Duke Energy: Wait For A Pullback

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is considered one of the reliable dividend stocks within the electric utilities space, as it has paid quarterly cash dividends for 92 consecutive years. Interestingly, the dividend reinvestments have produced 75% of total shareholder return over the past twenty years. With middling but sustainable growth potential, Duke Energy is still worth your consideration for the long-term dividends due to the sheer size of operations and growing population in its service territory.

Investors’ concern of slower pace has resolved to some extent, accompanied by a notable acceleration. And it seems likely that dividends would grow at slightly better growth rates of 4-5% over the next five years, owing to a steady increase in the number of customers and higher electricity and natural gas distribution rates. However, I wouldn't suggest buying right away, as the stock is deemed a bit expensive after a 14% increase in price over the past year. Instead, investors should wait for a pullback and initiate a long-term position between $80 and $82.

(Source: YCharts)

Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies, having 49,500 megawatts of generation capacity and 33,100 miles of natural gas transmission & distribution pipelines. The company serves 7.6 million retail electric and 1.6 million natural gas customers in the Carolinas, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Due to the sheer size of its operations and geographic diversity, Duke Energy has been able to withstand a decade-long stagnation in the electricity market. According to the EIA, the U.S. electricity usage both in absolute and per capita terms has decreased across the board in recent years, but residential sales have declined at a faster pace due to weather fluctuations, improving energy efficiencies, and slow economic growth. Duke Energy has also suffered from the downtrend in electricity consumption, particularly in South Carolina, but a sustained increase in customers has negated the impact of reduced usage on the overall top line growth, as shown in the following graph.

(Source: SEC Filings, Author’s working)

Duke Energy’s retail electricity customer base is concentrated in North Carolina (45%) and Florida (24%), and that’s one of the reasons to go long on the stock, as both are among the most populous and growing states in the U.S. The estimation is that the population of North Carolina and Florida will increase at an average rate of 0.93% and 1.35% by 2030, respectively. Hence, there is a high probability that the customer base of Duke Energy will continue to augment in the future, and robust infrastructure investments will complement that growth. Duke Energy is one of the big spenders in the industry which has raised its capital spending at a 5-year CAGR of 10.2%, outpacing the peer group average of 7.8%. The company isn’t interested in breaking its spending spree and plans to invest another $37 billion through 2022. Thus, the planned modernization and expansion of electricity transmission and distribution networks for estimated investments of $5.6 and $13.2 billion, respectively, will help add more customers and fuel the top line.

Like other electric utilities, Duke Energy is making moderate investments in new generation facilities amid stagnant load growth. The plan is to spend more than $6.6 billion on new generation facilities over the next five years and retire old and inefficient coal-fired power plants, as the company is targeting to reduce the share of coal in overall fuel mix to 16% by 2030. Its $893 million combined-cycle natural gas power plant, which is scheduled to be operational in late 2019, will replace the coal-fired generation facility at Lake Julain next year. All in all, the retirement of seven coal-fired power plants in North Carolina during the next thirty years will positively impact the fuel efficiencies and return on equity (ROE) to some extent, which currently stands below that of the peer group.

Electricity demand is slowly rebounding after years-long stagnation. According to the EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook, the U.S. electricity demand is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate of around 1% by 2050, driven largely by continued economic activity and direct-use generation from rooftop photovoltaic (PV) systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. A portion of incremental demand will come from the transportation sector as well, owing to the increasing adaptation of electric vehicles. Thereby, Duke Energy will remain prone to year-over-year change in weather conditions, but the uptrend in electricity usage will bode well for the company’s top line growth over the long term.

