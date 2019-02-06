Summary

2018 has not been kind to Ryanair with strikes, bad publicity, higher fuel costs, lower airfares and of course the spectre of a "no-deal" Brexit.

Despite the turmoil, Ryanair continued to grow traffic (8% in Q3), grow turnover (9% to €1.53bn in Q3) and gain market share.

Ancillary revenues delivered another quarter of strong growth (+26% in Q3), demonstrating the airline's ability to leverage its customer base.

With its strong balance sheet and robust low-cost model, Ryanair has a powerful pricing flexibility advantage that should allow it to capitalise on the accelerating European Airlines market consolidation.

Current valuations fundamentally under-appreciate the long-term competitive advantage of Ryanair against its peers. The stock is a long-term Buy from here.