Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Joseph Orlando - President and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Wallace - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us to discuss Collectors Universe's Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended December 31, 2018. With us today from management are Joseph J. Orlando, President and Chief Executive Officer and Joseph Wallace, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Management will provide a brief overview of the quarter and then open up the call to your questions.

Joseph Orlando

Thank you. And welcome to today's second quarter conference call for fiscal 2019. I want to summarize the results for the quarter and then give you some commentary on the outlook going forward into our third fiscal quarter of the year.

Collectors Universe finished Q2 with the marked improvement over Q2 in fiscal 2018. Service revenues in the second quarter were up year-over-year to $15.7 million from $14 million, a 12% increase from a year ago. In fact, every major area of the business showed some level of improvement versus last year from modest to substantial apart from the Shanghai office in China. Our primary division showed an increase of 3% in our overall coin business and 29% in our trading card and autograph business from the previous year.

The PCGS US vintage show and bulk services all produced improved revenue figures versus last year's Q2. While the year-over-year improvement in bulk was insignificant, the vintage service showed an increase of $0.3 million, or 11%. And the PCGS show service was up approximately $0.4 million, or 36%. This is an area of our coin business that generates our highest ASP. Overall, PCGS US was 14% versus last year in Q2. In addition, our coin rating division reached a major career milestone by certifying its 40 million coins during the quarter.

PCGS international on the other hand produced mixed results. Our Hong Kong and Paris offices finished with record Q2 revenues. Hong Kong was up $0.1 million, or 31%, while our Paris office showed an increase of $0.2 million or 43% compared to last year. The Shanghai office was down about $0.8 million year-over-year. But it is important to note that most of that decline was a product of the banking channel effect in fiscal 2018. In Q1 of fiscal 2018, the Shanghai office enjoyed a record quarter due to the high volume of submission from the banking channel.

Because of that volume, the non-banking channel submissions were pushed into Q2. This year since Q1 was absent any banking channel submissions, the non-banking channel revenue was more evenly spread between Q1 and Q2. In fact, year-to-date the non-banking channel revenue is up 5% versus fiscal 2018. The Q2 declines in Shanghai revenues do not in any way change our long-term expansion goals. But it does mean that reevaluation of our structure in China is warranted as we want to maximize our short-term prospects.

Turning to our PSA and PSA/DNA division, this part of our business finished the quarter with another record top and bottom line performance for Q2. The revenue figure of $6 million surpassed last year's record Q2 of $4.6 million, a year-over-year increase of $1.4 million. PSA's record setting quarter included a new all-time quarterly high for unit shipped at roughly 590,000 collectibles. Through the first two quarters of fiscal 2019, this part of our company is well on its way to its ninth consecutive year of top and bottom line growth.

Despite continued improvements to our operational capacity, the submission backlog remains robust as we enter the second half of the fiscal year. Returning to our overall business, gross profit margins were 56% for the quarter, which was up 54% a year ago. Our operating income for Q2 after non-cash stock based compensation was $2.2 million compared to $0.2 million in the previous year.

Income from continuing operations was $1.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, or $0.17 per diluted share, which was up from $70,000 and $0.01 per share in the prior year.

Now let me turn it over to Joe Wallace for a more detailed review of our financial performance in Q2. Joe?

Joseph Wallace

Yes. Thank you, Joe. I'll now give a brief overview of the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. For the second quarter was just typically the seasonally slowest quarter of the year, the Company generated revenues of $15.7 million, earned operating income of $2.2 million and after tax income from continuing operations of $1.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

This compares to the quarterly revenues of $14.1 million, operating income of $240,000 and after tax income from continuing operations of $70,000, or $0.01 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

For the six months, the company generated revenues $33.2 million, earned operating income of $5.0 million and after tax income from continuing operations of $3.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share. This compares to the revenues of $33.8 million, operating income of $4.8 million and after tax income from continuing operations of $3.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the first six months of fiscal 2018.

The second quarter revenue increased of $1.6 million, or 12% included increases of $1.3 million, or 29% in cards and autograph revenues and $0.9 million increase or 14% in US coin revenues. The cards and autographs increase represented record second quarter revenue for that business. The US coin increase represents improved revenue from tradeshows and vintage coins. Total coin revenues increased by $0.3 million or 3% in the quarter despite continued softness in China revenues.

