Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is one of my favorite stocks on the market. The stock is one of the best vehicles to track the US economy, thanks to the company's exposure in key cyclical markets and excellent shareholder returns of the past few years. The problem, however, is that slower economic growth has ended the company's sales growth trend. The fourth-quarter results confirmed this. Nonetheless, Illinois Tool Works sticks to solid 2019 expectations. This might be tricky as global growth continues to slow.

Source: Illinois Tool Works

Growth Is Slowing

Illinois Tool Works reported adjusted EPS of $1.83, which is $0.01 above expectations. The quarter-on-quarter performance was negative, like it always is shortly before sales and earnings start to pick up in the first quarter. Year-on-year EPS growth came in at 8%, versus 22% growth in Q4 2017. EPS growth has hit its lowest level since 2016 after a 3-quarter slowing trend starting in Q2 2018.

Source: Estimize

EPS growth is hard to sustain with sales growth trending down. Total sales growth came in at minus 1%. Sales fell to $3.58 billion versus expectations of $3.62 billion. One year ago, the company generated sales worth $3.63 billion, which means expectations were already low. Also, one year ago, sales growth was at 7%.

Operating income improved from $846 million to $860 million, thanks to a higher operating margin of currently 24.0%. This is a 70 basis points increase over the past 12 months. 110 basis points were contributed by enterprise initiatives, while price/cost reduced operating margins by 40 basis points. Higher volumes added 20 basis points, which were entirely offset by the "other" category which lowered margins by 20 basis points.

Nonetheless, the bigger picture shows that both sales and operating income are peaking after an impressive run since 2016, when the global economy started to gain momentum again after very slow growth in 2015.

In this case, organic revenues is up 1%, which is entirely due to strong growth of 4% in the US. International organic sales were down 2%.

Looking at some of the key segments, we see that growth has slowed significantly. Automotive OEM sales are down 4% worldwide as 2% growth in the US was offset by an 8% decline internationally. Food equipment continues to do well, with 5% worldwide growth and 7% growth in the US. Welding was up 7% in the US and 11% internationally.

Construction products were down 2% in the US and flat internationally. Specialty products were up 2% in the US and down 2% worldwide.

So far, the results are not terrible. However, the trend is down, and that's likely going to continue.

What's Next?

Another reason why I like ITW is its quarterly outlook. The company spends a lot of time discussing targets. One might say that this is unnecessary, as long-term targets should matter more than quarterly targets. Normally I would agree, but I like to compare this outlook to my own economic indicators.

The full-year 2019 outlook is quite good. EPS is expected to rise another 6% to the $7.90-8.20 range, with operating margins adding another 100 basis points. Additionally, the company expects 1-3% organic growth, with flat organic revenue growth in the first quarter.

Source: ITW Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

2019 is expected to show growth in all segments except for automotive OEM.

Source: ITW Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

I think it's no surprise that first-quarter expectations are rather weak, as leading economic indicators like the one below have started to slow down significantly over the past few months as I discussed in this article. Note how well ITW has followed the lead from leading indicators, as 2016 perfectly marked the sales bottom, while 2014 weakness did pressure organic growth significantly.

This is why I think 0% organic sales growth might be a tough target to reach, let alone 1-3% in FY2019. This is only possible when indicators like the ISM manufacturing start to accelerate over the next few months.

That being said, the stock has been in a downtrend since the very start of 2018. Back then, we got the first signs that growth might be peaking, which was enough information for investors to start dumping what was once a strong outperforming stock. At this point, we are seeing attempts to break out of the downtrend, once again led by investors who are trying to buy the economic growth bottom.

At this point, I am not buying. However, I have put ITW on my watchlist as a candidate to add once I see signs that leading indicators are about to start a sustainable uptrend. Even if this means that I could miss the best buying opportunities.

I am willing to risk not buying at $137 if that means I won't own the stock in case leading indicators continue their decline. So, to summarize this article, it makes perfect sense to add this stock to your watchlist. However, I think it is too early to start investing a lot in cyclicals, as the economy is not out of the woods yet.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.