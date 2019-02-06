Billion-Dollar Unicorns: Competition For DocuSign Heating Up
About: DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)
by: Sramana Mitra
Summary
The e-signature market is huge, with a lot of headroom for all players to continue to grow.
DocuSign is acquiring smaller startups to broaden its product portfolio.
Its stock is trading at $48.30 with a market capitalization of $8 billion. It had touched a 52-week high of $68.35 in August last year.
According to a Reports Monitor report published last year, the global digital signature market is estimated to grow by more than 31% annually over the next six years. Billion-Dollar Unicorn DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is