Revenues in these six months included a $2.4 million, or 24% increase in cards and autograph and a $0.7 million or 5% increase in US coin revenues. The cards and autographs revenues increase represented record first half revenues for that business. Total coin revenues for the six months were down $3.0 million, or 14% due to the lower revenues in China.

In China, the non-banking channel revenues were up 6% in the first half of the year, as we continue to build brand awareness for the long term. Total China revenues were down $0.8 million in the second quarter and $3.8 million in the six months due to the previously disclosed absence of banking channel revenues this year, whereas in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2018, banking channel revenues were $250,000 and $3.9 million respectively.

Our coin business represented 57% of revenues in the first half of the year and reflects continued importance of our coin business to our overall financial performance. As discussed on prior calls, our third fiscal quarter is typically our seasonally strongest quarter of the year in the US for coins, due to the release Gold and Silver Eagles by the US Mint in that quarter. And we expect that trend to continue this year.

In addition, we expect that our cards and autograph revenues will continue to grow in a stable manner. With respect to China, our current expectations that we will continue to see stability in our non-banking channel revenues in China in the second half of the year. However, we do not expect to generate revenues from the banking channel during the remainder of fiscal 2019.

The gross profit margins were 56% and 57% in the second quarter and six months as compared to 54% and 59% in last year's second quarter and six months. The higher gross profit margin in the second quarter reflects the 12% second quarter revenue increase, whereas the lower gross profit margin for the six months reflects the lower China revenues. As previously disclosed, there can be variability in the gross profit margin due to the mix of revenues and the seasonality of our business. On a quarterly basis in fiscal 2018, our gross profit margin varied between 54% and 62%.

Selling and marketing expenses were 16% of revenues in the second quarter in six months as compared to 17% and 15% in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2018. The dollar increases included higher costs in our growing cards and autographs business, including business development cost incurred for our new Japanese subsidiary, partially offset by selling and marketing costs savings in other parts of the business.

G&A expenses represented about 26% of revenues in the second quarter and six months, as compared to about 35% and 29% in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2018. The dollar decreases $0.9 million in the quarter and $1.2 million for the six months, primarily reflected one, the non-recurrence in the current year periods of moving and lease exit cost of about $0.6 million incurred in the three and six months ended December 31, 2017 for the company's then operation - new operations and headquarter facility.

Two, lower payroll related costs of $0.3 million in the quarter and $0.8 million in the six months arising from staff reductions in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and management change in the company's coin business that occurred in the first half of the year. And three, lower recruitment cost in the six months.

Those cost reductions were partially offset by increased depreciation expense related to asset capitalize as part of the company's new facility, and higher amortization costs for capitalized software projects.

The tax rate this year reflects an ongoing federal tax rate of 21% as compared to a blended rate of 28% in the first half of last year. All periods were adjusted for excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to the vesting of restricted stock which are recognized in the period in which they arise.

Turning to our balance sheet, the company's cash position was $12.4 million at December 31, 2018 as compared to $10.6 million in June 2018 and $12.2 million in September 2018. Net cash generated of $1.8 million in the six months included cash generated from continuing operations of $6.4 million, partially offset by cash dividends paid to stockholders of $3.4 million, $1 million used for capital expenditures and capitalized software costs. And $0.2 million used to pay down the company's term loan.

On January 23rd, we announced our quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share which will be paid on March 1, 2019 to stockholders of record on February 15.

With that, I'd like to thank you for your attention. Joe?

Joseph Orlando

Thanks Joe.

Before we conclude, I would like to make a few comments about the close of Q2 and the outlook moving forward. In Q2 Collectors Universe improved in several areas from a year-over-year perspective.

PCGS US was up $0.9 million versus last Q2. While PSA continues its record pace as this division approaches nearly a decade consistent sustained growth. At the very beginning of Q4, PCGS attended the annual fun show in Florida. With the power of the PCGS' brand was on full display. In 1885 proof trade dollar, an extremely rare coin valued at roughly $4 million was submitted to PCGS on site. The coin which was previously graded 66 by one of our competitors, received a grade of 65 plus from PCGS. The customer paid a premium onsite grading fee to have the coin crossed into our holder knowing the coin would receive a lower grade.