(Source: Annual Energy Outlook)

Duke Energy has a problem. Over the past five years, the company has produced an average ROE of 6.7%, which is considerably lower than the peer group average of 9.8%, mainly due to below-average electricity rates. However, the overall ROE may rise, to a small extent, with the approval for multiple rate cases. Duke Energy is seeking 12% increase in residential, 7.7% in commercial, and 8.8% in industrial electricity rates for its 591,000 customers in the Upstate region of South Carolina. If approved, the new rates will become effective from June 1, 2019, and will help generate incremental revenues of $168 million. The probability of a positive outcome is high, as Duke Energy customers have the lowest average bills in South Carolina. Similarly, Duke Energy Progress has requested a 10% increase in the average rate for its 169,000 customers in the Northeastern region of South Carolina. The new rates will become effective from June 1, 2019, if approved, and will generate incremental revenues of about $59 million. Duke Energy has suffered heavy damage caused by three storms last year, as it incurred $760 million in restoration costs. The company has already expressed its intent to recover $426 million from North Carolina and $122 million from South Carolina customers over eight years, rather than the normal five years the commission had ordered for storm recovery in the past.

The near-term availability of tax credits and continued decline in levelized cost have been fueling the renewable energy boom. According to the EIA’s latest report, the sector will add 23.7 gigawatts of new capacities during 2019, comprising wind (46%), natural gas (34%), and solar photovoltaics (18%), other renewables and battery storage capacities (2%). Duke Energy is actively investing in renewable energy to keep up with the evolving energy solutions. The company is investing $1.5 billion in commercial renewables, which will help double its share in the overall fuel mix to 10% by 2022. Duke Energy is currently in the early stages of installing 680 megawatts of solar generation in the Carolinas under its competitive procurement for renewable energy program, which, along with the availability of tax credits, will positively impact the ROE.

The company conducts its natural gas distribution operations through regulated utilities of Piedmont Natural Gas and Duke Energy Ohio. The power generation accounts for 51% of total throughout, followed by generation services 18%, residential 15%, and industrial 9%. After exhibiting 204% growth in natural gas revenues since 2015, Duke Energy is further augmenting its distribution and storage capabilities to benefit from continuously increasing demand for natural gas. According to short-term energy outlook, the U.S. consumption of natural gas is expected to reach 82.7 bcf per day in 2019 and 83.5 bcf per day in 2020, reflecting a steady growth rate of 1.3% and 1.0%, respectively. The consumption will increase to approximately 100 bcf per day by 2050, as per the reference case of AEO2019, driven largely by low prices and replacement of coal-fired plants with gas-fired plants.

(Source: EIA.)

Duke Energy is executing multiple projects to expand its natural gas infrastructure. The company is currently developing a new storage facility in North Carolina for a total sum of $250. The facility will have the capacity to store around 1 billion cubic feet of liquified natural gas upon its completion in 2021. However, the 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline project has been delayed to 2020, resulting in a cost overrun of approximately $1 billion. Duke Energy is expected to suffer a hit of $470 million, as it holds 47% stake in the project. Nevertheless, the planned investments of $6.7 billion in new natural gas assets will help accelerate the earnings owing to a better return profile.

Concluding Remarks

Duke Energy’s fundamentals are underpinning a steadily growing top line, best-in-class EBITDA margin, and healthy cash flows. Its operating cash flows and EBITDA have increased at a steady 5-year CAGR of 3% to $7.3 billion and $10.1 billion. The increase in retail electricity rates, steady growth in the number of customers, and continued expansion of natural gas distribution business will help generate sustained growth in revenues and cash flows over the long run. However, high debt leveraged is a weak spot, as depicted by an increased net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.6x, compared to the peer group average of 4.4x. It is expected to remain on the higher side, as the company will continue to mobilize new debt to fund its aggressive capital spending plan.

(Source: Morningstar, Author’s working)

Duke Energy continues to offer a comparatively higher dividend yield of 4.2% despite a 14% increase in stock price over the past year. The company has accelerated dividend growth from 2.9% in 2015 to 4.2% in 2018, but still lags behind the peer group due to modest earnings growth and a high payout ratio. Future dividends could grow in a range of 4-5%, as the company intends to maintain a payout ratio of 70-75%. On the whole, Duke Energy is an appealing dividend option for long-term gains, but investors should wait for a dip. The stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 17.7x, while the market is pricing the electric utilities at a forward multiple of 17.0x - slightly above their long-term average range of 14-15%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.