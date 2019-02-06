Is Brexit The Next Lehman Brothers Event?

The countdown to the Brexit on March 29th is now running dangerously close and there is still ‘no deal’ between the UK and EU for a structured exit of Great Britain from 43-years of integration with its European neighbors.

Think Texas seceding from the United States without any agreement on border control, taxes or immigration. In Europe there will not be a civil war but the economic consequences are reckoned to be very significant for the world’s fifth largest economy, and what is currently its second largest economic bloc after the United States.

BoE forecast

The Bank of England was chided by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth for not predicting the 2008 recession. Its economists have been far more forthcoming about the impact of such a ‘no-deal’ Brexit. They confidently forecast a 20 percent plunge in Sterling, 30 per cent fall in house prices and large GDP losses over a protracted period due to increased tariffs and an investment slump.

I have previously written about how UK lawmakers are highly unlikely to allow a ‘no-deal’ Brexit. But I am beginning to get nervous about the potential for a nasty accident. The British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to trap the legislature into a position where it will have to choose between ‘her deal’ (which was rejected by a huge majority last month) and ‘no-deal’ that most lawmakers know to be a calamity for the UK economy.

The problem is that the default position is a ‘no-deal’. If the executive government can ensure that a vote on the ‘no-deal’ does not happen then the automatic sequence of events rolls over into a ‘no-deal’. The French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe has already reached this logical conclusion and has ordered all-out efforts to prepare ports and airports for this very event.

Systemic event

Sure Great Britain won’t go bankrupt overnight and leave $600 billion in creditors like Lehman. But this sort of disruption in a major economy has not been faced since the Second World War. That may not be such a bad analogy. The UK went into that war with the largest empire in history and emerged bankrupt with its empire in Chapter 11.

How will global markets deal with such a historic act of self-harm as exiting the EU without a single agreement in place to replace the literally thousands of EU regulations that govern UK-EU commerce right now? The EU’s Common External Tariff of 4.5 percent will apply to all British exports to its largest customer; collecting those tariffs is going to be impossible on Day One and trucks will be backed up on roads waiting for clearance.

How long will it take the UK parliament then to execute the necessary enabling legislation for business to continue? How long will it take to negotiate trade deals from scratch with other countries? (Currently they are all handled by the EU; an EU-Japan free trade deal came into force on February 1st that the UK will now exit on March 29th, for example).

For its part the EU faces major disruption on supply chains for its multinational companies based in the UK, and the probable collapse of a major export market as the UK consumer reacts to this recessionary event. The impact of Brexit is already there. Auto sales in the UK last year fell by 6.8 percent, the worst performing market in the EU.

Brexit impact like Lehman collapse

So far market analysts have focused mainly on the Forex implications of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit with an immediate drop in Sterling from $1.30 to $1.20. But the impact will be far wider and impact all sectors of the global economy, rather as the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 proved to be such an epic event. Foreign direct investment into the UK is enormous and it will all be compromised by the Brexit, one way or another.

In financial markets the current debate is mainly about technical indicators and whether January was a dead-cat bounce or the revival of the bull market. Perhaps market participants ought to be paying rather more attention to this huge black swan looming on the horizon. Even if the ‘no deal’ is averted at the 11th hour, this could be highly disruptive to financial markets in its closing stages, and even then more uncertainty could follow if a deal is delayed.