This is an excellent example of how desirable PCGS' seal of approval is even in a case when the grade went down on a seven figure coin. We are now entering our busy box season at PCGS when the new coins are issued in large quantities from the US mint. In addition to the traditional annual releases like Silver Eagles the mint has also released several different Apollo 11 coins to commemorate the 50th anniversary of this groundbreaking event when the first two people landed on the moon on July 20, 1969.

The new Apollo collectibles come in the form of gold, silver dollar, clad half dollar and 5-ounce proof silver dollar coins. PCGS is partnered with the Astronauts Memorial Foundation, AMF to provide a special label for these beautiful commemorative coins. PCGS is proud to be donating 50% of the label fee to the Astronauts Memorial Foundation. AMF which is based at the John F Kennedy Space Center in Florida was founded in the wake of the space shuttle Challenger accident in 1986 to honor and memorialize those astronauts who have sacrificed their lives for the nation and the space program.

This newly designed coin is one of many releases the US mint has on the schedule for calendar 2019. Turning to our international coin business. While the Chinese Market continues to be volatile from a quarter-to-quarter perspective, the long-term goal set by our coin management team remains unchanged. PCGS will continue to build its brand in that market. In the short term, our coin management team will be reviewing our existing investment overseas to determine what the appropriate cost structure should be under the current market conditions.

At PSA, operational capacity continues to be the focus. Even during what is traditionally been our seasonally slowest quarter, PSA set an all-time record for unit shipped in Q2. That said, there is more work to be done. An unshipped order not only represents revenue left on the shelf, it also reminds us that there is a customer behind that submission who eagerly awaits the return of their collectibles.

On the international front, PSA launched its Japanese website in November and began taking in submission from Japan under what we call our Tokyo Express Service. This new service now joined a similar one in China where submissions are pooled together and shipped each month back to our facility. While we don't anticipate a material contribution to PSA's overall revenue in the near term, both initiatives are low cost ways of expanding our reach as we establish our brand in these new markets.

Greater recognition of our brand along with providing education about the benefits of our services is the prime objective as we build the business. Since our last earnings call, we launched our new Set Registry achievement program for both PSA and PCGS. Commonly referred to as gamification, the program's purpose is to increase user engagement. Participants on the Set Registry can earn points, digital awards and be recognized for their accomplishments as they build and improve collections.

As a reminder to our listeners, the Set Registry is arguably the single most powerful tool our company uses to stimulate core submission activity and build brand loyalty. This website venue is home to well over 230,000 registered sets of coins, trading cards, autographs and more. Here hobbyist from all over the world share and compete with one another to see how their prized collection stack up against the best in the business.

Each collection is ranked in its specific category by attributes like completion percentage and GPA amongst other things. While joining the registry is free to the users, the only way one can play is to have their collectible certified by our company? As I explained on our previous earnings call, it is a very simple formula. The more engaged the collector is on the registry, the more likely they are to be active. The more active a collector is the more likely they are to buy. The more they buy, the more dealers will submit to us to satisfy that demand.

We are excited to add another layer of fun to this critical element of our submission and branding machine. So far the response to our new program has been overwhelmingly positive since the launch. Furthermore, it's also important to note that this is merely phase one. As we observed user activity and received more feedback from our loyal customer base, our intent is to further enhance this key driver of our business.

Finally, after our corporate move took place a little over one year ago, our staff has worked hard to knock down the walls between our two main divisions and hopes of creating a more efficient and cohesive unit. The cross training and blending of certain departments in our operation took place over the past year, which gives us the flexibility to move resources toward the greatest need is. From a receiving to sealing. The plan to eliminate the silo affect continues. And has now reached other support department such as customer service.

The better Collectors Universe works as unified team, the better each business can perform. Our management team is very excited about the New Year as we continue to unveil new programs in addition to improving our operation and services.

Of course, all our expectations are governed by several factors not in our control such as the prices of precious metals, the market for collectibles and the overall state of the economic climate primarily in the US and the possibility of changing international trade policies worldwide.

Thank you for joining us today. And I look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Now, I'd like to open the call to any questions you may have.

Joseph Orlando

Okay. We want to thank everyone for joining us today. And look forward to speaking with everyone next quarter.

Joseph Wallace

Thank you.

