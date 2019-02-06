ScanSource's (SCSC) CEO Mike Baur on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

February 5, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mary Gentry – Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Mike Baur – Chief Executive Officer

Gerry Lyons – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith Housum – Northcoast Research

Chris McGinnis – Sidoti & Company

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to the ScanSource Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. Today’s call is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mary Gentry, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Mary Gentry

Thank you, and welcome