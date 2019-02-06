Offshore Drilling: Key Topics To Watch In Q4 Reports

The earnings season is underway, and it’s high time for my traditional preview for offshore drillers. Drillers’ earnings reports and subsequent conference calls are expected to be highly interesting this month, providing information on major events like Ensco (ESV)/Rowan (RDC) merger, Seadrill Partners' (SDLP) troubles and their influence on Seadrill (SDRL), Diamond Offshore’s (DO) cold stacked semi-sub reactivation and more. Without further ado, let’s look at individual names (earnings dates obtained from companies’ websites).

Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF)

Earnings date: February 13.

The key topic for Awilco right now is whether the company will order the second newbuild rig in March 2019. The Norwegian segment of the offshore drilling market is doing well, but Brent oil (BNO)’s fall from $85 to $50 followed by a rebound to $60 may have put pressure on the company’s ability to raise money for the rig, as evident from the significant decline Awilco’s share price compared to summer 2018 levels. My opinion is that the newbuild package (1 rig ordered, 1 March 2019 option, 1 March 2020 option, 1 March 2021 option), which is the key Awilco’s value proposition, needs to consist of more than 1 rig to be really attractive both to the stock market and a potential acquirer. Thus, this topic is the key one to follow both in the report itself and in the subsequent earnings call.

Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF)

Earnings date: February 28.

January 2019 fleet status report (I wrote about it here) showed that Borr starts putting its armada of jack-ups to work. The pace of their market entry is the key thing to watch in Borr’s report and comments. As of now, Borr Drilling is stable financially, so I don’t think that actual earnings numbers will matter much, while any indications of future work plans for the many rigs that Borr has will be the key catalyst.

Diamond Offshore

Earnings date: February 11.

As Diamond Offshore is set to reactivate its cold-stacked semi-sub Ocean Onyx (I wrote about it here), I expect the news to be the central topic of the earnings report and the subsequent earnings call. Also, it is very interesting to know whether Diamond Offshore found work for semi-sub Ocean Monarch (next major contract starts in November 2019) and semi-sub Ocean Guardian (previous contract ended in October 2018, the rig is warm stacked in UK as per Bassoe Offshore). As usual, the comments of Diamond Offshore management will be highly interesting to read/listen – if you have time for just one driller conference call this earnings season, choose Diamond Offshore to get market view of the team that was the most accurate in its predictions during the current market downturn.

Ensco

Earnings date: to be announced, Finviz estimates February 25.

While Ensco management may choose not to comment on specific Rowan merger questions since it is still a ‘’work in progress’’, there are other things to look at. For me, news on Ensco floater segment will be the most interesting. I expect that Ensco/Rowan merger will de-facto destroy the chances of several older cold stacked Ensco drillships to see the light of day again. However, one should never rule out the scenario when Ensco somehow manages to find work for all its rigs plus the four drillships from the Rowan fleet – so I’ll carefully watch the developments on this front.

Noble Corp. (NE)

Earnings date: February 20.

Noble Corp. does not have the resources of other major players – due to its debt, it cannot merge with anyone, while the cash position allows only single-rig (preferably, seller-financed) purchases. The report of Noble Corp. buying another jack-up (I wrote about it here) was refuted but I’d still watch for any news on this front as buying a second rig from PaxOcean makes perfect sense for Noble Corp. I’d also note that right now Noble Corp. looks like a very interesting momentum trading idea above $3.50 with a first target of $4.00 but for this to happen, Brent oil will most likely have to rise past $63.00.

Pacific Drilling (PACD)

Earnings date: to be announced.

Pacific Drilling earnings report will be very interesting as it will come with fresh start accounting. With one rig working out of seven available, commentary on the contracting situation will also be very important.

Rowan

Earnings date: to be announced, Finviz estimates February 27.

This time, I don’t expect much from Rowan’s report and earnings call. The management will likely do its best to avoid merger questions after it failed to bargain properly and the price for Rowan was raised by the company's shareholders (I wrote about negotiations' details here). The company’s drillships are the only real moving part right now, so any positive contract commentary may further boost Rowan shares.

Transocean (RIG)

Earnings date: February 18.

This will be Transocean’s first report following the completion of Ocean Rig acquisition. In my opinion, the company’s comments regarding its strategy for the acquired rigs will be more interesting than the report itself. I maintain my skeptical view of the transaction which did not look good even at higher oil prices than those that we see now. On the other hand, Transocean has recently secured a major contract for a newbuild rig, so perhaps it also has a real plan for Ocean Rig’s drillships.

Seadrill/Seadrill Partners

These are the most problematic companies among major drillers. Seadrill emerged highly leveraged after restructuring, and Seadrill Partners’ problems (latest update here) are putting significant pressure on the company’s shares. The topic of Seadrill Partners’ upcoming negotiations with creditors will likely dominate both earnings calls. Also, Seadrill must start contracting its rigs as it was not active on the contracting front during restructuring – the company’s fleet status report is definitely a thing to watch.

To sum it up, a very interesting earnings season will soon begin. There are plenty of stories to follow so stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.