus a divided of $0.60, which gives us a payout ratio of 46%. The dividend is more than safe, so investors should ease concerns here. Even on prior-year earnings of $1.90 per share, the payout ratio moves down to 31%. It is important to note that Ford paid a supplemental dividend of $0.13 in 2017. While not guaranteed going forward, as long as earnings keep steady, Ford could once again pay out a supplemental dividend. This will give shareholders an even higher yield than the already massive 6.9%. In terms of return of capital, since the dividend is already quite high, I prefer to see the company buy back shares while they are trading at this valuation. Capital allocation is key to maximizing shareholder returns.

Next, we take a look at valuation to see if we are truly getting a fair price.

Source: Morningstar

In the past 5 years, we have not seen a lower forward P/E. 2018 was skewed due to the end of year sell off. Generally, this would signal a possible recession or fears of one on the horizon. As we will discuss, the current fear is a trade war. However, the company is continuing to show strong earnings. Currently, the company is trading for 0.96x book value. This means we are paying $0.96 for every dollar of assets the company has. In other words, we are getting a discount for the earnings power of the company. In the case of a liquidation, the company would give us back the $1 of assets we paid for. Lastly, the company trades at 2.3x cash flow. This is extremely attractive as this is what owning a part of business is all about. The cash flow you are buying access to. Seeing strong cash flow gives us confidence that the company can cover its obligations and continue to invest in the future.

Trade War Fears

Concerns of a trade war are certainly valid. Below we take a look at the market share and sales in markets abroad to assess risk.

Source: 10-K

As we can see, the largest market is the home market, with U.S. sales accounting for about 40% of sales. This number grows larger if we include Mexico and Canada, but since we aren't in the clear for trade concerns with these partners, I will exclude them. The next largest market is Europe. While I believe we have trade concerns with Europe, they will probably disappear in the coming weeks. The Europeans have more to risk due to a large part of their economy being heavily reliant on vehicle sales abroad. In fact, from 2016 numbers, vehicle sales were the 3rd largest export to the United States. This was only $800 million behind the second largest export, pharmaceutical goods.

Source: ACEA

It is evident the number of cars exported to the U.S. was worth quite a large amount. It has been widely reported that in the coming week, we could see a deal take place to make the trade between U.S. auto makers and European automakers more equalized. Currently, American auto manufacturers are realizing a 10% tariff when exported to Europe, while Europe recognizes a 2.5% tariff. If this were to become equal, it could actually help increase sales for American car makers as it will reduce the costs to European consumers.

China trade fears should not be of great concern. Ford has assembly plants, engine plants, and transmission plants already in China. Meaning the cars are manufactured there and not imported, reducing tariff risk.

While there is certainly a risk for Ford shareholders in the trade dispute escalating, I believe cooler heads will prevail and we will see a fair deal come about. This should immediately cause shares to rise.

Conclusion

The company remains strong with a balance sheet ready to weather a downturn.

Source: Investor Presentation

As the company moves towards creating more profitable models, revenue may decline but earnings should improve. Margins are more important to a company than overall revenue. Should this start to show in the earnings reports shares could start to regain traction.Those with a long-term time horizon should look to start a position in Ford. While the shares have been a laggard, I believe they will return to higher levels, offering an opportunity for capital appreciation and a high yield on cost. The company should be able to maintain its dividend in the event of a recession as its payout ratio is more than safe. Trading at a low price/book and with a possible deal on the table, shareholders should stand to benefit in the coming months. If there were no deal, I would expect the shares to stay stagnant or possibly fall. However, I believe the downside is limited due to the already unbelievably cheap valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.