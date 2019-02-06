Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is a name which surfaced on my radar last year as I was looking across the biotechnology sector for bargains. Unfortunately, Alexion did not present real value in my eyes although I noted that appeal was on the increase.

Shares traded at $115 at the time and today they trade roughly $10 higher, with shares having ranged between $90 and $140 per share over the past twelve months. Early 2018 I noted that growth and lagging share price made that appeal was on the increase, yet my caution was based on still elevated sales multiples, reliance on top-selling drug Soliris and gaps in the pipeline.

Old Thesis

Alexion has thrived following approval for Soliris in 2007 but the one-product wonder made that the company has a real concentration issue at hand as well. Soliris is used to treat disorder "PNH" which in itself destroys red blood cells as a result of a genetic blood disorder. This is a rather rare condition, with just 10,000 being diagnosed in both North America and Europe, as the resulting orphan designation "warrants" a $400,000 list price a year!

Besides "PNH" approval, Soliris is used to treat patients with aHUS as well, being a rare chronic disease which progressively damages vital organs, in what could be an even larger market.

Soliris generated $3.14 billion in sales in 2017, as the drug made up 88% of total product revenues. The company has two other drugs with Strensiq being the most important one. Alexion obtained approval for Strensiq in 2015 to treat patients with hypophosphatasia. Revenues from this drug rose by 62% to $340 million in 2017. The third approved product was acquired with the $8-billion purchase of Synageva through which the company obtained Kanuma. This product grew sales by more than 100% in 2017, yet the $65 million revenue contribution is modest by all means.

With total revenues of $3.55 billion in 2017, the company did expect further growth in 2018, originally forecasting sales of $3.90 billion for 2018, plus or minus $50 million.

2018 - An Eventful Year

Last year was quite an eventful year for Alexion as it announced the purchase of Wilson Therapeutics in an $855-million deal in order to acquire WTX101, a phase 3 development for the namesake Wilson disease.

Later that month the company updated the sales guidance alongside the release of the first-quarter results, now seeing sales at $3.955 billion, plus or minus $30 million. This guidance was hiked to $3.98-4.01 billion alongside the release of the second quarter results as the company furthermore submitted ALXN1210 as treatment for PHN in both Europe and the US in the summer. Another deal was announced in September as the company acquired Syntimmune in order to get a hold of SYNT001 in a $400-million upfront deal. The value of this transaction could rise to $1.2 billion if criteria for milestone payments will be realised.

In October, the third quarter-results marked continued acceleration of sales growth, prompting the company to hike the sales guidance again to $4.02-4.05 billion. In December, the company obtained early FDA approval for Ultomiris for treatment of adults being diagnosed with PNH. On top of the two acquisitions made during 2018, Alexion furthermore announced a collaboration with Caelum to collaborate in the development of assets for AL Amyloidosis at the start of the year.

Fourth-quarter sales were quite impressive, with revenues increasing by 24% to $1.13 billion on the back of a 30% increase in volumes. This made that revenues came in at $4.13 billion for all of 2018, far ahead of the guidance which has been raised quite a few times now.

Soliris saw a 13% increase in sales to $3.56 billion in 2018 on the back of a 16% increase in volumes. Continued growth of the drug makes that it is still responsible for 86% of total revenues. The other two approved products continue to see solid momentum as well with Strensiq reporting a 40% increase in sales to $475 million, and Kanuma reporting a similar percentage increase to $92 million in annual revenues.

Revenue growth rates for both drugs slowed down quite a bit in the fourth quarter, although volumes were still pretty decent. Of interest is that the 2019 guidance includes a 2% headwind in terms of pricing across the board but with costs of some of Soliris running at roughly $400,000 per patient a year, that is still a premium price of course.

Earnings Are Complicated

The earnings numbers reported by Alexion are very complicated. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 billion, a 34% increase compared to the year before, with adjusted earnings totalling $7.92 per share. The company "expensed" the acquisition of Wilson Therapeutics and Syntimmune at $1.18 billion as adjusted earnings, furthermore excluded $320 million in impairment charges as well as $187 million in stock-based compensation. Adjusted for all these (and some other) items, GAAP earnings only totalled $0.35 per share last year.

Amidst a flattish share count of 224 million shares, those shares represent a $28.2 billion market valuation at $125 per share as net debt of $1.3 billion moves up the enterprise valuation towards $29.5 billion. This makes for a 7 times sales multiple based on the 2018 sales results.

For the current year the company sees sales grow to $4.625-4.700 billion, marking about 13% revenue growth at the midpoint of the guidance. Adjusted earnings are seen at $9.10-9.30 per share, suggesting a 16% growth. GAAP earnings are seen at $6.14-7.26 per share (for now) but undoubtedly charges will be incurred along the way. With revenues running at +$4.5 billion per annum based on the Q4 sales numbers, the guidance seems pretty attainable if you ask me.

Sales of Soliris/Ultomiris are seen at $3.97-4.02 billion this year, which makes that reliance remains stable at 86% of total revenues as expected in 2019, with Ultomiris expected to contribute a non-specified revenue number this year. Metabolic sales are seen at $655-680 million. Metabolic sales are the sum of the Strensiq and Kanuma franchise, which generated $567 million in sales, suggesting growth of 15-20% this year.

Trading at $125, the business is valued at roughly 6.4 times forward sales and this comes after the company has bolstered the pipeline quite a bit last year. In terms of earnings multiples, shares trade at just 13-14 times adjusted earnings because of the sky-high margins and the fact that earnings are very adjusted. It is true that if we account for roughly $1.50 per share in stock-based compensation in the guidance, multiples rise to 16-17 times.

Final Thoughts

Last year I was quite compelled by the fact that valuation multiples were coming down a lot, and after a solid 2018 (as well as 2019 guidance) multiples continue to come down quite a bit. Worrisome is that reliance on the top-selling drug/drugs remains, as another product approval will take time to become reality and thus start contributing to diversification.

Besides this concentration risk, which creates real expiration worries, the other big risk is that of premium pricing with prices coming in as high as nearly half a million a year per patient. While some bolt-on M&A activity in 2018 might be applauded given the addition to the pipeline, remember that the company paid $8.4 billion to acquire Kanuma quite some time ago now. With the deal tag coming in at nearly 100 times current sales, it is safe to say that the deal has not lived up to expectations.

Last year I was worried about the modest growth (around 10% at the time), reliance on Soliris and empty pipeline. The company has seen higher growth, sees further growth in the period to come and has added to the pipeline, although the concentration issue remains. Hence I continue to be appealed but am cautious on the back of the reliance issue and the potential pricing competition.

To account for the price and reliance risk I am working with a 4-5 times forward sales multiple as reasonable. At the midpoint and based on forward sales I end up with merely a $21.7 billion enterprise valuation or $20 billion equity valuation. This works down to $90 per share, which makes that I am patiently watching Alexion from the sidelines despite some occasional M&A rumours.