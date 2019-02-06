Still Golden: GraniteShares Gold Trust AUM Increasing Rapidly
About: GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR)
by: Damian Mark
Summary
Gold is valuable in uncertain times because it is scarce and cannot be manipulated like paper currency.
GraniteShares Gold Trust, a relatively new gold ETF, offers investors a low cost way to own gold.
Recent increases in this ETF's assets under management should address concerns that many investors have had concerning the liquidity of this ETF.
Recent Fed dovishness bodes well for gold.
Gold makes sense in times of uncertainty and in times of fiscal profligacy, and I believe both conditions exist in the US in our present moment. Thus, I am bullish on the yellow precious metal.