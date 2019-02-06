MagneGas Corporation: Stock Dilution And Uncertain Times

Summary

MagneGas Corporation uses a plasma-based system for the gasification and sterilization of liquid waste.

Some investors may believe that the price increased as a result of the recent revenue growth.

The revenue growth should be appreciated by investors, but the price changed because of the one-for-twenty reverse split.

While MagneGas has many patents, they don’t seem to be that valuable, as the company needs to sell a large amount of fuel to be really profitable.

If MagneGas Corporation continues to issue new shares, the revenue should not matter. The share price should decline, as the market fears stock dilution.